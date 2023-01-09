ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

outsidetheboxmom.com

What Are the Best Ways to Teach Maths to Kids?

Using diverse teaching methods can make it easier for kids to understand maths. Some kids may grasp concepts faster than others, which may pose a challenge to the teacher. Sometimes, kids who struggle with maths may start disliking the subject. As a teacher, the plan is to try and make...
spartanshield.org

Artificial intelligence: A double edged sword for students and teachers

Artificial intelligence (AI) has made great strides in recent years. Mainly tasked with making life simpler, artificial intelligence has ranged from mapping technology to handwriting recognition. As time progresses, AI becomes more accessible to humans and more prevalent in our lives. Recently, a company named OpenAI released an artificial intelligence...

