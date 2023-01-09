Last year the economy saw a steep decline in consumer sentiment, an increase in inflation and added pressure to the cost of living crisis. This year economists like Robert Spendlove are visiting with Idaho lawmakers to discuss these trends and provide insight into how they may change or stay the same in the coming months. He'll also be providing economic updates, which will help legislatures decide how to spend or not spend taxpayer money. Spendlove joins Idaho Matters to talk more.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO