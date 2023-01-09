Read full article on original website
Mother of 4 falls hundreds of feet to her death at L.A. County mountain
A mother of four and very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports.Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the 10,000-foot mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back.However, at some point out, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree, authorities said."It was...
cntraveller.com
Where was ‘Babylon’ filmed?
Babylon is the second film this year that puts eyes on the now-quiet playgrounds of Old Hollywood. The first was Nope, which grappled with big questions about the birth and depravity of American cinema and made use of some notable Agua Dulce locations. Damien Chazelle’s new period epic – which stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie as 1920s silent film stars Jack Conrad and Nellie LeRoy, respectively – features Los Angeles landscapes on the screen, recreating the vibrant, frenetic places they once were. It’s where the history and money were made.
Coastal View
The better part of valor
A buddy of mine, a lifelong Carpinteria surfer and shaper raising his family in town, called the 500 Maple Ave. shop Monday afternoon and said I should get on the road home to Ventura if I didn’t want to get stuck. The creeks were all rising, and the storm had hours of rain yet to drop. Taking his advice, I drove straight into gridlock at La Conchita – the ocean a charcoal-hued mess to the right, emergency vehicles pre-positioned on the mountain side of the highway, and a very annoying driver in front of me (who’d swung around on the right shoulder) with dark tinted windows on a beater BMW and Nebraska plates. They were presumably looking at a phone since the lane would open for 50 feet ahead while the vehicle sat unmoving. (I would’ve honked and gestured angrily, but something in the whole set up suggested unlicensed firearms).
enewschannels.com
California Strawberry Festival is Back – at a New Venue for 2023
(OXNARD, Calif.) — NEWS: After a three-year hiatus due to challenges brought on by the pandemic, the 2023 California Strawberry Festival will take place May 20-21. For the first time ever, the event will be held at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. “We are thrilled to relaunch the California Strawberry...
The Most Walkable Neighborhood In Los Angeles
Who says you need to get stuck in L.A. traffic? If you want to ditch the car while enjoying the sunshine, check out the city's most walkable neighborhood.
visitventuraca.com
What’s New in Ventura? Events and Businesses to Check Out in January 2023
New Year, New Ventura! In Ventura, there seems to always be something new going on. Whether it is a new event coming to town or a new store, Ventura is the perfect place for adventurers looking for an unexpected and new path to follow. And to no one’s surprise, we love to keep you up to date on what’s new in Ventura. This January, we welcome three new businesses in town. Read on to learn more about our new neighbors!
foxla.com
This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America
LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern California
A viral video has shown the LA river raging for the first time in a long time. The Los Angeles River, also known simply as the LA River, is a major waterway that runs through the city of Los Angeles and several other municipalities in Southern California. The river is roughly 51 miles long and drains an area of over 834 square miles. Recently, Southern California has experienced unprecedented rains that have causing what you see in the video above.
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding Zones
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective now for Saturday as the next storm system in the current Raiden Storm Pattern moves on through. For the details of this system, read on …
grimygoods.com
What We Love About BeachLife Music Fest Aside From the Awesome Lineup
Southern California’s quintensential music festival, BeachLife, returns in 2023 with a strong lineup ready to pleasure the masses. This year’s BeachLife festival lineup features So Cal’s very own, Gwen Stefani, along with fellow festival headliners The Black Keys and The Black Crows. Also on the lineup and acts we highly recommend you catch are: Pixies, Modest Mouse, Tegan and Sara, Band of Horses, The Head and the Heart, Mavis Staples, and more. You can view the entire BeachLife lineup via the official lineup poster above.
Couple takes pictures as roadway collapses below in Montecito
The roadway along east Mountain Drive by the Cold Springs Trailhead in Montecito almost collapsed under a couple taking pictures serving as a cautionary tale to follow safety and road closures. The post Couple takes pictures as roadway collapses below in Montecito appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
foxla.com
Tesla drives into Pasadena pool with 3 people inside, including child
PASADENA, Calif. - A Tesla with three people - including a child - inside crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning amid torrential rains and gusty winds due to the latest Atmospheric River slamming Southern California. According to the Pasadena Fire Department, it happened in the backyard of a...
Remembering Southern California's Most Devastating Mudslides 18 Years After La Conchita And 5 Years After Montecito
Heavy rains can create dangerous conditions on California hillsides. Current conditions have the community of La Conchita — where a deadly landslide killed 10 in 2005 — on high alert.
Eater
One of LA’s Best Spanish Restaurants Teases a New Jamon and Wine Hangout
A robust new Spanish marketplace is coming soon to a familiar location in Highland Park. Otoño Mercat will take over the closed Dave’s Chillin’ and Grillin’ space tucked away just off Figueroa, with chef Teresa Montaño of Otoño telling Eater that the project — which has been in the works in one form or another since 2019 — will stock otherwise hard-to-source conservas, snacks, and vermouths, but that the space is ultimately much, much more than that.
Helicopter footage shows the extent of storm damage in Los Angeles
As the Pacific storm begins to depart Southern California, the scope of damage caused by the heavy rainfall, flooding and wind gusts is becoming clear. KTLA 5’s helicopter, Sky5, surveyed the aftermath of the storm in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Damage includes flooded homes and cars in Studio City, a large sinkhole in Chatsworth that […]
California Storm: Man goes kayaking along flooded street in Santa Barbara
Southern California Rainstorm: Man goes canoeing on Spring Street in Santa Barbara The post California Storm: Man goes kayaking along flooded street in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
foxla.com
Ventura resident trapped overnight rescued from river
A helicopter was used to rescue a Ventura resident who was trapped on an island in the Ventura river overnight. (Video via Twitter: @VCFD_PIO)
Noozhawk
4431 N Shadow Hills Blvd, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93105
Carefree resort style living! Amazing Value! Enjoy the views from this special home in a gated and private active adult* resort community. With approximately 5,100 sq ft of luxurious space, this flexible floor plan will accommodate several different living situations. This home was designed for single level living for its residents. The Kitchen, Living Room, Primary Suite and Family Room/Guest Suite are all located on the main, entry level with no stairs. The lower level features a self contained guest suite with separate entrance plus another bedroom/office/hobby room, spacious game room, media room area and a generous storage/utility room. The upper level contains a library, office and guest suite with balcony facing the picturesque Santa Ynez Mountain range. Lovely ocean, island and mountain views greet you from many rooms. This special location within Shadow Hills has only one neighbor and boasts the closest access to the pool, tennis courts and clubhouse.
kclu.org
14 million gallon plus sewage spill reported in Ventura River
There’s been a massive sewage spill in Ventura County tied to the storm. Two Ojai Valley Sanitary District lines were damaged. Ventura County Environmental Health officials say more than 14 million gallons of sewage was released into the Ventura River. The spill started January 9. Officials say it affected...
Cachuma Reservoir rises almost five feet in 24 hours
Cachuma Reservoir has risen nearly five feet in the past 24 hours, according to Santa Barbara County Public Works. The post Cachuma Reservoir rises almost five feet in 24 hours appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
