Related
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 13, 2023
University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger is back in court, the Idaho Legislature threatens to cut off money to cities over its abortion ban, a Caldwell School Board Meeting devolves into chaos, lawmakers get set to set state budgets, we get an update in the Daybell murder case, and there isn’t enough farmworker housing in Idaho.
A look ahead at Idaho's 2023 economic trends
Last year the economy saw a steep decline in consumer sentiment, an increase in inflation and added pressure to the cost of living crisis. This year economists like Robert Spendlove are visiting with Idaho lawmakers to discuss these trends and provide insight into how they may change or stay the same in the coming months. He'll also be providing economic updates, which will help legislatures decide how to spend or not spend taxpayer money. Spendlove joins Idaho Matters to talk more.
Idaho Republicans threaten to withhold cash from sanctuary abortion cities
Local governments that refuse to comply with Idaho’s criminal abortion laws would no longer receive a cut of the state’s sales tax revenue under a new bill introduced Wednesday morning. It also amends a law passed in 2021, making it a felony for any public official to contract...
Sharing the history of indigenous communities in Idaho
At Roots of Wisdom, visitors are invited to learn about traditional Hawaiian fishing practices and ecosystem management through exciting digital interactives and games. Cortney Kerr/Cortney Kerr Photography/Photo courtesy of OMSI / Cortney Kerr. A new exhibit coming to the Idaho State Museum will bring the stories from four indigenous communities...
Idaho human rights advocates, U.S. Department of Justice and FBI are ‘United Against Hate’
Hate is more than just a poisonous thought or idea. It is a very particular category of crime and the U.S. Department of Justice tracks hate crime incidents in Idaho. In 2020, the DOJ’s latest data shows the number of hate crimes in Idaho had nearly doubled in only two years, with nearly half of the reported crimes based on race, ethnicity or ancestry.
Report on Magic Valley wind farm due out this month
A proposal to build Idaho’s largest wind farm is set to receive its most in-depth assessment to date this month, when the Bureau of Land Management releases the draft Environmental Impact Statement on the project. The Lava Ridge Wind Project would include about 400 turbines located mostly on BLM...
How storms are impacting California's drought
Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Roger Bales, a professor at the Sierra Nevada Research Institute at the University of California, Merced, about how the atmospheric rivers are impacting the long-term drought in California. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more,...
Report on Great Salt Lake recommends dramatic water conservation measures
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Brigham Young University ecologist Benjamin Abbott about a study he co-authored about Utah’s Great Salt Lake. The study finds that the lake will disappear in five years if water consumption isn’t cut almost in half in the next two years so water can flow back into the lake.
Kohberger waives right to speedy trial; preliminary hearing set for June
Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing Thursday morning. During the hearing, the judge said the preliminary hearing will happen on June 26 at 9 a.m. PT. The judge reserved until June 30 for the preliminary hearing, in case all five days are needed for the presentation of evidence in the case.
How storms in California are impacting people without homes
Four more atmospheric rivers are headed towards California in the next 10 days, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is calling on residents to “continue to prepare for heavy rainfall, extreme winds, and dangerous conditions.”. The string of storms has left at least 17 people dead since late last...
