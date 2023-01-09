Read full article on original website
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Star Fritz Hager Releases New Single ‘Caroline’
American Idol Season 20 star Fritz Hager has released his first new single since the show. The tongue-in-cheek song, called “Caroline,” is about the aftermath of a one-night stand, as the narrator tries to remember the woman’s name. American Idol‘s Fritz Hager Releases New Song ‘Caroline’...
‘They’re In Denial’: ‘GMA’ Lovers Amy Robach & TJ Holmes Accused Of Ignoring ‘The Damage They’ve Caused’ As Romance Heats Up
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have continued to flaunt their romance in the weeks after their secret affair was exposed — and sources close to the GMA co-anchors said the two lovebirds are “in denial of the damage they’ve caused”, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, the ABC stars were yanked off the air after their 6-month romance was revealed. The two were caught on multiple dates throughout New York despite still being legally married. Sources close to the couple said they had broken things off with their spouses before becoming romantically involved. Robach and her husband...
‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ In Talks to Move Production to the East Coast (EXCLUSIVE)
“The Kelly Clarkson Show” is exploring a move to the east coast’s New York metro Tri-State area (New York, New Jersey and Connecticut), Variety has learned exclusively. The daytime show, which is renewed through 2025, has filmed in Los Angeles on the Universal lot since its launch in 2019. A NBCU spokesperson confirmed to Variety that NBCUniversal is in negotiations to move the show to the east coast, but nothing is finalized. Sources close to the show say Clarkson asked NBCU to explore the move out of Los Angeles. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is currently in its fourth season and...
Forever Those Girls: A Gallery Of Devastating Divas Serving Looks While Setting Standards In The Divine Nine
Compilation of the most devastating divas of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. celebrating 111 years of sisterhood, scholarship, and service
Kanye West Quietly Marries Another White Woman, Her Name Is Bianca Censori
Bianca Censori is an architectural designer at West’s Yeezy brand. The post Kanye West Quietly Marries Another White Woman, Her Name Is Bianca Censori appeared first on NewsOne.
talentrecap.com
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15 Has Highest-Rated Premiere in Six Years
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 premiered last week on its new home at MTV, and it was apparently a hit in the ratings. According to a new report, this was the show’s highest-rated premiere in six years. RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 Is a Hit in the Ratings...
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Troupe Member Kateryna Klishyna Returns to Live Show After Hurting Ankle
Amid the recent exciting news of adding more dancers to the star studded lineup of the Dancing With The Stars Live 2023 tour, a recent stroke of bad luck struck the DWTS crew. Troupe member Kateryna Klishyna reportedly hurt her ankle performing for the tour. Luckily, she returned to the stage in less than 24 hours.
talentrecap.com
‘Drag Race’ Judge Michelle Visage Shares Her Health Journey on Instagram
RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage recently took to Instagram to open up about her health journey on her one-year “healthiversary.” She shared a little bit about her fitness routine and told fans that it’s “never too late to reclaim your health.”. Michelle Visage Opens...
