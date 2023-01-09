Read full article on original website
Penn State women’s volleyball’s Katie Hurta announces transfer to Clemson
Penn State freshman setter Katie Hurta is headed down south to join the Clemson Tigers. Hurta’s decision was announced on Thursday, and comes after Hurta appeared in only two contests during her first and only season with the Nittany Lions. Despite her limited appearances this year, Hurta brings with...
Penn State men’s volleyball looks to remain undefeated in home opener against Daemen, Merrimack
Coming off a two-victory weekend on the road, No. 4 Penn State returns to Happy Valley with the sweet taste of victory to host its home opener against Daemen at 7 p.m. on Friday and Merrimack at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Penn State dominated almost every stat in its season-opener...
Penn State women’s soccer’s Ally Schlegel selected by Chicago Red Stars in 2023 NWSL Draft
One of Penn State’s biggest stars on the pitch has taken the next step in her soccer career. Former Nittany Lion forward Ally Schlegel was selected 23rd overall by the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL Draft on Thursday. She will join her Penn State teammate, Penelope Hocking, who was drafted seventh overall.
No. 5 Penn State men’s hockey prepares for rematch on the road against No. 17 Michigan State
It’s been a while since Penn State hit the ice, as it looks to get back into the swing of things for the first time in 2023 with a heavyweight bout against Michigan State. The Nittany Lions will hit the road to East Lansing, Michigan, for a two-game series against the No. 17 Spartans at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with an opportunity for both teams to move up the Big Ten totem pole.
Penn State men’s basketball fixes its second-half play to dominate Indiana
Penn State hadn’t lost two straight games all season, but after a road loss to Michigan and a loss to No. 1 Purdue, Micah Shrewsberry’s team had to go back to the drawing board before a face-off with Indiana. The Nittany Lions weren’t alone, as the Hoosiers were...
Report: Penn State football defensive lineman Davon Townley to return in 2023, withdraws from portal
Just over a month after entering the transfer portal, defensive lineman Davon Townley is returning to Penn State, according to 247Sports. A former 4-star recruit, Townley tallied two tackles across five games this past season. Townley received offers from schools such as Colorado, Houston and USF while he was in...
Penn State men's basketball's Seth Lundy passes 1,000 career points against Indiana
For the second time this season, a Penn State player has surpassed the 1,000 point mark. Senior forward Seth Lundy reached the 1,000 point pinnacle with an emphatic dunk in the second half of the Nittany Lions contest against Indiana. On the same night Myles Dread was presented with a...
Penn State women’s hockey looks to down struggling RIT at Pegula Ice Arena
Following a weekend sweep over LIU, Penn State looks to continue its five-game win streak as it takes on RIT. The No. 12 Nittany Lions face off against the Tigers at 6 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday at Pegula Ice Arena as they begin 10 straight games of CHA play.
Penn State men's basketball takes down Indiana in dominant fashion at home
Returning to the Bryce Jordan Center fresh off of two consecutive losses to Big Ten opponents, Penn State desperately needed an exclamation mark to retain NCAA Tournament hopes. With an 85-66 win over Indiana, the Nittany Lions made the splash they were looking for on Wednesday night, moving to 12-5...
Penn State football’s Drew Allar represents ‘great side of NIL’ with children’s book
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar may have one of the most unique twists on the NIL landscape since its inception in 2021. The true freshman partnered with author and CEO of Exit 56 Publications, Andy Vodopia, to create a children’s book about Allar titled “The Men in Back - Quarterback.” Released in October, the book is Vodopia’s sequel to another book titled “The Men Up Front,” which details the story of three Michigan offensive linemen.
Penn State women's hockey goaltender Josie Bothun named to HCA Goalie of the Year watchlist
The 2022-23 campaign has been the season of Penn State goaltender Josie Bothun. The junior was named to the HCA Women's Hockey Goalie of the Year watch list, joining 26 other goaltenders across the country. On the year, Bothun has a 14-8-1 record with a .918 save percentage while posting...
Led by John Harrar, Penn State men's basketball alumni to participate in The Basketball Tournament
Some former Penn State players are going to be hooping together once again. The Basketball Tournament announced Penn State alumni are creating a team called the Happy Valley Hoopers to participate in the winner-takes-all bracket. The Penn State-themed roster consists of John Harrar, Jamari Wheeler, Trent Buttrick, Tony Carr, Curtis...
Devin Carter flips commitment to West Virginia 9 days after announcing transfer to Penn State football
Former NC State wide receiver Devin Carter announced his commitment to Penn State after the Nittany Lions Rose Bowl win on Jan. 2. Nine days later, Carter has already moved on. Carter announced his transfer commitment to West Virginia on his Twitter account Wednesday evening. Standing at 6-foot-4, Carter was...
Former Penn State quarterback Billy Fessler named Akron’s offensive coordinator on Joe Moorhead’s staff
Former Penn State quarterback Billy Fessler received a promotion on Akron’s coaching staff Thursday. Fessler, who primarily served as the Nittany Lions’ holder during his college career, is just coming off his first season with the Zips under former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead. Moorhead coached Fessler in his two-year stint with the Nittany Lions from 2016-2017.
Penn State men’s basketball’s keys to defeating Indiana
Following consecutive losses to Michigan and Purdue, Penn State is in need of a big win to regain momentum in hopes of reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time in over a decade. While a win over formerly No. 17 Illinois looked promising for the Nittany Lions’ tournament hopes...
Defensive tackle Fatorma Mulbah transfers to West Virginia from Penn State football
After flipping transfer commit Devin Carter on Tuesday, West Virginia scored a former Penn State player Wednesday. Third-year defensive tackle Fatorma Mulbah announced on Twitter he is transferring to West Virginia. In three seasons in Happy Valley, Mulbah played in 19 games and had four tackles. In 2022, he played...
Penn State football’s Ja’Juan Seider earns elevated role as assistant head coach among other staff roles
Penn State’s Ja’Juan Seider added another title to his coaching resume. Seider, who is the Nittany Lions’ running backs coach and co-offensive coordinator, is now listed as the program’s assistant head coach on Penn State Athletics’ staff directory. Seider has developed the Nittany Lions’ running...
Ex-Penn State football long snapper Michael Wright reveals Boston College as transfer destination
A former Penn State long snapper announced his transfer destination Wednesday. Michael Wright, a redshirt sophomore, will transfer to Boston College, he announced on Twitter. Wright did not see any game action over his two seasons with the Nittany Lions but was recognized as an Academic All-Big Ten selection after posting the team’s highest cumulative GPA.
Penn State students look back on winter break, forward to spring semester
We Are… back after winter break, and many Penn State students are now looking for ways to best readjust to the upcoming spring semester after taking over three weeks off. Some students used winter break as a chance to have fun while also working toward their passions and goals for the future.
Students United Against Poverty aims to end ‘basic needs insecurities’
While some Penn State students rarely think about when their next meal would be, other students may question their basic needs throughout their college career. Students United Against Poverty is a new club on Penn State’s campus that advocates for students impacted by poverty. SUAP Adviser Leanne Lenz said...
