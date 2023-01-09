Read full article on original website
Diddy Fully Reveals Beautiful Baby Girl For First Time, Love Sean Combs
Diddy just dropped something major on social media, and it ain't new music -- it's the first full look at his beautiful new baby girl. Sean 'Diddy' Combs put up the cute pic Tuesday ... showin' off his daughter, Love Sean Combs, to the world -- this after spending the holiday weekend with his family in the Caribbean.
Diddy Shares First Full Picture of Newborn Love Sean Combs on Instagram
Sean “Diddy” Combs posted the first full photo of his daughter Love Sean Combs to Instagram. The full image of Love was released after Diddy spent time with his family on the Holidays. In a previous upload to Instagram, Diddy held love while all of his children stood around him in matching pajamas.
Yung Miami & Diddy Share Romantic New Year’s Eve Photo Dump
Shawty Wop and Sean Combs are having themselves a real bad NYE. Yung Miami and Diddy – no one leaves the world more confused with their romantic antics than these two. We’ve seen the duo attend lavish parties and travel to the tropics together. Still, they maintain their respective single status.
Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship with Yo Gotti 7 Years After He Rapped About Having a Crush
In 2015, the rapper proclaimed his love for Simmons in his song "Down in the DM" It really does go down in the DM! Years after Yo Gotti proclaimed his love for Angela Simmons in his hit song "Down in the DM," his patience paid off. Over the weekend, the couple confirmed their relationship by sharing sweet photos together on social media. Simmons, 35, shared a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, where she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's...
Yung Miami Fires Shots At Diddy’s Ex
The drama continues to unfold. The drama between Diddy and Yung Miami is continuing to unfold. The City Girls rapper now has some words for one of Diddy’s exes. On Tuesday (December 13), the 28-year-old began taking to her Twitter account to air out some grievances. It all began...
Snoop Dogg Reveals Why Nipsey Hussle Refused ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Role
Snoop Dogg has revealed that he wanted Nipsey Hussle to portray him in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton. The 51-year-old rap legend recently appeared on the 85 South Show, during which he recalled the N.W.A. members’ attempt to track down Nipsey after offering him the role, but with no success. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Steph Curry, And More Named In Bored Ape NFT LawsuitSnoop Dogg And Master P Forced To Rename 'Snoop Loopz' CerealSnoop Dogg Launches Members-Only Death Row Inmate Program Exclusively On eBay “They was doing Straight Outta Compton movie right? So Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, all...
Wardrobe Breakdown: Yung Miami On New Year’s Eve
Rapper Caresha ‘Yung Miami’ Brownlee, who we all know from the duo, City Girls was spotted on New Year’s Eve at Diddy’s Yacht Party in St. Barths. She was quoted as saying on her instagram page, Another 365 days around the world with you Happy New Year? She’s been getting a lot of slack lately because her fans was questioning her boo’s loyalty because it was revealed that Diddy just had a baby by someone else and he was spotted out with ANOTHER female too. Diddy is a complete mess but do you boo lol!
Diddy, 53, Celebrates New Year’s Day With Girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, After Going Instagram Official
Diddy, 53, and Yung Miami, 28, celebrated New Year’s together, shortly after they confirmed their romance on social media. The couple enjoyed a sunshine-filled trip to Saint Barts, where they were spotted on Diddy’s luxurious yacht with friends on January 1. The “Bad Boy for Life” rapper wore a white and green cloth polo shirt with a white bucket hat. Miami rocked a pink dress that showcased her sexy curves on the yacht.
Yung Miami Opens Up About Attending Church With Diddy: “We Put God First”
Yung Miami says that her relationship with Diddy is grounded in spirituality, as the City Girl reveals that she’s accompanied the rap mogul to church and that the two regularly pray together. During an appearance at the season two premier of BMF, the Sunshine State rep delved into her and Diddy connecting through Christianity and their devotion to a higher power. “We go to church,” the 28 year-old told PEOPLE. “He takes me to church. We pray together. We put God first, for real. We pray, talk to God, and go to church. I can talk to him about anything.” More...
