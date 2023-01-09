ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarion County, PA

Missing Summerville Man Found Safe

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An 81-year-old man who went missing on Wednesday afternoon in Limestone Township has been found safe. At 8:15 p.m., a representative of Clarion-based State Police said 81-year-old Thomas Scholl, of Summerville, was found safe on Wednesday evening. Scholl had last been seen near his...
SUMMERVILLE, PA
DuBois Couple Face Criminal Trespass, Burglary Charges

WARSAW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A DuBois couple have been charged with criminal trespass and burglary after police found one of them in the basement of a vacant house. According to a criminal complaint filed on January 9, Pennsylvania State Police troopers have arrested 39-year-old Norman Edward Byerly and 22-year-old Paige Larue Pearsall, charging them with multiple counts following an incident the previous day inside a home on Egypt Road, Warsaw Township, Jefferson County.
DUBOIS, PA
GANT: Man Charged with Felony Strangulation Pleads Guilty to Lesser Charges

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A man charged with felony strangulation pleaded guilty to lesser charges Thursday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Dennis Scott Fenton, 41, of Clearfield was also originally charged by Lawrence Township police with misdemeanor terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct in relation to an incident on October 3, 2021.
CLEARFIELD, PA
Troopers Investigating Theft of Funds from Marching Band Boosters Organization

EAST WHEATFIELD TWP. – Troopers confirmed on Wednesday, January 11, that an investigation has been initiated regarding the theft of funds from an Indiana County marching band boosters organization. Members of the Troop A, Indiana Criminal Investigation Unit are currently investigating after receiving a report regarding the theft of...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Area Man Dies Following Tractor-Trailer vs. Car Collision on Route 879

PIKE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man died from injuries he suffered in an accident that occurred last Friday morning on State Route 879. According to Clearfield-based State Police, this collision happened around 11:34 a.m. on Friday, January 6, on State Route 879 (Curwensville Grampian Highway), in Pike Township, Clearfield County.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Police: Vehicle Strikes Ditch, Driver Flees Scene

PIKE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a hit-and-run crash on Douglas Raad in Pike Township. According to a release issued by PSP Clearfield on Tuesday, January 10, this crash happened around 4:37 a.m. on Friday, December 30, on Douglas Road, in Pike Township, Clearfield County.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Three ‘Gas Drive-Offs’ at Area Convenience Store

JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Three Gas “Drive-Offs” at Area Gas Station. Clearfield-based State Police responded to three “gas drive-offs” at a convenience store on Morrisdale Allport Highway, in Morris Township, Clearfield County. According to...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Disgruntled Customer Causes Disturbance Because Store Didn’t Have His Shoe Size

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges for causing a disturbance at a Brookville Borough shoe store because the shop didn’t have his size. Court documents indicate the Brookville Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 56-year-old Shannon Wade Hoffman, of Brookville, on Tuesday, January 10, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.
BROOKVILLE, PA
AAA: Gas Prices Rise in Pa.

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Gas prices are three cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.743 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. (Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.743. Average price during...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County

The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – A chance of rain and snow showers before 9am, then a slight chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
SPONSORED: Laurel Eye Clinic Announces Winners of 2022 Giving Eyes Contest

Congratulations to Joseph Conticelli and Thomas Cobaugh!. Joseph Conticelli (pictured right) had his LASIK surgery performed January 6th by Dr. Batchelet in Brookville. Thomas Cobaugh (pictured left) had his LASIK surgery performed December 16th by Dr. McLaughlin in Altoona. Laurel Eye Clinic wants to say thank you for all the...
BROOKVILLE, PA
SPONSORED: Brookville Equipment Corporation Has Several Job Openings

Brookville Equipment Corporation is a world-class American manufacturer of innovative, powered transportation solutions for mining/tunneling, rail freight, and passenger transportation. If you would like to work for a company that has a long history of producing high-quality products and can provide a positive workplace culture, then BROOKVILLE may have the...
BROOKVILLE, PA
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Crunchy Peanut Butter

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Crunchy Peanut Butter. A quick, peanut butter snack that only uses four ingredients!. -In a large saucepan over medium heat, cook and stir corn syrup and sugar for 7-8 minutes or until sugar is dissolved (do not boil). -Remove from the heat; add peanut...
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Buttermilk Chocolate Cupcakes

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Buttermilk Chocolate Cupcakes. -In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. -Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. -Combine flour, cocoa, baking soda, and salt. -Combine buttermilk and water. -Add dry ingredients to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA

