Yardbarker
Three tied for Sony Open lead; play suspended
Chris Kirk, Jordan Speith and Taylor Montgomery shot 64s on Thursday to share the first-round lead at the Sony Open in Honolulu. Ten players were unable to finish the round because play was suspended due to darkness at just after 6 p.m. local time. They will resume play Friday morning, with the tourney's second round to start at 7:10 a.m. as scheduled, the PGA Tour announced.
nbcsportsedge.com
Sony Open Matchups: Great Scott, Good Spieth
The PGA TOUR heads to Waialae Country Club for this week's Sony Open in Hawaii. This classical design typically mutes the importance of driving distance and puts an emphasis on iron play. With that in mind, let's take a look at a few tournament matchups that catch my eye:. Jordan...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf League pro: I'll be welcome on PGA Tour after my contract expires
LIV Golf League player Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra appears to have the confidence he will be welcome on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour after his contract with the breakaway tour has expired. The Spanish LIV player has signed a three-year contract with the series. LIV are gearing up for its...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Jordan Spieth remembers the last time he flew coach on an airplane, and it wasn’t pretty
Most top-name professional golfers don't fly on commercial jets these days. They have plenty of money to fly private, either as a group or individually. Some even own their own plane. However, that doesn't mean the biggest names in golf don't sometimes find themselves on a plane just like normal...
GolfWRX
Report: PGA Tour pro expected to sign with LIV Golf next week
New year, and LIV look to have landed another PGA Tour professional. The Chilean has long been rumored to join his compatriot Joaquin Niemann on his Torque GC team, and Niemann said last month he was “doing everything possible” to get Pereira to join LIV. While the 27-year-old...
Golf.com
‘Mood killer’: Adam Scott recalls Masters Champions Dinner awkwardness
However you feel about the pomp and circumstance of the Masters, its fabled Champions Dinner — on the Tuesday evening of tournament week — is among the great traditions in all of sports: Thirty or so green-jacket holders breaking bread and sharing tales from Masters past? Ah, to be a fly on the silverware.
