Toddler Playing With Brother’s Toy Gets Spooked

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Every parent with a kid in school and a younger kid at home knows a secret: Little kids get to play with their older sibling's toys when they're at school. Okay, maybe not their most special toys or their most fragile toys or the LEGO tower they've spent hours putting together, but just, like, toys in general? Yeah, little sibs definitely get to play with those. Sorry, older brothers and sisters.

That's what's happening in this video from @felicia_aquilo . The mom wrote: "thinking you can play with your brother's favorite toy while he's at school and then it comes alive." Yikes! How did big brother somehow know?!

View the original article to see embedded media.

That gave him quite a scare! He knows his big brother is at school, but, well, did he come back?! Is he watching from afair, somehow making his toy attack as some sort of punishment? That might be a little far-fetched, but we're talking about a toddler's imagination here. The toy and his big bro could be in cahoots for all he knows.

Commenters just thought the whole thing was so funny:



"Probably thought he broke it so he ran away like he didn't do it"

"That scream it's alive!"

"I'm not gonna lie I wasn't expecting that either!"

"lol he thought it's gonna bite him"

"His little run"

There's nothing like feeling you're sorta getting away with something! Chances are when big bro is around, this little guy doesn't even get anywhere near that transformer, considering he made a beeline for it when his bro was gone. But now that it's turned on him, it might not be his toy of choice anymore!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.