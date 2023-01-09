Read full article on original website
Derek Hough Breaks Down in Tears While Remembering Friend Who Died by Suicide Weeks Before Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death
John Salangsang/Shutterstock Derek Hough has shared a poignant message regarding mental health and suicide. “I was actually going to make this video a couple weeks ago because I found out a man I knew died by suicide on Thanksgiving morning, and it was a complete shock because he was the most positive, just optimistic, beautiful […]
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Have "So Much to Be Grateful for" After "Scary" Car Accident
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are feeling extra grateful this holiday season. Earlier this month, the Dancing With the Stars judge and his fiancée were traveling to the California mountains when they experienced a scare on the roads. "On December 12, Derek and I got into a pretty scary...
talentrecap.com
Amanda Kloots Opens Up About Her Relationship With Alan Bersten
Dancing With The Stars semi-finalist Amanda Kloots has recently opened about her relationship with pro partner Alan Bersten. It may be recalled that during their run in the competition show, fans genuinely believed that the two may be romantically linked. Amanda Kloots Says Alan Bersten Became a Perfect Male Figure...
talentrecap.com
Hayley Erbert Was Terrified By Her Facial Change After Car Crash With Derek Hough
Following their car accident last December, Dancing With The Stars couple Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are fortunately recovering fine. Erbert has recently opened about her injury, saying that she was shocked by the sudden change of her face shape amid her healing process. For those who may not know,...
Derek Hough Reveals in Raw Video He Recently Lost Someone to Suicide, Breaks Down Discussing Mental Health
"Please, please I beg you — I beg you, give people an opportunity to be there for you," Hough implores his fans in an emotional video posted on Instagram Derek Hough broke down in tears discussing mental health and suicide on Friday. The Dancing with the Stars judge, 37, posted an emotional video on Instagram revealing that someone he knew died by suicide weeks ago and spoke out about the importance of seeking help for mental health issues. "I found out a man I knew died by suicide on Thanksgiving...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Women's Health
Mariska Hargitay Posts Super Emotional Message Amid Upsetting 'Law and Order: SVU' News
Last week, Law and Order: SVU fans were devastated when Kelli Giddish officially left the drama after 12 seasons. And they weren't the only ones. Mariska Hargitay echoed their sentiments, and she got emotional on Instagram. Last week, Law and Order: SVU fans were devastated when Kelli Giddish officially left...
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Debuts Fresh Buzz Cut, Matches With Sister Zahara’s Outfit
New ‘do, who dis? Shiloh Jolie-Pitt debuted a fresh buzz cut and matched with her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt in black shirts and Converse sneakers while the two teens enjoyed an outing together. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughters were spotted walking side by side smiling in a parking lot, according to photos published by HollywoodLife on Sunday,...
Popculture
Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5
Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
TODAY.com
‘Days of Our Lives’ star Tamara Braun announces her exit from the soap opera: ‘I will miss you all’
Tamara Braun is saying goodbye to “Days of Our Lives.”. The 51-year-old actor reflected on her time on the soap opera as Ava Vitali as she announced on Instagram that she would be leaving the show. Braun posted a video collage filled with behind-the-scenes moments with the "Days of Our Lives" cast and crew.
The real reason behind GMA host Michael Strahan’s long absence revealed in new video
MICHAEL Strahan has revealed the real reason why he has been absent for a long time from GMA. Despite his co-hosts coming back after the holidays, he didn't return until Thursday. Michael revealed that he was away due to filming an interview with Prince Harry. Prince Harry is releasing his...
housebeautiful.com
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News
Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
Sweet Day-Date Turns Sour: TJ Holmes And Amy Robach Spotted For The First Time Since Removal From ‘GMA3’
Kesyhia Cole once said, “I should have cheated” but after facing public harassment, TJ Holmes and Amy Robach may now hold contrasting sentiments. The twosome were spotted appearing pensive in New York amidst ABC’s investigation of their workplace romance. This is the first time the anchors have been pictured together since they were removed from GMA: What You Need To Know.
‘Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak Left Speechless After Contestant Reveals Wild Personal Detail
While it takes a lot to leave Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak without words, one recent contestant left him just speechless. What was it that caused Sajak to lose his words? It happened to be something that a contestant named Laura does in her spare time. It’s quite a lucrative hobby for her. But Sajak just could not believe what he was hearing from her on Monday’s episode of the famed game show.
ABC Meteorologist Ginger Zee Claps Back Over Rude Comment About Her Hair
The "Good Morning America" star refused to allow a troll to tell her what she should do with her hair.
Tom Hanks defends casting his son in new movie 'A Man Called Otto': 'This is a family business'
Tom Hanks' new movie "A Man Called Otto" not only stars the actor as Otto Anderson, but also his son Truman as a young Otto. The actor defended his decision to cast his son in the movie he's also producing.
GMA’s George Stephanopoulos jumps to defend Robin Roberts after Dr Jen Ashton throws major shade in awkward live moment
GEORGE Stephanopoulos has rushed to the defense of his friend and colleague Robin Roberts after she was thrown under the bus by a Good Morning America guest. It was quite the welcome back for the popular anchor, who had been missing from the show for weeks. On Monday's show, the...
‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: 1 Contestant Gets Sent Home For Her Behavior at a Cocktail Party, Reality Steve Says
'The Bachelor' Season 27 is set to premiere January 23, 2023, and spoilers are already coming out, and 1 from Reality Steve reveals a contestant gets sent home for her behavior at a cocktail party.
Real-Life Hallmark Couple Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace Are Engaged
Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace of 'When Calls the Heart' recently got engaged in New York City, the couple revealed on Instagram.
Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik opens up about suffering from debilitating mental disorder in new video
Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik has opened up about suffering from a debilitating mental disorder in a new video. The video was taken from the Big Bang Theory star's Bialik Breakdown podcast and shared on Instagram Monday. The show has a tagline of "a podcast breaking down mental health so you...
