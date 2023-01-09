ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Derek Carr is leaving Las Vegas: 5 potential landing spots for the longtime Raiders QB

Derek Carr is leaving Las Vegas. It's not a matter of if at this point. Just a matter of when and how. The nine-year Raiders quarterback said his goodbyes on Thursday after the franchise that drafted him in 2014 benched him for the final two games of the season in an apparent effort to avoid injury that would guarantee his $33 million in salary next season.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy