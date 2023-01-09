ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WeHaveKids

Toddler Playing With Brother’s Toy Gets Spooked

By Jacqueline Burt Cote
WeHaveKids
WeHaveKids
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PWGUm_0k8nfuOC00

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Every parent with a kid in school and a younger kid at home knows a secret: Little kids get to play with their older sibling's toys when they're at school. Okay, maybe not their most special toys or their most fragile toys or the LEGO tower they've spent hours putting together, but just, like, toys in general? Yeah, little sibs definitely get to play with those. Sorry, older brothers and sisters.

That's what's happening in this video from @felicia_aquilo . The mom wrote: "thinking you can play with your brother's favorite toy while he's at school and then it comes alive." Yikes! How did big brother somehow know?!

View the original article to see embedded media.

That gave him quite a scare! He knows his big brother is at school, but, well, did he come back?! Is he watching from afair, somehow making his toy attack as some sort of punishment? That might be a little far-fetched, but we're talking about a toddler's imagination here. The toy and his big bro could be in cahoots for all he knows.

Commenters just thought the whole thing was so funny:

"Probably thought he broke it so he ran away like he didn't do it"
"That scream it's alive!"
"I'm not gonna lie I wasn't expecting that either!"
"lol he thought it's gonna bite him"
"His little run"

There's nothing like feeling you're sorta getting away with something! Chances are when big bro is around, this little guy doesn't even get anywhere near that transformer, considering he made a beeline for it when his bro was gone. But now that it's turned on him, it might not be his toy of choice anymore!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark

An Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver a baby and, upon seeing the child, realized her husband was the father. Hailey Custer was happily married to her husband of six years when she got to know that her best friend, who wants to remain anonymous, was pregnant and homeless. The mother-of-four reached out to her bestie and was excited to deliver the baby, while she was clueless that the baby was her husband’s.
ARIZONA STATE
Upworthy

Mom gets shamed for dressing kids in 'Walmart clothes,' but her brilliant reply is on the mark

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2021. It has since been updated. Everyone has their own parenting style, but when 26-year-old Caitlin Fladager of Vancouver said she prefers to have her kids wear cheaper clothes, it sparked controversy. People accused her of being a bad Mom and heavily criticized her for wearing expensive clothes while buying her kids considerably cheaper clothes. She wasn't having of it and defended her choices, arguing that kids cause more wear and tear on their clothes and that they didn't really care that much about the clothes they wore, as much as they did about being happy and engaged. “Your kids only wear clothes from Walmart, while you get dressed up a lot. Not a good look for you as a mom,” wrote a person on her Facebook page.
EVERGREEN PARK, IL
Lefty Graves

Father tells his 20-year-old daughter to step up to the plate and follow his rules or move out

Young Adult WomanPhoto byChristopher CampbellonUnsplash. As parents, when does our obligation to raise our children and provide for them end? For most parents, the answer will be when they graduate high school or reach about 18 years of age. At this point in time, most teens and young adults are fairly well prepared to navigate the world around them. However, some parents tend to shelter their children and don’t give them all of the necessary tools to navigate and support themselves in the real world.
Maya Devi

Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'

A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
New York Post

I’m a doctor and you aren’t washing 5 body parts right: ‘Guys, it gets gross!’

A doctor is getting down and dirty with TikTok followers over their lack of hygiene: It’s “navel” warfare. Dr. Jen Caudle, who has racked up nearly 90,000 loyal followers and more than 1.3 million likes on the platform, recently posted a video sharing the Top 5 areas people don’t wash enough — starting with the belly button.  “That’s right, a lot of guys don’t wash their belly button at all,” she declares in the now-viral clip, which already has over 1 million views mere days after being posted.  “Guys, it gets gross! Please wash your belly button,” pleads Caudle, a k a the...
Amy Christie

Mom on son: "I took him to a restaurant, and he tried to order; I ate everything since he disrespected me"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Teaching kids about dining out, costs, flavors, and tasty dishes can be quite challenging while they're growing up. Sometimes, parents will take them to a place where they know the staff so they can just modify the order if they need to, but that's not always possible if you move frequently.
WeHaveKids

WeHaveKids

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
681
Post
957K+
Views
ABOUT

Family. Catch up on the cutest and most heartwarming news about kids and families.

 https://wehavekids.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy