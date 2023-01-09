ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Digital Collegian

No. 5 Penn State men’s hockey prepares for rematch on the road against No. 17 Michigan State

It’s been a while since Penn State hit the ice, as it looks to get back into the swing of things for the first time in 2023 with a heavyweight bout against Michigan State. The Nittany Lions will hit the road to East Lansing, Michigan, for a two-game series against the No. 17 Spartans at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with an opportunity for both teams to move up the Big Ten totem pole.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football’s Drew Allar represents ‘great side of NIL’ with children’s book

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar may have one of the most unique twists on the NIL landscape since its inception in 2021. The true freshman partnered with author and CEO of Exit 56 Publications, Andy Vodopia, to create a children’s book about Allar titled “The Men in Back - Quarterback.” Released in October, the book is Vodopia’s sequel to another book titled “The Men Up Front,” which details the story of three Michigan offensive linemen.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Former Penn State quarterback Billy Fessler named Akron’s offensive coordinator on Joe Moorhead’s staff

Former Penn State quarterback Billy Fessler received a promotion on Akron’s coaching staff Thursday. Fessler, who primarily served as the Nittany Lions’ holder during his college career, is just coming off his first season with the Zips under former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead. Moorhead coached Fessler in his two-year stint with the Nittany Lions from 2016-2017.
AKRON, OH
Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s basketball’s keys to defeating Indiana

Following consecutive losses to Michigan and Purdue, Penn State is in need of a big win to regain momentum in hopes of reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time in over a decade. While a win over formerly No. 17 Illinois looked promising for the Nittany Lions’ tournament hopes...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Ex-Penn State football long snapper Michael Wright reveals Boston College as transfer destination

A former Penn State long snapper announced his transfer destination Wednesday. Michael Wright, a redshirt sophomore, will transfer to Boston College, he announced on Twitter. Wright did not see any game action over his two seasons with the Nittany Lions but was recognized as an Academic All-Big Ten selection after posting the team’s highest cumulative GPA.

