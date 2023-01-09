Read full article on original website
SmithBates owners sell to Oregon Tech Alumni Entrepreneurs
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - After 45 years, Dan Cavanaugh handed over the reins of his 100-year-old company to new owners - David and Bobbi Johnson and Kendra and Rafael Santiago. David and Kendra are current employees, and will oversee the daily management of the business, with support from Ann Cavanaugh during the transition.
Klamath Falls man arrested for elementary school embezzlement
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at approximately 11:00 AM, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Klamath Falls man following an investigation into funds missing from the Ferguson Elementary School Booster Club bank account. Between September 2019 and September 2022 Ezekiel Guy Johnson, 33, served...
