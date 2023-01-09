ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Big Ten program under investigation after major allegation

The Northwestern Wildcats football program could be in some hot water as a result of some shocking allegations that came to light on Wednesday afternoon. As first reported by college football reporter Adam Rittenberg of ESPN, Northwestern is investigating allegations of hazing in its football program, which would be a violation of university policy.
EVANSTON, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Caitlin Clark, star Iowa hoops guard, comments on controversial technical foul call

Caitlin Clark addressed a technical foul that she received in Iowa’s win over Northwestern on Wednesday night. The technical foul was assessed to Clark in the 3rd quarter after she expressed frustration with herself for missing a shot. The officials blew the whistle on Clark and Northwestern guard Jasmine McWilliams missed the technical free throws for the Wildcats.
IOWA STATE
The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State football promotes Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator

Ohio State has promoted wide receivers coach Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator, the school said Friday. Hartline, 36, is considered a rising star in the coaching ranks as both a recruiter and talent developer. The former Ohio State and NFL receiver joined the Buckeyes' staff in a quality control role and then was named interim OSU receivers coach in 2018 when Zach Smith was fired. ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

LSU Makes Decision Following Olivia Dunne Incident

A lot of raucous fans showed up to LSU's season-opening meet last Friday in order to see gymnast Olivia Dunne. The scene outside of Jon M. Huntsman Center was quite absurd.    Following the meet, Dunne went on Twitter to ask her fans to "be respectful" at future events.  "I ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
thecomeback.com

CFP world reacts to terrible Ohio State news

The Ohio State Buckeyes definitely expected some players to leave school early to enter the 2023 NFL Draft this season, just as offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. announced on Tuesday afternoon. But the Buckeyes are losing one player to the draft that nobody seemed to expect – center Luke Wypler.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State LB, former 4-star prospect, announces entry into transfer portal

Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal and pursue a change of scenery in 2023. He made his decision public via social media. “Being at Penn State has been nothing short of amazing,” Buddin wrote in a Twitter post. “I can’t thank Coach [James] Franklin and the staff for giving me an opportunity to further my academic and athletic career at one of the most prestigious schools in the country.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Comeback

NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes

It’s clear to anyone who watches college football that the transfer portal has become an absolutely massive part of the game in recent years as more players are choosing to change schools than ever before in the sport’s history. And the NCAA has just made some rule changes to help cut down on the number Read more... The post NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

