Chris Kirk, Jordan Speith and Taylor Montgomery shot 64s on Thursday to share the first-round lead at the Sony Open in Honolulu. Ten players were unable to finish the round because play was suspended due to darkness at just after 6 p.m. local time. They will resume play Friday morning, with the tourney's second round to start at 7:10 a.m. as scheduled, the PGA Tour announced.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 15 HOURS AGO