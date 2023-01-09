Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Freshman State Rep Darnell Brewer of Ohio D-18 Makes His Voice Heard; Condemns HB 45 and Governor's Inaction for HB 458Brown on ClevelandOhio State
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State looks to extend 5-game win streak in weekend set against No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Minnesota Beats Ohio State For First Big Ten Basketball WinFlurrySportsColumbus, OH
Football: Eichenberg returns for 2023 seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Celebrate MLK Day: events and more for the holidayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Country’s No. 1 DE happy to land offer from the Buckeyes, plans to return to Ohio State
The country’s No. 1 DE, 5-star Elijah Rushing happy to land offer from the Buckeyes and plans to return to Ohio State.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh contract: HC lands largest payday of Michigan tenure in 2022 following bonus payments
Jim Harbaugh has recorded the highest earnings of his tenure as Michigan coach finishing the 2022 season with just over $10 million per MLive. After Harbaugh’s team won the B1G for a second straight year, he would see the $7.05 million base salary added to with numerous bonuses and incentives.
Former Heisman winner, Browns’ running back dies
Former Heisman Trophy winner and Cleveland Browns' running back Charles White has died of cancer at the age of 64.
Notre Dame grabs Ohio State player from college football transfer portal
Former Ohio State linebacker Javontae Jean-Baptiste entered the college football transfer portal early in the new year and now he's found a new home, announcing he committed to Notre Dame for the 2023 season. The defensive player is the sixth overall to pledge to the Fighting Irish out of the ...
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
thecomeback.com
Big Ten program under investigation after major allegation
The Northwestern Wildcats football program could be in some hot water as a result of some shocking allegations that came to light on Wednesday afternoon. As first reported by college football reporter Adam Rittenberg of ESPN, Northwestern is investigating allegations of hazing in its football program, which would be a violation of university policy.
Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ Seen on TV Goes Viral After Infatuated Viewer Posts Her on TikTok
Internet sleuths have done it again. On occasion, a great mystery consumes the internet, and while this one took a few days to solve, we now know that the Ohio State fan who went viral after being spotted in the crowd at the Peach Bowl playoff game is a young woman named Catherine Gurd.
saturdaytradition.com
Caitlin Clark, star Iowa hoops guard, comments on controversial technical foul call
Caitlin Clark addressed a technical foul that she received in Iowa’s win over Northwestern on Wednesday night. The technical foul was assessed to Clark in the 3rd quarter after she expressed frustration with herself for missing a shot. The officials blew the whistle on Clark and Northwestern guard Jasmine McWilliams missed the technical free throws for the Wildcats.
Ohio State football promotes Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator
Ohio State has promoted wide receivers coach Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator, the school said Friday. Hartline, 36, is considered a rising star in the coaching ranks as both a recruiter and talent developer. The former Ohio State and NFL receiver joined the Buckeyes' staff in a quality control role and then was named interim OSU receivers coach in 2018 when Zach Smith was fired. ...
Paul Finebaum Names Main Challengers To Georgia For 2023 Season
Fresh off their second straight national championship, Georgia are widely expected to be the favorites to win it all in 2023 as well. Right now, ESPN's Paul Finebaum sees only a few challengers to their throne. Appearing on Keyshawn, JWill and Max, Finebaum identified only three teams that can ...
LSU Makes Decision Following Olivia Dunne Incident
A lot of raucous fans showed up to LSU's season-opening meet last Friday in order to see gymnast Olivia Dunne. The scene outside of Jon M. Huntsman Center was quite absurd. Following the meet, Dunne went on Twitter to ask her fans to "be respectful" at future events. "I ...
Breaking: Elite Quarterback Recruit Requests Release From NLI
One of the top quarterback recruits in the 2023 cycle will not be honoring his commitment. Jaden Rashada, one of the top quarterbacks in his class, committed to and signed his letter of intent to play for the Florida Gators. However, Rashada has had a change of heart. He has requested ...
thecomeback.com
CFP world reacts to terrible Ohio State news
The Ohio State Buckeyes definitely expected some players to leave school early to enter the 2023 NFL Draft this season, just as offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. announced on Tuesday afternoon. But the Buckeyes are losing one player to the draft that nobody seemed to expect – center Luke Wypler.
saturdaytradition.com
Kevin Wilson, departing Ohio State OC, shares farewell note to Buckeyes
Kevin Wilson is leaving Columbus, departing Ohio State for the Tulsa head coaching job following the 2022 season. He originally joined the Buckeyes as a part of Urban Meyer’s coaching staff ahead of the 2017 season. As he leaves Ohio State, Wilson put out a statement on social media...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State LB, former 4-star prospect, announces entry into transfer portal
Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal and pursue a change of scenery in 2023. He made his decision public via social media. “Being at Penn State has been nothing short of amazing,” Buddin wrote in a Twitter post. “I can’t thank Coach [James] Franklin and the staff for giving me an opportunity to further my academic and athletic career at one of the most prestigious schools in the country.
NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes
It’s clear to anyone who watches college football that the transfer portal has become an absolutely massive part of the game in recent years as more players are choosing to change schools than ever before in the sport’s history. And the NCAA has just made some rule changes to help cut down on the number Read more... The post NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ohio State at No. 7? How coaches put Buckeyes in final college football rankings
The ballots of the 63 coaches participating in the final USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll were released on Wednesday, two days after Georgia repeated as national champion with a dominant win over TCU in the College Football Playoff final. All but six coaches included Ohio State inside their top...
saturdaytradition.com
Report: Penn State DL withdraws name from transfer portal, returning for 2023 season
Davon Townley is staying in Happy Valley after all. The Penn State defensive lineman announced that he would be returning to the program for the 2023 season. Townley initially entered the transfer portal, but elected to withdraw his name after having a change of heart. Townley, a 6-foot-6, 267-pound defender,...
Ohio State football linebacker Tommy Eichenberg returning for fifth season
Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg is returning to Ohio State for a fifth season, an announcement that marks a significant boost for the Buckeyes’ defense. "After a lot of consideration and thought, I've decided to return for a final season at Ohio State," Eichenberg wrote in a post on Instagram on Thursday. "Back to work. Go Bucks."
Comments / 1