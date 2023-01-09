The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – A chance of rain and snow showers before 9am, then a slight chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO