KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - After 45 years, Dan Cavanaugh handed over the reins of his 100-year-old company to new owners - David and Bobbi Johnson and Kendra and Rafael Santiago. David and Kendra are current employees, and will oversee the daily management of the business, with support from Ann Cavanaugh during the transition.

KLAMATH FALLS, OR ・ 23 HOURS AGO