WJLA
Va. AG tells 7News he'll review Loudoun County schools over national merit controversy
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Democrats are slamming Attorney General Jason Miyares’ civil rights investigations into Fairfax County Public Schools after three schools didn’t notify students of their national merit recognition. State Senator Scott Surovell is calling the Attorney General’s probe a “fake investigation” adding “Arlington,...
fox5dc.com
Loudoun County to stop prosecuting some misdemeanor cases
CHANTILLY, Va. - Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj says her office will stop prosecuting some misdemeanor cases, claiming the office is "inundated" and prosecutors need to focus on violent and felony crimes. FOX 5 has obtained a memo Biberaj sent to judges on Dec. 30 outlining the impacted...
loudounnow.com
Purcellville Scrambles to Fill Planning Director Position
Following the resignation of the Purcellville’s director of Planning and Economic Development, Town Manager David Mekarski and Director of Engineering Dale Lehnig are working to bring in an experience administrator to step in temporarily. Don Dooley has served as the town’s planning director since February 2021. He resigned and...
loudounnow.com
Purcellville Mayor, Council Clash Over Citizen Comments on County Projects
Purcellville Mayor Stanley J. Milan and Vice Mayor Christopher Bertaut clashed with council member Mary Jane Williams over citizen and business comments about Loudoun County’s Fields Farm sports complex and Rt. 690 interchange projects. Traditionally, when residents email comments to the council, they are read into the minutes during...
tysonsreporter.com
Democrat Holly Seibold wins special election for 35th District delegate
Democrat Holly Seibold won a special election on Jan. 10 for Virginia’s 35th House District seat (staff photo by Angela Woolsey) Holly Seibold is headed to Richmond. The nonprofit founder and Democratic nominee won a special election yesterday to represent Virginia’s 35th House District, which encompasses Vienna, Oakton, Dunn Loring, Fair Oaks and part of Tysons.
tysonsreporter.com
Providence District school board rep Karl Frisch launches reelection bid
Karl Frisch will run for a second term representing the Providence District on the Fairfax County School Board. Frisch announced today that his qualifying paperwork has been approved, and he will seek an endorsement from the Fairfax County Democratic Committee, which can endorse candidates but not officially campaign them in the nonpartisan school board races.
fredericksburg.today
Community Services Board to temporarily close the Sunshine Lady House
Community Services Board to temporarily close the Sunshine Lady House. Rappahannock Area Community Services Board has announced the temporary closing of its residential crisis stabilization program. Significant staffing shortages have impacted the program’s ability to safely treat individuals experiencing acute mental health crises. The Sunshine Lady House for Mental...
fox5dc.com
Parents sound off on merit awards scandal at Fairfax County School Board meeting
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Fairfax County Public Schools parents rallied ahead of the school board’s first meeting of 2023. The meeting is the first since three of the county’s high schools, Thomas Jefferson, Langley and Westfield admitted they failed to notify students in a timely manner that they earned National Merit Scholarship recognition.
loudounnow.com
Claude Moore Foundation Distributes $2.6M in Grants
The Claude Moore Charitable Foundation is distributing $2.6 million in grants to nonprofit organizations in Virginia and Washington, DC. The grants are designed to support organizations that work to improve the lives of individuals living in under-resourced conditions and to initiate programs and partnerships that increase academic competence and encourage leadership, especially for under-resourced populations.
NBC Washington
‘We Cannot Afford to Live Here': Loudoun County Transit Workers Strike, Some Service Suspended
Dozens of Loudoun County, Virginia, transit workers are returning to the picket lines for a second day Thursday, forcing the suspension of service on nearly three dozen bus lines. Silver Line bus routes and all commuter bus routes are suspended Thursday. Paratransit has not been affected. Here’s a full list...
loudounnow.com
County Announces New Hillwood Estates Street Names
The county government has announced the new names of three streets named for Confederate generals in the Hillwood Estates subdivision near Round Hill. Jackson Avenue will become Honeybee Avenue, Lee Drive will be Turtle Hill Drive, and Pickett Road will be Broken Arrow Road. The new names will become official later this year. Residents will be notified by letter of the exact date their addresses will change, according to the county.
arlnow.com
Morning Poll: No more snow days?
Some potentially unwelcome news if you’re a K-12 student in Virginia: some in the legislature want to effectively end snow days. A new bill could mean the end of snow days for Virginia public schools. Currently, during severe weather conditions, schools have the option to switch to remote learning....
WJLA
Fairfax County voters gear up for special election on Tuesday for Va. House District 35
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday, voters in Fairfax County will have the opportunity to elect a new delegate in House District 35 to serve in the Virginia House of Delegates. Democrat Holly Seibold and Republican Monique Baroudi are facing off for the special election this Tuesday. Baroudi...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Buses Stop as Transit Employees Strike
Loudoun Transit buses will stay parked starting Wednesday morning as union members carry out a long-threatened strike in their ongoing battle with county contractor Keolis. Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, which represents Loudoun Transit workers, announced the strike Tuesday. Union members have been in a protracted battle over benefits including health insurance, retirement and weekly hour guarantees slashed by Keolis North America, the winner of a $101 million, five-year contract to run Loudoun’s transit services that began in April 2021. Union representatives say their benefits were cut back when the company took over the contract.
loudounnow.com
NOVEC Offers $21K in Scholarships
Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative and the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives are offering college, vocational, and trade school scholarships to public, private, and home-schooled high school seniors whose families receive electricity from electric cooperatives. The cooperatives will send scholarship funds directly to recipients' chosen educational institutions for...
loudounnow.com
Letter: Chris Stevenson, Purcellville
Editor: Fifty-three years of life, a careful though incomplete reading of history, and the burden of George Floyd's murder impel me to fully support a recalibration of how American history is taught in Loudoun County Public Schools. This recalibration must insist that the dehumanizing, violent, and oppressive treatment of Blacks...
WTOP
Superintendent: 3 Loudoun Co. schools didn’t inform students of National Merit recognition
Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia is working to standardized its process for notifying students of National Merit recognition, after three high schools took longer to notify National Merit “Commended Scholars.”. Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith told the school board Tuesday night that 14 of 17 county high schools did...
royalexaminer.com
Chester Gap native receives Naval promotion
According to a Navy media account of the ceremony, Higingbotham, formerly Earley and a native of Chester Gap, Virginia, seized the opportunity to say: “It is a tremendous honor and privilege for me to assume command.” Both parties wished each other well, with warm wishes extended to each other’s families and the future in store for them both. “Treasure the time,” Koonce advised Higingbotham, “It will go by quickly.”
WHSV
Shenandoah County Supervisors consider preserving 60 acre property
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors is set to meet on Tuesday night and one item on the agenda is the potential preservation of 61 acres of land outside of Strasburg. The farmer who owns the property on Pouts Hill Road is seeking to donate the...
Fairfax Co. Superintendent addresses parents after three schools were accused of not sharing National Merit Award info
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Parents packed the room inside Langley High School Tuesday night. Langley High School is one of three schools in Fairfax County accused of not sharing information about the National Merit Awards with students. The principals at Westfield High School and Langley High School sent emails apologizing to families over the weekend.
