Us Weekly

Derek Hough Breaks Down in Tears While Remembering Friend Who Died by Suicide Weeks Before Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death

John Salangsang/Shutterstock Derek Hough has shared a poignant message regarding mental health and suicide. “I was actually going to make this video a couple weeks ago because I found out a man I knew died by suicide on Thanksgiving morning, and it was a complete shock because he was the most positive, just optimistic, beautiful […]
talentrecap.com

Amanda Kloots Opens Up About Her Relationship With Alan Bersten

Dancing With The Stars semi-finalist Amanda Kloots has recently opened about her relationship with pro partner Alan Bersten. It may be recalled that during their run in the competition show, fans genuinely believed that the two may be romantically linked. Amanda Kloots Says Alan Bersten Became a Perfect Male Figure...
talentrecap.com

Hayley Erbert Was Terrified By Her Facial Change After Car Crash With Derek Hough

Following their car accident last December, Dancing With The Stars couple Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are fortunately recovering fine. Erbert has recently opened about her injury, saying that she was shocked by the sudden change of her face shape amid her healing process. For those who may not know,...
People

Derek Hough Reveals in Raw Video He Recently Lost Someone to Suicide, Breaks Down Discussing Mental Health

"Please, please I beg you — I beg you, give people an opportunity to be there for you," Hough implores his fans in an emotional video posted on Instagram Derek Hough broke down in tears discussing mental health and suicide on Friday. The Dancing with the Stars judge, 37, posted an emotional video on Instagram revealing that someone he knew died by suicide weeks ago and spoke out about the importance of seeking help for mental health issues. "I found out a man I knew died by suicide on Thanksgiving...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Popculture

Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5

Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
housebeautiful.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News

Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
Bossip

Sweet Day-Date Turns Sour: TJ Holmes And Amy Robach Spotted For The First Time Since Removal From ‘GMA3’

Kesyhia Cole once said, “I should have cheated” but after facing public harassment, TJ Holmes and Amy Robach may now hold contrasting sentiments. The twosome were spotted appearing pensive in New York amidst ABC’s investigation of their workplace romance. This is the first time the anchors have been pictured together since they were removed from GMA: What You Need To Know.
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak Left Speechless After Contestant Reveals Wild Personal Detail

While it takes a lot to leave Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak without words, one recent contestant left him just speechless. What was it that caused Sajak to lose his words? It happened to be something that a contestant named Laura does in her spare time. It’s quite a lucrative hobby for her. But Sajak just could not believe what he was hearing from her on Monday’s episode of the famed game show.