Gangsta Boo Dies: Rapper & Three 6 Mafia Member Was 43
Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, known by her stage name Gangsta Boo, has died. The rapper and former member of Three 6 Mafia was 43. The Memphis-born star was found dead on Sunday, January 1 at around 4 p.m. local time, and no cause of death has been determined, according to Fox 13 Memphis. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Catherine Cyran Dies: Daytime Emmy-Nominated Filmmaker Was 59 Related Story '1899' Canceled After One Season At Netflix Three 6 Mafia founding member DJ Paul shared a photo of Gangsta Boo with no caption following news of her death. Gangsta Boo was featured on...
50 Cent Spurred to Apologize to Megan Thee Stallion Due to Tory Lanez’s Jail Call
In an interview with radio host Big Boy, 50 Cent attempted to apologize to Megan Thee Stallion for making light of and perpetuating the idea that she had lied about being shot by Canadian artist Tory Lanez. Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan last month and awaits sentencing. In an unwieldy conversation — where Big Boy implied he would encourage Oprah Winfrey to be unfaithful in a hypothetical relationship between the two of them and 50 Cent described Gabrielle Union’s recent revelations about a “dysfunctional” marriage prior to her relationship with Dwyane Wade as “hoe shit” — the New...
Is French Montana OK? Rumors Swirl Following Shooting in Miami
A recent music video shoot for rapper French Montana was interrupted by a shooting on Jan. 5, 2023, according to reporting from NBC Miami. Witnesses said that as many as nine people were hit during the shooting, including rapper Rob49. Article continues below advertisement. Following the news of the shooting,...
Diddy Shares More Looks At Baby Love Sean Combs
The “Bad Boy for Life” rapper isn’t holding back in sharing content of his seventh child on social media. It’s been nearly a month since Diddy took the pop culture world by storm when he surprisingly announced the birth of his seventh child, Love Sean Combs.
T.I., Rick Ross among rappers who may testify in Young Thug trial
The much-anticipated, high-stakes trial of Young Thug begins on Jan. 9, and a Who’s Who of hip-hop superstars and local leaders may be called into court to testify in the rapper’s defense – and in some cases to testify against him. The defense witness list, according to...
Uncle Murda’s “Rap Up 2022” Takes Shots At Ye, Yung Miami, Gunna, And More: Stream
Among many favoured New Year’s traditions that have arisen in recent years comes Uncle Murda’s annual “Rap Up” track. This year, the 42-year-old didn’t hold back at all while recounting the wild events of 2022. From the downfall of Kanye West to Megan Thee Stallion’s recent courthouse victory, he addresses all the smoke across the 15-minute title.
NBA Youngboy Reveals His Top Five Rappers
The Baton Rouge rapper shared his list of favorite rappers. NBA Youngboy is never shy about giving credit to his fellow rappers and those that came before him. The 23-year old rapper recently gave a shout out to some of his favorite artists in the game while revealing his top five list of rappers.
Diddy Bonds With Newborn Baby Love On Private Plane Ride: ‘Love You’
Diddy shared another look at his sweet baby girl Love Sean Combs! The baby, reported to be three months old, was bundled up in a pink patterned jumper as she stayed cozy on a private plane ride with her dad, 53, in a video posted to his Instagram on Jan. 6. “Hey baby! Hey baby! Hey, hey, hey, I love you,” Diddy said to the newborn who stayed cozy in the ensemble which featured heart-shaped waffles and milk cartons. Although she’s only four weeks old, baby Love is already rocking a full head of black hair!
Keith Murray Wants Diddy To Give Him His Publishing: ‘It’s For My Kids’
Keith Murray has demanded Diddy give him his publishing rights. In one of the latest segments of his interview with The Art of Dialogue, Murray recalled the time he was called in to feature on G. Dep’s 2001 track “Special Delivery (Remix).” The Def Squad rapper admitted he had no idea about publishing at the time, and all he saw was the $5,000 check Puff allegedly paid him for the rights to his verse.
