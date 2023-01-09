Read full article on original website
Related
matadornetwork.com
Everything To Know About Hiking Hawaii’s Awa Awapuhi Trail
Hawaii’s Awa awapuhi Trail is an incredible experience for anyone lucky enough to have a day to spend hiking in Hawaii. The trail is in Koke’e State Park on the island of Kauai and is a moderately-challenging hike with stunning views of the surrounding landscape. If you’re planning...
Banyan Tree Wasp Infestation Highlights Urban Decay In Hilo Waterfront
HILO, Hawaii Island — An iconic section of Hawaii island is slowly dying and with it, an important piece of the state’s history. Invasive wasps coupled with government bureaucracy and complex social ills have contributed to the degeneration of Banyan Drive, one of Hawaii’s most famous roadways.
Egg prices up: Thinking of owning chickens in Hawaii?
Although there are feral chickens walking around Hawaii, owning chickens that produce farm fresh eggs daily is very different.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Aloha, Kikaida! Beloved superhero to make final Hawaii appearance
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A beloved superhero who inspired a generation of fans in Hawaii is set to make his final appearance in the islands this weekend. Kikaida Forever! will be the final tribute for the Japanese character Kikaida as JN Productions/Generation Kikaida. Joanna Ninomiya, CEO of JN Productions/Generation Kikaida, said...
Hawaii gets over 363 acres of land back from military
The USAF leased the lands from DHHL under a 25-year lease for an annual cost of $40,270. This lease expired at the end of 2022.
Round 1 of the Sony Open in Hawaii
On WakeUp2Day we sent Dallis Ontiveros to get a preview of Round 1 of the Sony Open in Hawaii. This year there’s a total of 144 players from around the world with a prize worth nearly 8 million dollars. Four of the players happen to be from Hawaii. For more details click here. Dallis spoke […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOH confirms presence of Kraken variant in Hawaii through wastewater testing
Economists say many other factors are at play in keeping food prices high. Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a major pest of coconut palms and other trees. Officer in North Shore murder trial testifies...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘I just want Kyle’: Mother with Hawaii ties heartbroken after son swept away in CA floodwaters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The search for a 5-year-old boy ripped away from his mother by floodwaters in California stretched into its fifth day Friday. Hawaii News Now now has learned that boy’s family has ties to the islands. Lindsy Doan is Kyle Doan’s mother. She was born and raised...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui man shows off his vintage Hawaii license plate collection, dating back to 1933
HNN News Brief (Jan. 11, 2023) -- DHHL considering a departure from the current plans to develop more than 3,000 new housing lots and instead use the funds for down payment assistance or building rental housing for the tens of thousands on the waitlist. -- Hawaii's attorney general will not re prosecute the TMT protesters who blocked market Access Road in 2019.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kawananakoa’s handcrafted koa casket inspired by those of Hawaiian monarchs
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The casket for late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, was crated by Martin & MacArthur. Michael Tam, president and CEO, says they were contacted last June by Kawananakoa’s office about creating a casket. “I was grateful that they called us and honored and thrilled that we would...
Turning to local farms amid high Hawaii egg prices
"Budget, budget, budget. You tend to use it more for other things than food so, you got to go places where you can shop conveniently and be happy," Aiea resident Joe Black said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The head of the state’s Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle Task Force says the state has lost the battle to eradicate the pests on Oahu ― and is now moving resources toward preventing its spread to other islands. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a...
KHON2
Miss Hawaii USA 2023 to Broadcast on KHON2
Honolulu (KHON2) – Fans of the Miss Hawaii USA and Miss Hawaii Teen USA Pageants can cheer on their favorite contestants this Sunday, January 15th on KHON2. The competitors in the Miss Hawaii USA and Miss Hawaii Teen USA Pageants, are gearing up for the big night. The pageant’s executive director, Alicia Michioka, joined Living808 with all the details.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian leaders hope Molokai deal triggers return of additional military lands
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Air Force is returning 363 acres of land on Molokai to Hawaiian Home Lands. Gov. Josh Green announced the deal Friday at a news conference, and officials said remediation has been conducted to remote facilities and infrastructure from the land under Hawaii Health Department and EPA guidance.
hawaiinewsnow.com
You’re not imagining things. That’s vog on Honolulu’s skyline
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emissions from the ongoing eruption at Kilauea volcano were being carried over most of the main Hawaiian Islands on Tuesday. The plume of vog ― or volcanic haze ― was visible over Downtown Honolulu and several other areas. According to the Hawaii Interagency Vog Information...
Surfline
XXL Swell en Route to Hawaii
Blast of XXL swell rapidly builds in and peaks on Wednesday (No Eddie event) Conditions are problematic on Wed, but improve Thurs/Fri as the swell eases. Large WNW-NW swell with favorable conditions for the weekend. The North Pacific just doesn’t want to quit. Another hurricane-force low has spun up in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, January 13, 2023. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Jennifer Robbins. Updated: 24 hours ago. |. Saying goodbye to the trade winds for...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Perfect storm’ of drought and infestations leave Kona coffee farms reeling
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - They’re calling it “farmageddon.”. Kona coffee farmers are grappling with crop loss on a scale they’re never seen ― and some are facing closure. “It was really the worst case scenario for our growers,” said Suzanne Shriner, CEO of Lions Gate Farms and...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Elvis’ Final Vacation Was To Hawaii | It Started Here
As you probably know, Elvis’ private jet was sold at auction yesterday. What you may not know is that this is the plane Elvis flew on his very last vacation before he died. And that was to Hawaii. The King of Rock and Roll would have been 88 years...
hawaiinewsnow.com
New video captures incredible close encounter with humpback whale off Kona
Last year, the FBI marked 50 years since women were allowed to serve as agents. The commission also concluded that the Victory Calls 2022 PAC made $39,000 in excess contributions to Cayetano’s campaign. Lifeguards make 40 rescues on north, west shores as dangerous surf rolls in. Updated: 5 minutes...
Comments / 0