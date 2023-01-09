Read full article on original website
U.S. reduces corn, soybean harvest views
CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. corn and soybean harvests in 2022 were smaller than previously estimated as crops struggled late in their development after a promising start to the growing season, the U.S. government said on Thursday. Dry conditions also caused the U.S. Agriculture Department to cut its...
Argentine 22/23 soybean harvest estimate cut to 41 mln tonnes -Buenos Aires grains exchange
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Argentine soybean harvest for the 2022/23 cycle is estimated at 41 million tonnes, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday, down from the 48 million tonnes previously estimated, after the country's agricultural areas were hit by drought. The exchange also cut its estimate...
U.S. winter wheat seedings seen at 36.950 million acres, 8-year high - USDA
Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat plantings for the crop to be harvested in 2023 rose to 36.950 million acres, up 11% from the 33.271 million acres seeded in 2022 and the highest in eight years, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Thursday. Seedings of hard red...
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Jan 18-24
MOSCOW, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Jan 18-24 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Jan 18-24 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,719.4 3,977.6 1,174.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 309.5 278.4 221.4 Jan 11-17 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,766.3 3,870.6 1,289.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.1 276.8 224.2 Dec 28-Jan 10 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,160.9 3,420.4 692.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.8 280.2 222.0 Dec 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,333.8 2,686.9 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.4 281.8 218.5 Dec 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,143.4 2,603.1 78.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.4 282.9 224.9 Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Moscow Bureau Editing by Gareth Jones)
CBOT TRENDS-Soy up 8-12 cents, corn up 1-3 cents, wheat down 1 cent
CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 1 cent per bushel. * Wheat little changed overnight, as trade awaits the...
Sales of Argentine soybeans, corn slightly lag last season's pace
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Sales for two of Argentina's top grains crops, soybeans and corn, stand slightly behind the previous cycle's pace, according to agriculture ministry data published Wednesday. Soybean sales as of last week from the 2021/2022 harvest covered 80.4% of the crop, just below the 81%...
GRAINS-Soybean set for weekly gain as U.S. cuts output forecast
SINGAPORE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed for a third consecutive session on Friday, with the market poised to end the week on a positive note after the U.S. government unexpectedly cut its 2022 harvest estimates. Wheat gained more ground and corn rose for a fourth straight session.
Ukraine 2022 grain harvest 94% complete at 51 mln T, says ministry
KYIV, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms had harvested almost 51 million tonnes of grain from 94% of the expected area as of Jan. 12, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The ministry's statement said that farmers had harvested 10.9 million hectares of crops, with the grain yield averaging 4.7 tonnes per hectare.
GRAINS-Soy, corn rise on smaller U.S. harvest, Argentina drought worries
Prices rise after USDA cuts U.S. soy, corn harvest outlook. Grains supported by drought in Argentina, southern Brazil. U.S. markets closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. (Rewrites throughout, adds quote, updates prices, changes byline, changes dateline from SINGAPORE/PARIS) By Karl Plume. CHICAGO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean...
GRAINS-Wheat drops for 4th session on supply pressures; corn falls
SINGAPORE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday to trade near last session's 15-month low, as poor demand for U.S. shipments amid ample Black Sea supplies weighed on the market. Corn eased, giving up last session's gains, while soybeans ticked lower. FUNDAMENTALS.
TABLE-China raises corn, soybean output for 2022/23
Jan 12 (Reuters) - China's agriculture ministry raised its outlook for both corn and soybean production on Thursday, bringing its forecast in line with the statistics bureau's recently reported data on the size of last autumn's crops. Corn production in the 2022/23 crop year that began in September is seen at 277.2 million tonnes, up 1.7% on the prior year, the ministry said in its monthly Chinese Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (CASDE) report. Soybean output is up 23.7% at 20.3 million tonnes. Key numbers from the monthly CASDE report are below. 