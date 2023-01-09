Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Raiders make massive Derek Carr decision
Given the current contract situation for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, everyone knew the team had a major decision to make shortly after the end of the NFL season. And now it appears the decision has been made that Carr will not return to the team next season. According to a report from league Read more... The post Raiders make massive Derek Carr decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Dolphins’ McDaniel updates Tua, Mostert, Armstead, more. And team names award winners
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol and hasn’t been cleared for non-contact on-field work, leaving his status in question for Sunday’s playoff game at Buffalo (1 p.m., CBS).
NFL world reacts to historically massive contract
The Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson famously failed to agree to a long-term contract this offseason, it looks like the Ravens were able to come to terms with another star player on a new deal as All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith has signed a five-year extension with the team. As league insider Ian Rapoport Read more... The post NFL world reacts to historically massive contract appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Colts to interview Raheem Morris for HC job Friday
The Indianapolis Colts are expected to interview Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris for the head coach vacancy Friday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Morris is one of the strongest candidates on the market, and he’s been widely popular among teams searching for a new head coach....
Tom Brady Next Raiders QB? Mike Florio Says Hold On A Sec!
The Las Vegas Raiders need a starting quarterback, with Derek Carr likely getting jettisoned in some form. Right now, most people have their money on Tom Brady. That’s mostly due to the Raiders’ power duo of Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler. However, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio says differently. In fact, he sees the Raiders going to the New England Patriots’ pipeline, just not Brady.
Ravens sign LB Roquan Smith to 5-year contract extension
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed Roquan Smith to a contract extension, agreeing to a five-year deal with the star linebacker who arrived in a midseason trade from Chicago and helped his new team secure a playoff spot with a stout defensive effort down the stretch.
Report: Jets parting ways with OC LaFleur after 2 seasons
The New York Jets are mutually parting ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Head coach Robert Saleh allowed LaFleur to seek other opportunities with several teams inquiring about the coordinator's availability, Rapoport adds. LaFleur served as the Jets' offensive coordinator for the last two...
Jets 'mutually' part ways with OC Mike LaFleur
LaFleur came under fire for the poor play of quarterback and former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, who the Jets benched several times throughout a turbulent second season under center. Earlier this week, Wilson had his now-former offensive coordinator's back, telling The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt, "I wish I played better for him and for everybody in this locker room."
Matthew Stafford responds to rumors that Sean McVay won’t return to Rams
The Los Angeles Rams could face some significant impacts if coach Sean McVay decides to step aside, as he has hinted he might. That could include some players who might not be as interested in playing for another coach, or on a team that may be faced with a difficult rebuild. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is... The post Matthew Stafford responds to rumors that Sean McVay won’t return to Rams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
