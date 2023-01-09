ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TEXAS STATE
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

Raiders make massive Derek Carr decision

Given the current contract situation for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, everyone knew the team had a major decision to make shortly after the end of the NFL season. And now it appears the decision has been made that Carr will not return to the team next season. According to a report from league Read more... The post Raiders make massive Derek Carr decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to historically massive contract

The Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson famously failed to agree to a long-term contract this offseason, it looks like the Ravens were able to come to terms with another star player on a new deal as All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith has signed a five-year extension with the team. As league insider Ian Rapoport Read more... The post NFL world reacts to historically massive contract appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Tom Brady Next Raiders QB? Mike Florio Says Hold On A Sec!

The Las Vegas Raiders need a starting quarterback, with Derek Carr likely getting jettisoned in some form. Right now, most people have their money on Tom Brady. That’s mostly due to the Raiders’ power duo of Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler. However, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio says differently. In fact, he sees the Raiders going to the New England Patriots’ pipeline, just not Brady.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

Ravens sign LB Roquan Smith to 5-year contract extension

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed Roquan Smith to a contract extension, agreeing to a five-year deal with the star linebacker who arrived in a midseason trade from Chicago and helped his new team secure a playoff spot with a stout defensive effort down the stretch.
BALTIMORE, MD
theScore

Report: Jets parting ways with OC LaFleur after 2 seasons

The New York Jets are mutually parting ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Head coach Robert Saleh allowed LaFleur to seek other opportunities with several teams inquiring about the coordinator's availability, Rapoport adds. LaFleur served as the Jets' offensive coordinator for the last two...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Jets 'mutually' part ways with OC Mike LaFleur

LaFleur came under fire for the poor play of quarterback and former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, who the Jets benched several times throughout a turbulent second season under center. Earlier this week, Wilson had his now-former offensive coordinator's back, telling The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt, "I wish I played better for him and for everybody in this locker room."
Larry Brown Sports

Matthew Stafford responds to rumors that Sean McVay won’t return to Rams

The Los Angeles Rams could face some significant impacts if coach Sean McVay decides to step aside, as he has hinted he might. That could include some players who might not be as interested in playing for another coach, or on a team that may be faced with a difficult rebuild. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is... The post Matthew Stafford responds to rumors that Sean McVay won’t return to Rams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy