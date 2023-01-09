ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

matadornetwork.com

Everything To Know About Hiking Hawaii’s Awa Awapuhi Trail

Hawaii’s Awa awapuhi Trail is an incredible experience for anyone lucky enough to have a day to spend hiking in Hawaii. The trail is in Koke’e State Park on the island of Kauai and is a moderately-challenging hike with stunning views of the surrounding landscape. If you’re planning...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Aloha, Kikaida! Beloved superhero to make final Hawaii appearance

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A beloved superhero who inspired a generation of fans in Hawaii is set to make his final appearance in the islands this weekend. Kikaida Forever! will be the final tribute for the Japanese character Kikaida as JN Productions/Generation Kikaida. Joanna Ninomiya, CEO of JN Productions/Generation Kikaida, said...
KHON2

Round 1 of the Sony Open in Hawaii

On WakeUp2Day we sent Dallis Ontiveros to get a preview of Round 1 of the Sony Open in Hawaii. This year there’s a total of 144 players from around the world with a prize worth nearly 8 million dollars. Four of the players happen to be from Hawaii. For more details click here. Dallis spoke […]
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui man shows off his vintage Hawaii license plate collection, dating back to 1933

HNN News Brief (Jan. 11, 2023) -- DHHL considering a departure from the current plans to develop more than 3,000 new housing lots and instead use the funds for down payment assistance or building rental housing for the tens of thousands on the waitlist. -- Hawaii's attorney general will not re prosecute the TMT protesters who blocked market Access Road in 2019.
KHON2

Miss Hawaii USA 2023 to Broadcast on KHON2

Honolulu (KHON2) – Fans of the Miss Hawaii USA and Miss Hawaii Teen USA Pageants can cheer on their favorite contestants this Sunday, January 15th on KHON2. The competitors in the Miss Hawaii USA and Miss Hawaii Teen USA Pageants, are gearing up for the big night. The pageant’s executive director, Alicia Michioka, joined Living808 with all the details.
hawaiinewsnow.com

You’re not imagining things. That’s vog on Honolulu’s skyline

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emissions from the ongoing eruption at Kilauea volcano were being carried over most of the main Hawaiian Islands on Tuesday. The plume of vog ― or volcanic haze ― was visible over Downtown Honolulu and several other areas. According to the Hawaii Interagency Vog Information...
HONOLULU, HI
Surfline

XXL Swell en Route to Hawaii

Blast of XXL swell rapidly builds in and peaks on Wednesday (No Eddie event) Conditions are problematic on Wed, but improve Thurs/Fri as the swell eases. Large WNW-NW swell with favorable conditions for the weekend. The North Pacific just doesn’t want to quit. Another hurricane-force low has spun up in...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, January 13, 2023. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Jennifer Robbins. Updated: 24 hours ago. |. Saying goodbye to the trade winds for...
BEAT OF HAWAII

Elvis’ Final Vacation Was To Hawaii | It Started Here

As you probably know, Elvis’ private jet was sold at auction yesterday. What you may not know is that this is the plane Elvis flew on his very last vacation before he died. And that was to Hawaii. The King of Rock and Roll would have been 88 years...
hawaiinewsnow.com

New video captures incredible close encounter with humpback whale off Kona

Last year, the FBI marked 50 years since women were allowed to serve as agents. The commission also concluded that the Victory Calls 2022 PAC made $39,000 in excess contributions to Cayetano’s campaign. Lifeguards make 40 rescues on north, west shores as dangerous surf rolls in. Updated: 5 minutes...