2020/2021 2021/22 2022/23 2022/23 Percentage January December January change Estimate Forecast Forecast Corn - crop year Oct-Sept Planted 41.264 43.324 42.95 43.07 0.28% acreage (mln hectares ) Output 260.66 272.55 275.31 277.2 0.69% (mln tonnes) Imports 29.56 21.89 18 18 0.00% (mln tonnes) Consumpt 282.16 287.7 290.51 290.51 0.00% ion (mln tonnes) Exports 0 0 0.01 0.01 0.00% (mln tonnes) Balance 8.06 6.74 2.79 4.68 67.74% (mln tonnes) Soybean - crop year Oct-Sept Planted 9.882 8.4 9.933 10.243 3.12% acreage (mln hectares ) Output 19.6 16.4 19.48 20.29 4.16% (mln tonnes) Imports 99.78 91.6 95.2 95.2 0.00% (mln tonnes) Consumpt 113.26 107.97 112.87 112.87 0.00% ion (mln tonnes) Exports 0.06 0.1 0.15 0.15 0.00% (mln tonnes) Balance 6.06 -0.07 1.66 2.47 48.80% (mln tonnes) Cotton - crop year Sept-Aug Beginnin 7.36 7.6 7.13 7.13 0.00% g stocks (mln tonnes) Planted 3.17 3.028 3.034 3 -1.12% acreage (mln hectares ) Output 5.91 5.73 6.03 5.98 -0.83% (mln tonnes) Imports 2.75 1.73 1.85 1.85 0.00% (mln tonnes) Consumpt 8.4 7.9 7.5 7.5 0.00% ion (mln tonnes) Exports 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.00% (mln tonnes) Ending 7.6 7.13 7.48 7.43 -0.67% Stocks (mln tonnes) Sugar - crop year Oct-Sept Planted 1.453 1.263 1.362 1.362 0.00% acreage (mln hectares ) Cane 1.191 1.122 1.163 1.163 0.00% Beet 0.262 0.141 0.199 0.199 0.00% Output 10.67 9.56 10.05 10.05 0.00% (mln tonnes) Cane 9.13 8.7 8.91 8.91 0.00% sugar Beet 1.54 0.86 1.14 1.14 0.00% sugar Imports 6.34 5.33 5 5 0.00% (mln tonnes) Consumpt 15.55 15.4 15.6 15.6 0.00% ion (mln tonnes) Exports 0.13 0.16 0.18 0.18 0.00% (mln tonnes) Balance 1.38 -0.67 -0.73 -0.73 0.00% (mln tonnes) Edible oils - crop year Oct-Sept Output 28.64 25.23 29.21 29.21 0.00% (mln tonnes) Soybean 17.14 14.69 16.75 17.7 5.67% oil Rapeseed 5.72 5.73 6.53 6.53 0.00% Peanut 3.37 3.42 3.38 3.33 -1.48% oil Imports 10.74 5.78 8.43 8.43 0.00% (mln tonnes) Palm oil 5.02 3.03 4.5 4.5 0.00% Rapeseed 2.37 0.97 1.5 1.5 0.00% Soybean 1.23 0.29 1.2 1.2 0.00% oil Consumpt 33.95 34.04 36.34 36.34 0.00% ion (mln tonnes) Exports 0.27 0.15 0.27 0.27 0.00% (mln tonnes) Balance 2.86 -4.98 1.04 1.04 0.00% (mln tonnes) (Reporting by Dominique Patton and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
GRAINS-Soybeans hit one-week high on Argentine dryness; wheat dips
SINGAPORE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained more ground on Thursday, rising to their highest in more than a week, after a grains exchange sharply reduced its forecast for Argentina's crops, raising concerns over global supplies. Wheat slid, falling for four in five sessions, while corn dropped for...
GRAINS-Futures firm ahead of USDA crop data; eye on Argentina drought
Traders square positions ahead of Thursday's USDA crop reports. Wheat up on technicals, short covering after 15-month low. Corn mixed, soybeans firm on Argentine drought concerns. (Adds closing prices) By Karl Plume. CHICAGO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures firmed on Wednesday as a drop to 15-month lows in...
UPDATE 5-Cautious China approves GMO alfalfa import after decade-long wait
(Adds details on alfalfa crops and comment from U.S. Department of Agriculture) Jan 13 (Reuters) - China approved imports of eight genetically modified (GM) crops, permitting shipments of GM alfalfa for the first time after a decade-long wait, the country's agriculture ministry said on Friday. Global seed makers and the...
UPDATE 2-Worst drought in decades sees Argentina exchange slash soy, corn harvest forecasts
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Argentina's Rosario Grains exchange sharply cut its forecast for the 2022/23 soybean harvest to 37 million tonnes from a previous forecast of 49 million, it said on Wednesday, as the country faces its worst drought in 60 years. The exchange also slashed its 2022/23...
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs end mixed, cattle mostly lower
CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures ended mixed on Thursday, with actively traded nearby months down on weak pork prices and dull demand, while deferred contracts rose on expectations for tighter supplies in coming months, traders said. The February hog contract was down for the...
UPDATE 1-IGC raises global wheat crop forecast for 2022/23
LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday raised its forecast for 2022/23 global wheat production, driven largely by a larger-than-expected crop in Ukraine. In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body raised its forecast for the global wheat crop by five million tonnes to a record...
China gives safety approvals to more imported GMO crops- agriculture ministry
BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China has given safety approvals to more imported genetically modified organism (GMO) crops, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The certificates are effective from Jan. 5, 2023 to Jan. 4, 2028. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom Editing by Mark Potter) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023. Click...
3 Big Things Today, January 11, 2023
Soybeans jumped in overnight trading amid continued dry weather in Argentina and as investors square positions ahead of tomorrow's World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. Precipitation will be limited to only the "edges" of Argentina in the next 10 days, allowing crop stress to rebuild in about two-thirds...
UPDATE 2-China extends dumping duties on U.S. distillers grains for five years
(Adds comment from analyst and industry association) Jan 11 (Reuters) - China's Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday it will continue to impose anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs on the animal feed ingredient distillers dried grains (DDGS) imported from the United States for another five years. The move, widely expected by the...
