The county government has announced the new names of three streets named for Confederate generals in the Hillwood Estates subdivision near Round Hill. Jackson Avenue will become Honeybee Avenue, Lee Drive will be Turtle Hill Drive, and Pickett Road will be Broken Arrow Road. The new names will become official later this year. Residents will be notified by letter of the exact date their addresses will change, according to the county.

ROUND HILL, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO