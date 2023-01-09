Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Related
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Death of Former NFL Wide Receiver Charles Johnson Ruled Suicide
The former Steelers, Eagles, Patriots and Bills wideout was found dead in July.
Report: Matt Canada Is at Steelers Facility
The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator is in the building.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh contract: HC lands largest payday of Michigan tenure in 2022 following bonus payments
Jim Harbaugh has recorded the highest earnings of his tenure as Michigan coach finishing the 2022 season with just over $10 million per MLive. After Harbaugh’s team won the B1G for a second straight year, he would see the $7.05 million base salary added to with numerous bonuses and incentives.
Damar Hamlin Raising Money for Cincinnati Trauma Center
The Bills safety is now impacting the lives of those who saved his life after he went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football.
saturdaytradition.com
Jaylen Heyward, 4-star safety, includes B1G program in impressive final 4
Jaylen Heyward has narrowed down his options to a final 4, and one B1G team made the cut. Ohio State will be vying for the talents of the elite S, as well as the 3 other contenders-Alabama, Florida, and national champions Georgia. Last summer, Heyward announced a group of twelve schools that topped his list. At that time, B1G Champions Michigan were also in contention, but did not make the final cut.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State LB, former 4-star prospect, announces entry into transfer portal
Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal and pursue a change of scenery in 2023. He made his decision public via social media. “Being at Penn State has been nothing short of amazing,” Buddin wrote in a Twitter post. “I can’t thank Coach [James] Franklin and the staff for giving me an opportunity to further my academic and athletic career at one of the most prestigious schools in the country.
saturdaytradition.com
Kevin Wilson, departing Ohio State OC, shares farewell note to Buckeyes
Kevin Wilson is leaving Columbus, departing Ohio State for the Tulsa head coaching job following the 2022 season. He originally joined the Buckeyes as a part of Urban Meyer’s coaching staff ahead of the 2017 season. As he leaves Ohio State, Wilson put out a statement on social media...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum names B1G program best positioned to become the 'next Georgia'
Paul Finebaum believes there is one program out of the B1G that is actually well-positioned to become the “next Georgia.” By that, he means there is one program that has the firepower and resources to go on a run of national titles in the future. Appearing on ESPN’s...
BREAKING: Michigan Football Defender Declares For NFL Draft
He was one of the most experienced defenders in Michigan's secondary, and now he's taking his chances at the next level by declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.
saturdaytradition.com
Report: Penn State DL withdraws name from transfer portal, returning for 2023 season
Davon Townley is staying in Happy Valley after all. The Penn State defensive lineman announced that he would be returning to the program for the 2023 season. Townley initially entered the transfer portal, but elected to withdraw his name after having a change of heart. Townley, a 6-foot-6, 267-pound defender,...
saturdaytradition.com
Terry Lockett Jr., former Michigan State WR, announces transfer destination
Terry Lockett Jr. has transferred, but he isn’t going very far. The former Michigan State WR announced that he will be headed an hour southeast to play for Eastern Michigan. Lockett posted the news on Twitter on Thursday, alongside a picture of himself in the Eagles uniform with the word “committed.”
saturdaytradition.com
B1G assistant weighs in on how Ohio State could look in 2023
One coach in the B1G believed that Ohio State could take a step back in 2023. In 2022, Ohio State reached the College Football Playoff and finished the season with an 11-2 record. Ohio State’s 2 losses came in the last 2 games of the season against Michigan and Georgia. For the 2023 season, Ohio State will need to replace several players at key positions.
saturdaytradition.com
Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Ohio State DL, announces transfer destination
Javontae Jean-Baptiste has a new football home. The former Ohio State DL will be headed four hours west to play for Notre Dame. On Friday, Jean-Baptiste announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish with a twitter post, along with the caption “Proverbs 16:3.” A short video clip shows a card with the DL stating his last year would be played in South Bend.
Dolphins-Bills AFC Wild-Card Player Props to Target
Target these three player props for Sunday’s Dolphins-Bills wild-card game, including Josh Allen’s passing yards.
saturdaytradition.com
RJ Young names 5 B1G teams in way-too-early Top 25 for 2023
RJ Young of FOX Sports has revealed his way-too-early Top 25 for the 2023 season. Unsurprisingly, Young has the Georgia Bulldogs at No. 1, fresh off their 2nd-consecutive College Football Championship. Michigan, Ohio State, USC, and Tennessee round out the rest of the top 5. Young has the TCU Horned...
saturdaytradition.com
Social media reacts to reports of Brian Hartline becoming Ohio State’s next OC
Brian Hartline made it clear that he was all-in on remaining at Ohio State following the 2022 season. Now, his loyalty is being rewarded. Hartline was named the Buckeyes’ next offensive coordinator, replacing Kevin Wilson following the team’s 42-41 loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl. Wilson was named Tulsa’s head coach prior to the College Football Playoff, but elected to stay with the program through New Year’s Eve.
saturdaytradition.com
NFL team reached out to former B1G assistant about OC vacancy, per report
Two NFL teams have reached out to former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell for vacant head coaching jobs, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The Washington Commanders reportedly reached out to Caldwell to fill the team’s offensive coordinator vacancy, but he informed the team that he was only interested in head coaching vacancies. Caldwell revealed that he already interviewed for 2 head coaching jobs this month.
saturdaytradition.com
Brian Hartline officially introduced as next Ohio State OC
Brian Hartline was officially introduced as Ohio State’s next offensive coordinator on Friday. The team’s Twitter account confirmed the news. Hartline was promoted from receivers coach/passing game coordinator to OC following the departure of Kevin Wilson. Wilson was named head coach at Tulsa following the firing of Philip...
saturdaytradition.com
Hickey: Kevin Warren changed the B1G forever. Where does it go next?
Kevin Warren will depart the Big Ten as the shortest-tenured commissioner in league history. In a position that no man has previously held for less than a decade, Warren is leaving for the NFL’s Chicago Bears after just 4 years. But in that short time, Warren left an impact...
Comments / 0