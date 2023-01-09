ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard comments on son Jett’s impressive outing despite OT loss to Iowa

Juwan Howard talked about his son’s performance in the overtime loss to Iowa. Michigan came up short in the 93-84 loss, but there were still some positive takeaways from the game. Howard’s son, Jett Howard, had a breakout performance in Thursday’s loss to the Hawkeyes. Howard led all scorers with 34 points. Howard made 7 of 13 attempted 3-point shots.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Payton Sandfort provides big spark in Iowa's OT win over Michigan

Payton Sandfort came off the bench in a big way for Iowa Thursday night. With a huge second half and key performance in overtime, Sandfort sent the Hawkeyes to a win over Michigan for Iowa’s third straight win. Sandfort scored the final 7 points of regulation for the Hawkeyes,...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State football: 10 burning questions as the Spartans head into the offseason

Mel Tucker will need to take a long, hard look in the mirror. He might not be a fan of what stares back at him entering Year 4 at Michigan State. They can win. That was proven behind the legs of Kenneth Walker III and a slightly-above-average defense that carried the program to a Peach Bowl victory a little over a year ago. Walker, who is now making the case for NFL Offensive Player of the Year with the Seattle Seahawks, was a difference-maker, but he wasn’t the only Michigan State player who factored into an 11-2 season in 2021.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan edge, former Alabama 5-star, enters transfer portal for 4th time

Former Alabama 5-star transfer and former Michigan edge rusher Eyabi Okie announced Thursday that he will be entering the transfer portal once again. Okie has entered the transfer portal 4 times across his 5-year college career. Okie started his career at Alabama in 2018 before transferring to Houston, sitting out...
ANN ARBOR, MI
clarkstonnews.com

Dellinger kicks off 2023 at MSU

Clarkston High School senior Cole Dellinger is ready for his next chapter and left for East Lansing last Friday to begin his student-athlete career at Michigan State University. Dellinger, a four-year starter for Clarkston Varsity Football on the offensive line, had many offers. Last July he made his choice and...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Sexton freshman Keyshawn Summerville leading the way for J-Dubbs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - He’s just 15 years old, but Lansing sexton freshman Keyshawn Summerville is already dreaming of playing college basketball. “Oh, Oregon, Oregon University. That’s my favorite. Like it’s been my favorite,” Summerville said, grinning ear-to-ear. “The colors, the uniforms, the courts and facilities. Everything, I like everything about it.”
LANSING, MI
US 103.1

Kooters In The Field – New Bar Opening In Corunna

A new bar/restaurant with a very unique name is opening in Corunna, Michigan. If you love eating, drinking, and dancing, Kooters In The Field on M-21 will most likely be your new favorite spot. Yes, I said Kooters In The Field. Talk about a catchy name. Kirk Norman is the...
CORUNNA, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years

When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
LANSING, MI
wkzo.com

Bed Bath and Beyond to close Lansing store

LANSING, MI — Retailer Bed Bath and Beyond will be closing five more stores in Michigan as the company tries to avoid bankruptcy, including a store on Lansing’s westside. It’s the company’s only mid-Michigan location. The reatiler also will close stores in Ann Arbor, Auburn Hills,...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Dave & Buster’s to build Lansing Township location

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new Dave & Buster’s could soon call Lansing Township home. The Lansing Township Planning Department confirmed the Lansing Township Board approved a new Dave & Buster’s location at the Eastwood Towne Center, located near the intersection of Lake Lansing Road and Wood Street. The new restaurant and arcade will be located at 3200 Preyde Boulevard, just south of the Fairfield Inn and Suites.
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy