ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

Va. AG tells 7News he'll review Loudoun County schools over national merit controversy

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Democrats are slamming Attorney General Jason Miyares’ civil rights investigations into Fairfax County Public Schools after three schools didn’t notify students of their national merit recognition. State Senator Scott Surovell is calling the Attorney General’s probe a “fake investigation” adding “Arlington,...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Loudoun County to stop prosecuting some misdemeanor cases

CHANTILLY, Va. - Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj says her office will stop prosecuting some misdemeanor cases, claiming the office is "inundated" and prosecutors need to focus on violent and felony crimes. FOX 5 has obtained a memo Biberaj sent to judges on Dec. 30 outlining the impacted...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Purcellville Scrambles to Fill Planning Director Position

Following the resignation of the Purcellville’s director of Planning and Economic Development, Town Manager David Mekarski and Director of Engineering Dale Lehnig are working to bring in an experience administrator to step in temporarily. Don Dooley has served as the town’s planning director since February 2021. He resigned and...
PURCELLVILLE, VA
loudounnow.com

Purcellville Mayor, Council Clash Over Citizen Comments on County Projects

Purcellville Mayor Stanley J. Milan and Vice Mayor Christopher Bertaut clashed with council member Mary Jane Williams over citizen and business comments about Loudoun County’s Fields Farm sports complex and Rt. 690 interchange projects. Traditionally, when residents email comments to the council, they are read into the minutes during...
PURCELLVILLE, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Democrat Holly Seibold wins special election for 35th District delegate

Democrat Holly Seibold won a special election on Jan. 10 for Virginia’s 35th House District seat (staff photo by Angela Woolsey) Holly Seibold is headed to Richmond. The nonprofit founder and Democratic nominee won a special election yesterday to represent Virginia’s 35th House District, which encompasses Vienna, Oakton, Dunn Loring, Fair Oaks and part of Tysons.
VIENNA, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Providence District school board rep Karl Frisch launches reelection bid

Karl Frisch will run for a second term representing the Providence District on the Fairfax County School Board. Frisch announced today that his qualifying paperwork has been approved, and he will seek an endorsement from the Fairfax County Democratic Committee, which can endorse candidates but not officially campaign them in the nonpartisan school board races.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Community Services Board to temporarily close the Sunshine Lady House

Community Services Board to temporarily close the Sunshine Lady House. Rappahannock Area Community Services Board has announced the temporary closing of its residential crisis stabilization program. Significant staffing shortages have impacted the program’s ability to safely treat individuals experiencing acute mental health crises. The Sunshine Lady House for Mental...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

Claude Moore Foundation Distributes $2.6M in Grants

The Claude Moore Charitable Foundation is distributing $2.6 million in grants to nonprofit organizations in Virginia and Washington, DC. The grants are designed to support organizations that work to improve the lives of individuals living in under-resourced conditions and to initiate programs and partnerships that increase academic competence and encourage leadership, especially for under-resourced populations.
VIRGINIA STATE
loudounnow.com

County Announces New Hillwood Estates Street Names

The county government has announced the new names of three streets named for Confederate generals in the Hillwood Estates subdivision near Round Hill. Jackson Avenue will become Honeybee Avenue, Lee Drive will be Turtle Hill Drive, and Pickett Road will be Broken Arrow Road. The new names will become official later this year. Residents will be notified by letter of the exact date their addresses will change, according to the county.
ROUND HILL, VA
arlnow.com

Morning Poll: No more snow days?

Some potentially unwelcome news if you’re a K-12 student in Virginia: some in the legislature want to effectively end snow days. A new bill could mean the end of snow days for Virginia public schools. Currently, during severe weather conditions, schools have the option to switch to remote learning....
VIRGINIA STATE
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Buses Stop as Transit Employees Strike

Loudoun Transit buses will stay parked starting Wednesday morning as union members carry out a long-threatened strike in their ongoing battle with county contractor Keolis. Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, which represents Loudoun Transit workers, announced the strike Tuesday. Union members have been in a protracted battle over benefits including health insurance, retirement and weekly hour guarantees slashed by Keolis North America, the winner of a $101 million, five-year contract to run Loudoun’s transit services that began in April 2021. Union representatives say their benefits were cut back when the company took over the contract.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

NOVEC Offers $21K in Scholarships

Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative and the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives are offering college, vocational, and trade school scholarships to public, private, and home-schooled high school seniors whose families receive electricity from electric cooperatives. The cooperatives will send scholarship funds directly to recipients' chosen educational institutions for...
MANASSAS PARK, VA
loudounnow.com

Letter: Chris Stevenson, Purcellville

Editor: Fifty-three years of life, a careful though incomplete reading of history, and the burden of George Floyd's murder impel me to fully support a recalibration of how American history is taught in Loudoun County Public Schools. This recalibration must insist that the dehumanizing, violent, and oppressive treatment of Blacks...
PURCELLVILLE, VA
royalexaminer.com

Chester Gap native receives Naval promotion

According to a Navy media account of the ceremony, Higingbotham, formerly Earley and a native of Chester Gap, Virginia, seized the opportunity to say: “It is a tremendous honor and privilege for me to assume command.” Both parties wished each other well, with warm wishes extended to each other’s families and the future in store for them both. “Treasure the time,” Koonce advised Higingbotham, “It will go by quickly.”
CHESTER GAP, VA
WUSA9

Fairfax Co. Superintendent addresses parents after three schools were accused of not sharing National Merit Award info

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Parents packed the room inside Langley High School Tuesday night. Langley High School is one of three schools in Fairfax County accused of not sharing information about the National Merit Awards with students. The principals at Westfield High School and Langley High School sent emails apologizing to families over the weekend.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy