Read full article on original website
Related
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Bleacher Report
Ravens' Sammy Watkins Suggests Lamar Jackson's Injury, Contract Status Are Related
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins suggested Friday Lamar Jackson's ongoing absence because of injury issues and his contract status are connected in some way. Speaking to Adam Kilgore of the Washington Post, Watkins implied Jackson would attempt to play in Sunday's AFC Wild Card Game against the Cincinnati Bengals if he had a long-term deal secured:
Bleacher Report
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Have Had 'Very Positive' Talks amid NFL Rumors, President Says
With NFL rumors once again swirling around Jim Harbaugh, Michigan president Santo Ono tweeted on Thursday that the school was in talks with the head coach to retain his services. I pleased to share that I have been having very positive and constructive conversations with our Athletic Director and Football...
Bleacher Report
Report: Ravens' Lamar Jackson Expected to Miss Wild Card Game vs. Bengals with Injury
The Baltimore Ravens are expected to be without quarterback Lamar Jackson for Sunday's playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Jackson suffered a sprained PCL in his team's Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos and was unable to return, missing the Ravens' final five games of the regular season.
Bleacher Report
Dennis Allen to Return as Saints Head Coach in 2023, Mickey Loomis Confirms
New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis confirmed to reporters Friday that Dennis Allen will return as the team's head coach in 2023. Allen was elevated from defensive coordinator to head coach prior to the 2022 campaign following the retirement of Sean Payton. In Allen's first season at the helm...
Bleacher Report
Rams' Sean McVay Will Return For 2023 Season amid Retirement Rumors
Amid speculation that he might step down after a difficult 2022 season, Sean McVay is returning for a seventh campaign as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams. Sean McVay informed the team he is excited to return next season. Injuries and a depleted roster ruined the Rams' hopes of...
Bleacher Report
Falcons Rumors: Broncos DC Ejiro Evero Interview Requested by Atlanta
The Atlanta Falcons have requested to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for their vacant defensive coordinator position, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Per that report, Evero is also a candidate for the head coaching vacancies with the Broncos, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans. The Falcons are...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Jim Caldwell Only Seeking HC Jobs; Rebuffed Commanders OC Interest
Despite receiving interest as an offensive coordinator, Jim Caldwell is only seeking head coaching jobs this offseason. Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, Caldwell turned down the Washington Commanders' request to interview him for their vacant offensive coordinator position because he wants to be a head coach. Caldwell...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Speculation About Mike McCarthy's Job Security is 'Comical'
Mike McCarthy's job security, should the Dallas Cowboys fail to go on a deep playoff run this season, has been the subject of some debate this week. And quarterback Dak Prescott thinks that is absolutely absurd, calling it "comical" while speaking to reporters Friday:. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it...
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report's Expert Wild Card Weekend 2023 NFL Picks
We've reached the NFL playoffs, which means fewer games to bet on and for some, more money at stake. With Wild Card Weekend upon us, let's cash in. NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, Kris Knox, Brad Gagnon and Maurice Moton, editor Wes O'Donnell and B/R Betting host of "Winners Only Wednesdays" Greg Ivory will guide you to big payoffs for the postseason. With Gagnon added to the group, we won't leave you on the fence with split decisions. This week, our crew likes big point spreads and two underdogs.
Bleacher Report
49ers Rumors: DeMeco Ryans Eyed by Panthers for Head Coach Interview
The Carolina Panthers reportedly plan to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their head coaching vacancy. Joe Person of The Athletic reported the Panthers requested permission from the 49ers to conduct the interview Thursday. The Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have also sought permission to interview the rising assistant.
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens QB Would Be Out vs. Bengals Even with New Contract
Lamar Jackson's contract status didn't influence his availability for the Baltimore Ravens' AFC Wild Card Round matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport said Friday on The Pat McAfee Show the Ravens could be frustrated because "the end of two years—last season, this season—he has...
One outlet somehow believes C.J. Stroud to the NFL isn't a lock
We are all waiting on what Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stoud will do next year, although it would be a major shock if he doesn’t head off to the NFL. But don’t tell that to one outlet. In fact, it believes that there is potential for Stroud to return for another year at Ohio State.
Bleacher Report
Jadeveon Clowney Apologizes to Myles Garrett for Comments on Browns' Favoritism
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney apologized to teammate Myles Garrett on Friday for comments he made last week about the Browns caring more about Garrett's stats than winning. ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted a statement from Clowney in which he apologized and claimed his comments were taken out of context:
Bleacher Report
College Football Teams Needing to Replace the Most NFL Talent
College football programs lose players to the NFL draft every year, whether it be underclassmen or seniors. Last year, the Georgia Bulldogs had 15 players selected, which was the most for a school in the current seven-round format. It's not surprising that the schools producing the most draft picks typically compete for the College Football Playoff and national titles.
Bleacher Report
Derek Carr Gifts Custom Diamond Pendants to Adams, Crosby amid Raiders Trade Rumors
As he's potentially on his way out the door, Las Vegas Raiders star Derek Carr extended an act of generosity toward teammates Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby. Carr commissioned customized diamond pendants for both players that featured their jersey numbers. It could be one of the three-time Pro Bowler's last...
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson 'Hasn't Felt Right' After Testing Knee Injury Before Ravens vs. Bengals
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson "hasn't felt right'" after testing his knee injury ahead of the team's NFL playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Paycor Stadium, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Jackson's health has been the major topic surrounding the Ravens heading into the playoffs...
Bleacher Report
Derek Carr Trade Rumors: Colts Don't Have Interest in Acquiring Raiders QB
The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly not interested in Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr amid rumors that Carr's tenure with the Raiders is set to come to an end during the offseason. Zak Keefer of The Athletic emphasized that the Colts will not trade for Carr despite their own quarterback...
Bleacher Report
Georgia's Darnell Washington Declares for 2023 NFL Draft After Winning National Title
Darnell Washington won two college football national championships during his time at Georgia. Now he is pursuing his dream of an NFL career. The tight end announced Thursday he is declaring for the 2023 draft:. Washington arrived at Georgia as a 5-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, per 247Sports'...
Comments / 0