Read full article on original website
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Accused of DUI After Colliding Head-On With Guide Rail on Route 219
SNYDER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was arrested following a DUI-related crash in Snyder Township on Tuesday evening. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred at 7:24 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10 on State Route 219 in Snyder Township, Jefferson County. Police say a known 27-year-old...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Missing Summerville Man Found Safe
LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An 81-year-old man who went missing on Wednesday afternoon in Limestone Township has been found safe. At 8:15 p.m., a representative of Clarion-based State Police said 81-year-old Thomas Scholl, of Summerville, was found safe on Wednesday evening. Scholl had last been seen near his...
explorejeffersonpa.com
DuBois Couple Face Criminal Trespass, Burglary Charges
WARSAW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A DuBois couple have been charged with criminal trespass and burglary after police found one of them in the basement of a vacant house. According to a criminal complaint filed on January 9, Pennsylvania State Police troopers have arrested 39-year-old Norman Edward Byerly and 22-year-old Paige Larue Pearsall, charging them with multiple counts following an incident the previous day inside a home on Egypt Road, Warsaw Township, Jefferson County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Vehicle Loses Control on Icy Roadway, Slides Off Roadway Along Route 310
MCCALMONT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash in McCalmont Township on Saturday evening. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Friday, January 13, this crash happened at 9:41 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, on State Route 310, in McCalmont Township, Jefferson County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Man Charged with Felony Strangulation Pleads Guilty to Lesser Charges
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A man charged with felony strangulation pleaded guilty to lesser charges Thursday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Dennis Scott Fenton, 41, of Clearfield was also originally charged by Lawrence Township police with misdemeanor terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct in relation to an incident on October 3, 2021.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Troopers Investigating Theft of Funds from Marching Band Boosters Organization
EAST WHEATFIELD TWP. – Troopers confirmed on Wednesday, January 11, that an investigation has been initiated regarding the theft of funds from an Indiana County marching band boosters organization. Members of the Troop A, Indiana Criminal Investigation Unit are currently investigating after receiving a report regarding the theft of...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Dies Following Tractor-Trailer vs. Car Collision on Route 879
PIKE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man died from injuries he suffered in an accident that occurred last Friday morning on State Route 879. According to Clearfield-based State Police, this collision happened around 11:34 a.m. on Friday, January 6, on State Route 879 (Curwensville Grampian Highway), in Pike Township, Clearfield County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Vehicle Strikes Ditch, Driver Flees Scene
PIKE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a hit-and-run crash on Douglas Raad in Pike Township. According to a release issued by PSP Clearfield on Tuesday, January 10, this crash happened around 4:37 a.m. on Friday, December 30, on Douglas Road, in Pike Township, Clearfield County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Three ‘Gas Drive-Offs’ at Area Convenience Store
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Three Gas “Drive-Offs” at Area Gas Station. Clearfield-based State Police responded to three “gas drive-offs” at a convenience store on Morrisdale Allport Highway, in Morris Township, Clearfield County. According to...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Disgruntled Customer Causes Disturbance Because Store Didn’t Have His Shoe Size
BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges for causing a disturbance at a Brookville Borough shoe store because the shop didn’t have his size. Court documents indicate the Brookville Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 56-year-old Shannon Wade Hoffman, of Brookville, on Tuesday, January 10, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.
explorejeffersonpa.com
AAA: Gas Prices Rise in Pa.
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Gas prices are three cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.743 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. (Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.743. Average price during...
explorejeffersonpa.com
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County
The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – A chance of rain and snow showers before 9am, then a slight chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: DuBrook Inc., to Offer Decorative Concrete Demonstration at DuBois Location
DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – Together with Brickform®, A Division of Solomon Colors, Inc., DuBrook will be offering a free decorative concrete demonstration on Thursday, February 16. The demonstration will be held at the Dubrook location in DuBois, located at 40 Parkway Drive, and is open to general construction...
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: Laurel Eye Clinic Announces Winners of 2022 Giving Eyes Contest
Congratulations to Joseph Conticelli and Thomas Cobaugh!. Joseph Conticelli (pictured right) had his LASIK surgery performed January 6th by Dr. Batchelet in Brookville. Thomas Cobaugh (pictured left) had his LASIK surgery performed December 16th by Dr. McLaughlin in Altoona. Laurel Eye Clinic wants to say thank you for all the...
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: Brookville Equipment Corporation Has Several Job Openings
Brookville Equipment Corporation is a world-class American manufacturer of innovative, powered transportation solutions for mining/tunneling, rail freight, and passenger transportation. If you would like to work for a company that has a long history of producing high-quality products and can provide a positive workplace culture, then BROOKVILLE may have the...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Pinecreek Elementary Students Create Special Christmas Gifts With Help From BAHS
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — With the help of Mr. Jake Lewis’ wood shop’s students, second graders at Pinecreek Elementary created wooden snowmen for their parents for Christmas. (Pictured above: Payson Berfield, left, and Ella Goddard paint their special presents.) The whole project began with wood donated by...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Punxsutawney School Board Votes to Begin Dismissal Process of High School Co-Principal
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – The Punxsutawney Area School District Board on January 10 voted unanimously to begin dismissal proceedings against high school co-principal Paul Hetrick. (Photo above: The Punxsutawney Area School District Board meets for their monthly voting meeting on Tuesday, January 10.) Hetrick was arrested for violating a...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Crunchy Peanut Butter
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Crunchy Peanut Butter. A quick, peanut butter snack that only uses four ingredients!. -In a large saucepan over medium heat, cook and stir corn syrup and sugar for 7-8 minutes or until sugar is dissolved (do not boil). -Remove from the heat; add peanut...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Buttermilk Chocolate Cupcakes
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Buttermilk Chocolate Cupcakes. -In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. -Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. -Combine flour, cocoa, baking soda, and salt. -Combine buttermilk and water. -Add dry ingredients to...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Liberto to Deliver Keynote for MLK Community Breakfast at Clarion University
CLARION, Pa. – Penn West Clarion will host the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Breakfast at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, January 16, in Eagle Commons. This year’s theme is The King Legacy: Creating Peace Through Art. BreAnna Kirkland Liberto, owner of Clarion Center for the Arts, will...
Comments / 0