Wesley Stepp
Wesley Stepp, 80, of Butler passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023. He was born in Butler on October 6, 1942 to the late Arthur and Mildred (Rivers) Stepp. Wesley graduated from Butler High and then served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. He loved fishing, painting and scratch off tickets. Wesley was known for being strong, loyal, and having a great sense of humor. He loved his family and friends who will dearly miss him. Wesley is survived by his nephews Richard and David Stepp, and niece Joyce Day. He will be forever loved and missed by his great nephew Richard Stepp Jr. He was preceded in death by his siblings Joyce, Richard, and James Stepp. Services will be held privately through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. Burial will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Andrew Musko Jr
Andrew Musko Jr, 94 of Butler passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. He was born in Butler on September 13, 1928 to the late Andrew and Ann (Sheptak) Musko Sr. Andrew was a Corporal for the US Army from 1951-1953. He worked at Armco as a Crane man in the slab mill and retired in 1991. He was a member at American Legion, Post 778, where he ran dances and bingo, he was a past Chaplin of Post 778, member of Color Guard, and past council member and choir member of St. Andrew Russian Orthodox Church. Andrew was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved going to the casino with his sister, and traveled all over the USA. His favorite hobby was spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Andrew is survived by his daughter Deborah Ervin; sister Agnes Rajchel; grandchildren Lee Criley, Sommer (Sean) Peters, and Kacey (Cole) Smietana; great grandchildren Gavin, Conner, Braden, Bristol, Brenna, Harper, and Haven; and life-long friends Ron and Roberta Criley. Andrew was preceded in death by his siblings William and Robert Musko. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, January 15, 2023 from 1-3 5-7 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA. 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. Panahida service will be held at 6 PM on Sunday in the funeral home. A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 10 AM in the funeral home, immediately followed by graveside prayers and full military honors at Butler County Memorial Park.
Robert L. Beck Sr.
Robert Leslie Beck, Sr., age 79, of Marienville, Pa., and Clairemont, Texas, formerly of Butler, passed away Dec. 31, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. A retired steelworker, Bob worked at Butler Armco. He played guitar and sang around countless campfires, always providing a guiding light with his handwritten lyric sheets for...
Paul Callihan
Paul Callihan, 86, of Chicora, passed away Wednesday morning, January 11, 2023 from complications of heart, lung, and kidney disease at Butler Memorial Hospital. Paul was born in Butler on October 12, 1936. He was the son of the late Sam and Tootie Waltman Callihan. He was a 1955 graduate...
Thomas S. Sivak
Born July 30, 1941, he was the son of the late Albert R. Sivak and Agnes J. Lesko Sivak. Tom was a graduate of Duquesne High School, and he attended Grove City College. He served in the Pennsylvania State Police for 20 years. After retirement Tom and his wife Mary Ann owned and operated Tom’s Place, a corner pub, for a number of years. To the present, Tom was a stamp dealer, buying, appraising, and selling classic U.S. stamps.
Stephen P. Yalshevec
Stephen P. Yalshevec, 95, of Butler, passed away on January 10, 2023. He was born January 26, 1927 a son of the late Victor and Anne (Senko) Yalshevec, he was one of 10 children and grew up in Lyndora with many family and friends. Steve was a veteran of the...
David Brian Morrison, Sr.
David Brian Morrison, Sr. 59, of Eau Claire, PA. died Sunday, January 8, 2023 after a short illness in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. He was born Tuesday, March 19, 1963 in Clarion, PA. the son of David L. Morrison and Elaine D. Shick Morrison. He was employed at...
