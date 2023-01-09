Read full article on original website
Related
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Report: Sean Payton's Feelings On Kyler Murray Revealed
Over the past few days, three NFL teams have requested permission to interview former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. The Denver Broncos were the first, followed by the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans today. According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Payton was ...
Kyler Murray slammed by Cardinals teammate
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had a rough season. After getting paid a huge contract, his stats were down, his team didn’t make the playoffs, he got injured, and his head coach was fired. It’s not the way Murray wanted to end his season. So where does the blame lie? One of his teammates thinks Read more... The post Kyler Murray slammed by Cardinals teammate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arizona State humiliates Oregon on its own floor, improves to 5-1 in Pac-12 play
EUGENE, Oregon — Last year the Oregon men's basketball team didn't make the postseason and Arizona State was largely to blame as the sub-.500 Sun Devils beat the Ducks not once, but twice, one of those in overtime in Eugene. The Sun Devils stepped into Matthew Knight Arena again on Thursday night and again the Sun Devils had Oregon's number. And not by a small margin either. ...
Domantas Sabonis on his Sacramento Kings moving to 5 games over .500 at the midpoint of the season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Friday night’s 139-114 blowout of the Houston Rockets to sweep the two game series in Sacramento, Kings center Domantas Sabonis talks about notching his fourth triple-double of the season, his team’s fourth straight game with 130 or more points, the great atmosphere on the home court and feeling like he’s […]
Kyler Murray's NFL career will be defined by his 'reset' and how he responds to new coach
Kyler Murray underwent surgery to repair the torn ACL in his right knee last Tuesday and the following day, Kliff Kingsbury and the Cardinals quarterback had a conversation over the phone about what was to come next. No, it wasn’t about Kingsbury’s future as the team’s head coach. That ended...
Insider reveals why Sean Payton likes Cardinals job
On Wednesday afternoon, news broke that the Arizona Cardinals had received permission to talk to former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton about their head coaching vacancy. And while Payton is one of the most coveted coaches on the market and has interest from a number of other teams including the Denver Broncos, there’s Read more... The post Insider reveals why Sean Payton likes Cardinals job appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arizona Cardinals' coaching job ranked NFL's best, and worst, current NFL coach opening
There are five NFL coaching vacancies at the moment with the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos all looking for new head coaches. How attractive is the job in Arizona compared to the others?. NFL writers have very different opinions on the answer in their...
San Antonio Spurs set NBA single-game attendance record in first game at Alamodome since 2002
The San Antonio Spurs set the NBA single-game attendance record for a regular-season game with 68,323 fans on hand on Friday against the defending champion Golden State Warriors.
WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am: List of athletes, celebrities golfing in the event
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The most decorated Olympian of all time, the NFL's all-time leading rusher, and one of four members of the MLB's 700-home run club are going to take the course at the Annexus Pro-Am in February. Michael Phelps, Emmitt Smith, and Albert Pujols are on the early...
Comments / 0