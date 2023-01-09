ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Ravens' Sammy Watkins Suggests Lamar Jackson's Injury, Contract Status Are Related

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins suggested Friday Lamar Jackson's ongoing absence because of injury issues and his contract status are connected in some way. Speaking to Adam Kilgore of the Washington Post, Watkins implied Jackson would attempt to play in Sunday's AFC Wild Card Game against the Cincinnati Bengals if he had a long-term deal secured:
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Rams' Sean McVay Will Return For 2023 Season amid Retirement Rumors

Amid speculation that he might step down after a difficult 2022 season, Sean McVay is returning for a seventh campaign as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams. Sean McVay informed the team he is excited to return next season. Injuries and a depleted roster ruined the Rams' hopes of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Falcons Rumors: Broncos DC Ejiro Evero Interview Requested by Atlanta

The Atlanta Falcons have requested to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for their vacant defensive coordinator position, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Per that report, Evero is also a candidate for the head coaching vacancies with the Broncos, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans. The Falcons are...
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Jim Caldwell Only Seeking HC Jobs; Rebuffed Commanders OC Interest

Despite receiving interest as an offensive coordinator, Jim Caldwell is only seeking head coaching jobs this offseason. Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, Caldwell turned down the Washington Commanders' request to interview him for their vacant offensive coordinator position because he wants to be a head coach. Caldwell...
WISCONSIN STATE
Bleacher Report

Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Speculation About Mike McCarthy's Job Security is 'Comical'

Mike McCarthy's job security, should the Dallas Cowboys fail to go on a deep playoff run this season, has been the subject of some debate this week. And quarterback Dak Prescott thinks that is absolutely absurd, calling it "comical" while speaking to reporters Friday:. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it...
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report's Expert Wild Card Weekend 2023 NFL Picks

We've reached the NFL playoffs, which means fewer games to bet on and for some, more money at stake. With Wild Card Weekend upon us, let's cash in. NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, Kris Knox, Brad Gagnon and Maurice Moton, editor Wes O'Donnell and B/R Betting host of "Winners Only Wednesdays" Greg Ivory will guide you to big payoffs for the postseason. With Gagnon added to the group, we won't leave you on the fence with split decisions. This week, our crew likes big point spreads and two underdogs.
Bleacher Report

49ers Rumors: DeMeco Ryans Eyed by Panthers for Head Coach Interview

The Carolina Panthers reportedly plan to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their head coaching vacancy. Joe Person of The Athletic reported the Panthers requested permission from the 49ers to conduct the interview Thursday. The Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have also sought permission to interview the rising assistant.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens QB Would Be Out vs. Bengals Even with New Contract

Lamar Jackson's contract status didn't influence his availability for the Baltimore Ravens' AFC Wild Card Round matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport said Friday on The Pat McAfee Show the Ravens could be frustrated because "the end of two years—last season, this season—he has...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

College Football Teams Needing to Replace the Most NFL Talent

College football programs lose players to the NFL draft every year, whether it be underclassmen or seniors. Last year, the Georgia Bulldogs had 15 players selected, which was the most for a school in the current seven-round format. It's not surprising that the schools producing the most draft picks typically compete for the College Football Playoff and national titles.
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Derek Carr Gifts Custom Diamond Pendants to Adams, Crosby amid Raiders Trade Rumors

As he's potentially on his way out the door, Las Vegas Raiders star Derek Carr extended an act of generosity toward teammates Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby. Carr commissioned customized diamond pendants for both players that featured their jersey numbers. It could be one of the three-time Pro Bowler's last...

