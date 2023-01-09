Big Scarr’s Sister Says Gucci Mane’s $20,000 for Scarr’s Funeral Only Helped With Flowers and Obituaries

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gucci Mane’s record label takes another hit with latest arrest
Rapper Mac Critter, whose real name is Daniel Bates, was arrested for a shooting in Memphis, Tennessee, that left one person dead in December 2022. Bates is signed to Gucci Mane’s music label, 1017 Records. The 25-year-old is facing a first-degree murder charge for the killing of Markeith Taylor....
Memphis rapper Big Scarr dies at 22 as Gucci Mane confirms his passing with touching Instagram post
Memphis rapper Big Scarr has died at the age of 22. The musician was reported dead by The Shaderoom on Thursday, and his passing was confirmed by rapper Gucci Mane.
NBC Los Angeles
Rapper Big Scarr Dead at 22
The music community is mourning the loss of an up-and-coming rap artist. Big Scarr, a Memphis rapper signed to Gucci Mane's record label, died Dec. 22. He was 22. His death was confirmed by Gucci Mane, who paid tribute to the artist on social media. "This hurts," he wrote with a crying face and broken heart emoji on Dec. 22. "I'm a miss you @BigScarr."
Gucci Mane’s Wife Posts Receipts of $20,000 Payment to Funeral Home for Big Scarr
Gucci's Mane's wife has posted receipts showing a $20,000 payment to Big Scarr's funeral home after the 1017 boss was accused of taking back his initial offer to cover the late Memphis rapper's burial costs. On Monday (Jan. 9), Gucci Mane's wife, Keyshia Ka'oir Davis, hit up her Instagram Story...
Gucci Mane Calls For Investigation Of Louisiana Prison Holding Pooh Shiesty
Gucci Mane has called for the investigation of the Louisiana prison Pooh Shiesty is being held in. According to the rapper, conditions at United States Penitentiary, Pollock are inhumane and require immediate intervention. The 1017 CEO took to social media to air out the poor treatment his artist, born Lontrell Denell Williams Jr., has experienced while in custody. “We do not pay attention to how inmates are treated!” Gucci wrote in a tweet posted on his Twitter account. More from VIBE.comGucci Mane "Couldn't Stand" Nicki Minaj Because She Wouldn't Sleep With Him, Deb Antney ClaimsYoung Dolph's Estate Unveils Tracklist For Posthumous...
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Fires Shots At Diddy’s Ex
The drama continues to unfold. The drama between Diddy and Yung Miami is continuing to unfold. The City Girls rapper now has some words for one of Diddy’s exes. On Tuesday (December 13), the 28-year-old began taking to her Twitter account to air out some grievances. It all began...
Snoop Dogg Reveals Why Nipsey Hussle Refused ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Role
Snoop Dogg has revealed that he wanted Nipsey Hussle to portray him in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton. The 51-year-old rap legend recently appeared on the 85 South Show, during which he recalled the N.W.A. members’ attempt to track down Nipsey after offering him the role, but with no success. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Steph Curry, And More Named In Bored Ape NFT LawsuitSnoop Dogg And Master P Forced To Rename 'Snoop Loopz' CerealSnoop Dogg Launches Members-Only Death Row Inmate Program Exclusively On eBay “They was doing Straight Outta Compton movie right? So Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, all...
musictimes.com
Young Thug Sister Dolly White Defends Gunna Snitching On YSL After Boosie Badazz Twitter Rant
Gunna's release from jail received mixed feedback from the hip-hop community, especially because of the nature of how he was released. Earlier this week reports that the "Banking on Me" rapper was released from jail after accepting a "best interest" deal from the prosecution. Gunna was sentenced to five years...
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'
The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
Diddy Shared a Photo of His New Daughter and the Mother of His Child
Diddy has been in a relationship with Yung Miami since 2021. But in late 2022, he welcomed a baby girl with another woman, only sharing glimpses of his child and even less of the identity of her mother.
hotnewhiphop.com
Waka Flocka Flame Addresses Gunna, Young Thug & Snitching Allegations
Waka Flocka discussed the upcoming YSL trial with Shannon Sharpe this week. Waka Flocka recently addressed the upcoming trial for Young Thug and other members of YSL while speaking with Shannon Sharpe. Appearing on his podcast, Club Shay Shay, Waka said that he’s praying for the best for the artists.
HipHopDX.com
Young Thug’s Sister Unpacks Meaning Behind Rapper’s Stage Name
Young Thug’s sister has taken a moment to break down how her brother got his stage name, and noted that his moniker doesn’t mean what people think it means. Thug’s sister Dolly White reshared a tweet she’d written to her Instagram Story, which noted that “Thug” actually stands for “Truly Humble Under God.”
Big Scarr Dead at 22, Gucci Mane Reacts
Big Scarr has reportedly died at the age of 22. On Thursday night (Dec. 22), news began to circulate the internet that the 2022 XXL Freshman member has passed. Gucci Mane, head of Big Scarr's label 1017 Global Music, confirmed the tragic reports of Big Scarr's death with a post on Instagram. "This hurt 😢 I’m a miss you @bigscarr 💔," he captioned a gallery of photos of Scarr.
Complex
Gucci Mane’s Wife Keyshia Ka’oir Proves He Helped Pay for Big Scarr’s Funeral, Late Rapper’s Dad Shares Gratitude
Gucci Mane’s wife Keyshia Ka’oir says he paid five figures toward funeral costs for 1017 Records signee Big Scarr, despite recent claims to the contrary. The rising Memphis artist died last month at age 22, and Gucci was among those to share tributes to him. Scarr was signed to Gucci’s record label, but his brother, artist Quezz Ruthless, said the 1017 founder was ghosting Scarr’s family over funeral expenses. Sister Alexandra Woods furthered the allegations, also saying Guwop asked for Scarr’s 1017 chains back after he died of an accidental overdose.
Popculture
Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization
Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
Yung Miami Opens Up About Attending Church With Diddy: “We Put God First”
Yung Miami says that her relationship with Diddy is grounded in spirituality, as the City Girl reveals that she’s accompanied the rap mogul to church and that the two regularly pray together. During an appearance at the season two premier of BMF, the Sunshine State rep delved into her and Diddy connecting through Christianity and their devotion to a higher power. “We go to church,” the 28 year-old told PEOPLE. “He takes me to church. We pray together. We put God first, for real. We pray, talk to God, and go to church. I can talk to him about anything.” More...
HipHopDX.com
Keith Murray Wants Diddy To Give Him His Publishing: ‘It’s For My Kids’
Keith Murray has demanded Diddy give him his publishing rights. In one of the latest segments of his interview with The Art of Dialogue, Murray recalled the time he was called in to feature on G. Dep’s 2001 track “Special Delivery (Remix).” The Def Squad rapper admitted he had no idea about publishing at the time, and all he saw was the $5,000 check Puff allegedly paid him for the rights to his verse.
Miiko Taka, Marlon Brando’s Co-Star in ‘Sayonara,’ Dies at 97
Miiko Taka, who made her film debut with a starring turn opposite Marlon Brando in Sayonara, the 1957 Korean War-set drama about “defiant desire,” has died. She was 97. News of her death was posted Jan. 4 on social media by a grandson. Details of her death were not available, with her son informing The Hollywood Reporter through a spokesperson that his family did not want to participate in an obituary.More from The Hollywood ReporterRobbie Knievel, Second-Generation Daredevil, Dies at 60Lisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to Her SonLisa Marie Presley, Singer, Songwriter and Elvis' Daughter,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Shares More Looks At Baby Love Sean Combs
The “Bad Boy for Life” rapper isn’t holding back in sharing content of his seventh child on social media. It’s been nearly a month since Diddy took the pop culture world by storm when he surprisingly announced the birth of his seventh child, Love Sean Combs.
hotnewhiphop.com
Swizz Beatz & Jadakiss Join Forces On “Hustle, Repeat”
With the third season of Epix’s Godfather Of Harlem set to debut this Sunday, Swizz Beatz is back at the helm of the soundtrack. This week, he unveiled a brand new single for the show titled, “Hustle, Repeat” featuring Jadakiss. Swizz Beatz concocts a cinematic beat that...