Laura Lechak
Laura Lechak, 83, of New Castle passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. She was born in Blakeslee, PA on May 13, 1939 to the late Jack and Alice (Johnson) Smith. Laura was employed as a RN for almost 20 years. She loved coloring, driving & taking road trips, Tinkerbell, collecting owls, and going to the casino. Laura was the mother of Michael Lechak, Serena (Robert) Smith, and Corina (Robert Novak) Lechak; grandmother of Tonya, Jonathan, Britney, and Robert; 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Carla Lechak and her siblings. Burial services will be held privately by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA. 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
Leadership Butler County Makes Donation To BHS Food Institute
The Butler Health System is receiving funding from a local organization to help people access healthy food. This year’s Leadership Butler County class was at Butler Memorial Hospital last night to present a check for over $12,000 that will go toward the BHS Food Institute. The institute was established...
Butler Students Going To Compete On Hometown High Q
A trio of local students will advance to the next round of a regional trivia competition following a recent victory. Butler Area students Charles Simms, David Krainbucher, and Maxwell Channells recently won the first round of Hometown High Q. Their performance on the show will be broadcast on KDKA-TV this...
Work Progressing On County’s Effort To Relocate Offices
Work is coming along on in Butler County’s effort to relocate a couple of their offices. County officials say the Bureau of Election’s move to the Butler City magistrate’s office on West Cunningham Street is progressing. They believe the election office will be able to relocate by June.
VA Seeking Caregivers For New Medical Foster Homes
The Butler VA is looking for caregivers for their new medical foster home program. VA officials say medical foster homes are private homes in which a trained caregiver provides services for anywhere from one to three veterans. The foster homes are designed to give veterans who need assistance an opportunity...
Basketball On-Air tonight:
–The Knoch Knights will host Hampton tonight for a 7:30pm tip-off. WISR pre-game is 7:15pm. –The Butler Golden Tornado will travel to face Central Catholic for a 7:30pm tip-off. Pre-game on WBUT begins at 7:20pm.
Group Gathers At YWCA To Discuss Hate Speech
A recent presentation at the Butler YWCA is encouraging residents to stand against hate in our community. About 50 people attended an anti-hate speech meeting either in-person or online Wednesday night. Topics of discussion included the divisive billboards that some consider to be hate speech as well as white supremacist...
Woman Charged After Stabbing In Butler Twp.
An 18-year-old is facing charges after she allegedly stabbed someone in Butler Township. The incident happened Wednesday around 4:30 a.m. in the 100 block of West Patterson Avenue. Butler Township Police say 18-year-old Keira Sporny of Butler allegedly entered a home and stabbed an unnamed adult woman with a kitchen...
Boozel Eyes Third Term As County Commissioner
A Butler County Commissioner has announced his intention to serve another term in office. Democrat Kevin Boozel recently issued a statement that he’ll be running later this year for a third term as County Commissioner. Although Boozel stands behind a lengthy list of his accomplishments over the past seven...
New Netflix Film Shot Scenes In Butler County
A new film on Netflix is receiving attention locally after some of the scenes were shot in Western Pennsylvania. The Pale Blue Eye was recently released on the streaming platform and stars Christian Bale. But, in addition to seeing Academy Award winning actors, local viewers are also noticing scenes that...
Butler Transit Authority Invests In HVAC Repairs
The Butler Transit Authority has approved paying for repairs necessary for their HVAC systems. At their Tuesday meeting, the authority board authorized the paying of a bill for nearly $4,000 to Renick Brothers in Slippery Rock. The unspecified issues were discovered during the course of an annual inspection. The Transit...
Two Men Charged For Illegally Selling Meat
Two men from Ohio have been cited for violating a Butler Township ordinance after attempting to sell meat. According to the Butler Township Police, officers investigated the sale of meat taking place Saturday (1/7) afternoon at Advance Auto on North Main Street Extension. 34-year-old Brandon Flores and 32-year-old Justin McCrae...
Mars 2nd Grader Continues Initiative To Help Homeless
A Mars Elementary Student is doing her best efforts to tackle homelessness in the community. Ashlynd Warba is a second grader and resident of Valencia. For over a year, she has been collecting coats, hats, blankets, and more through her own initiative “Ashlynd’s Homeless Project.”. Her mother Amber...
