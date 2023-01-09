ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Jaylen Heyward, 4-star safety, includes B1G program in impressive final 4

Jaylen Heyward has narrowed down his options to a final 4, and one B1G team made the cut. Ohio State will be vying for the talents of the elite S, as well as the 3 other contenders-Alabama, Florida, and national champions Georgia. Last summer, Heyward announced a group of twelve schools that topped his list. At that time, B1G Champions Michigan were also in contention, but did not make the final cut.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State LB, former 4-star prospect, announces entry into transfer portal

Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal and pursue a change of scenery in 2023. He made his decision public via social media. “Being at Penn State has been nothing short of amazing,” Buddin wrote in a Twitter post. “I can’t thank Coach [James] Franklin and the staff for giving me an opportunity to further my academic and athletic career at one of the most prestigious schools in the country.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

B1G assistant weighs in on how Ohio State could look in 2023

One coach in the B1G believed that Ohio State could take a step back in 2023. In 2022, Ohio State reached the College Football Playoff and finished the season with an 11-2 record. Ohio State’s 2 losses came in the last 2 games of the season against Michigan and Georgia. For the 2023 season, Ohio State will need to replace several players at key positions.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Ohio State DL, announces transfer destination

Javontae Jean-Baptiste has a new football home. The former Ohio State DL will be headed four hours west to play for Notre Dame. On Friday, Jean-Baptiste announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish with a twitter post, along with the caption “Proverbs 16:3.” A short video clip shows a card with the DL stating his last year would be played in South Bend.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

RJ Young names 5 B1G teams in way-too-early Top 25 for 2023

RJ Young of FOX Sports has revealed his way-too-early Top 25 for the 2023 season. Unsurprisingly, Young has the Georgia Bulldogs at No. 1, fresh off their 2nd-consecutive College Football Championship. Michigan, Ohio State, USC, and Tennessee round out the rest of the top 5. Young has the TCU Horned...
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Social media reacts to reports of Brian Hartline becoming Ohio State’s next OC

Brian Hartline made it clear that he was all-in on remaining at Ohio State following the 2022 season. Now, his loyalty is being rewarded. Hartline was named the Buckeyes’ next offensive coordinator, replacing Kevin Wilson following the team’s 42-41 loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl. Wilson was named Tulsa’s head coach prior to the College Football Playoff, but elected to stay with the program through New Year’s Eve.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

NFL team reached out to former B1G assistant about OC vacancy, per report

Two NFL teams have reached out to former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell for vacant head coaching jobs, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The Washington Commanders reportedly reached out to Caldwell to fill the team’s offensive coordinator vacancy, but he informed the team that he was only interested in head coaching vacancies. Caldwell revealed that he already interviewed for 2 head coaching jobs this month.
DETROIT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Brian Hartline officially introduced as next Ohio State OC

Brian Hartline was officially introduced as Ohio State’s next offensive coordinator on Friday. The team’s Twitter account confirmed the news. Hartline was promoted from receivers coach/passing game coordinator to OC following the departure of Kevin Wilson. Wilson was named head coach at Tulsa following the firing of Philip...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Hickey: Kevin Warren changed the B1G forever. Where does it go next?

Kevin Warren will depart the Big Ten as the shortest-tenured commissioner in league history. In a position that no man has previously held for less than a decade, Warren is leaving for the NFL’s Chicago Bears after just 4 years. But in that short time, Warren left an impact...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy