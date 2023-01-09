Read full article on original website
Jan. 13 update: Midcoast adds 14 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Edgecomb students learn about ‘Nocturnal Animals of Maine’
Edgecomb Eddy students were treated to an engaging presentation, “Nocturnal Animals of Maine” by Wildlife Rehabilitators Dan and Luanne Weeks right before the holiday week. Sarah Currier’s 4th grade and Laurie Brown’s 6th grade students shared their new knowledge in thank-you letters to the outreach educators.
Thank you Mother Nature
It wouldn’t bother me if we keep getting these light snowfalls here on the coast. They make driving, walking and shoveling a bit easier. Plus, the fallout from the one on Friday produced beautiful scenic views over the weekend. But we still must be careful when traveling by car or foot. Any kind of snow is slippery.
BHML is Hiring: Circulation Coordinator (Part-Time)
Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library is looking for a book-lover with excellent communication skills to coordinate our bustling front desk and lending services. . Click the link below to read the job description. To apply, please send a cover letter and resume to: jobs@bbhlibrary.org. Our Vision:. A world where knowledge is...
Boothbay Harbor Urgent Care: Your best bet for life’s little emergencies
LincolnHealth’s Emergency Department is experiencing a significant increase in volume, like most hospitals in Maine. As a result, extremely long wait times can be expected, especially for those who arrive with non-life threatening concerns. The Urgent Care Center in Boothbay Harbor offers a better option for those with non-life...
Boothbay Harbor selectmen hold 4 executive sessions
On Jan. 9, Boothbay Harbor selectmen held four executive sessions with one discussing pending litigation. Following the last session, Town Manager Julia Latter reported selectmen discussed pending litigation filed by residents Joe and Jill Doyle pertaining to a site design review approved by the planning board for the Eastside Waterfront Park project.
Gardens Aglow Holiday Lighting Contest winners announced
In early November, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens invited Boothbay peninsula community members to take part in the annual Gardens Aglow holiday lighting contest. Participants with a home or business visible from a public roadway and located on the in the towns of Edgecomb, Southport, Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, East Boothbay, Trevett, or West Boothbay Harbor were eligible to enter.
Davison on dean’s list
Marissa Davison of Boothbay Harbor, a 2022 graduate of Boothbay Region High School, has been named to the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester at York County Community College.
