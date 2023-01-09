Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
Seed + Root Salon expands to add services and mercantile in Northwest Austin
Seed Root Salon Spa Mercantile expanded the store and services mid-October and is located at the intersection of Jollyville Road and Taylor Draper Lane, Austin. (Courtesy Seed Root Salon) Seed + Root Salon Spa Mercantile, located at 11300 Jollyville Road, St. 4005, Austin, expanded its inner space in mid-October to...
Claire's to open Jan. 31 in Round Rock Premium Outlets
Accessory, jewelry and toy retailer Claire's is expected to open a location in Round Rock Premium Outlets Jan. 31, per a representative of Simon Malls. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Accessory, jewelry and toy retailer Claire's is expected to open a location in Round Rock Premium Outlets Jan. 31, per a representative...
Round Rock adds density & Cedar Fever explained
What is commonly known as "Cedar Fever" is actually caused by allergies to Ashe juniper pollen. (Courtesy Andy Heatwole/Flickr) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Austin Breakdown podcast, Karl Flocke, a woodland economist with the Texas A&M University Forest Service, answers questions about Cedar Fever as Central Texans feel allergy symptoms. Plus, Community Impact reporter Brooke Sjoberg discusses Round Rock's plans to add more multifamily housing to meet population growth estimates.
Developer LV Collective closes on 48-story tower project on Rainey Street
Plans for the project include ground-level food and drink concepts; studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments; and several affordable units. (Rendering Courtesy LV Collective) LV Collective, an Austin-based real estate developer, announced finalizing a 48-story building coming to the Historic Rainey district in 2025. The new skyscraper, called Paseo, will...
Austin hangout with ice cream and arcade games to close in January
Violet Crown Clubhouse has been hosting drag queen game nights, kid yoga classes and more since 2019. (Katy McAfee/ Community Impact) Violet Crown Clubhouse—a local hangout with arcade games, ice cream and events for all ages—is shuttering in January. Owner Mike Lavinge said the decision to close Violet...
Central Texas’ growth boosts developments, inches closer to metroplex
Expansion projects run up and down I-35 between Austin and San Antonio, such as this segment between HWY 123 and HWY 80 in San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Central Texas region from Austin to San Antonio experienced immense growth in the past decade due to economic development along the I-35 corridor.
Austin Children’s Academy seeks expansion along RM 620
Austin Children’s Academy owner Samudra Gupta will continue with the expansion of the daycare center on an adjacent property. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) A proposal to expand Austin Children's Academy will move on to a second public hearing to grant or deny a special-use permit for an adjacent building of the school.
Nomi Health to close COVID-19 testing site in Southwest Austin
Nomi Health is closing a COVID-19 testing site at the Austin ISD Burger Athletic Complex on Jan. 13. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Nomi Health is closing a COVID-19 testing site at the Austin ISD Burger Athletic Complex at 3200 Jones Road, Austin. The site opened in January 2022 and will have...
Mr. T’s Automotive and Inspection now open on Austin Avenue in Georgetown
Mr. T's Automotive and Inspection recently opened in Georgetown. (Courtesy Pexels) Mr. T’s Automotive and Inspection opened at 2020 S. Austin Ave., Georgetown, in late December. Owned by Tony Foroughi, the business is an official vehicle inspection station, with the plans in the works to offer more services in...
New 48-unit apartment expansion headed to Longhorn Village
Donor Stephen Ballantyne broke dirt at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Longhorn Village expansion and renovation on Jan. 10. (Courtesy White Construction) Longhorn Village, located at 12501 Longhorn Parkway, Austin, in Steiner Ranch, held a groundbreaking ceremony on Jan. 10 for a new 48-unit apartment expansion. The expansion is...
Trudy's spinoff restaurant Trudy's Del Mar on South Congress to close
AUSTIN, Texas — Just over a year after opening, Trudy's Del Mar on South Congress Avenue is reportedly set to close. According to a report from the Austin Business Journal, the Trudy's group will continue operating in the space at 1600 S. Congress Ave. but will usher in a new concept this spring.
New restaurant, bar offering ‘ode to fire’ coming to Austin's Seaholm District in February
Ember Kitchen & Subterra Agave Bar will be located in the Seaholm District. (Courtesy Jane Yun) A new multilevel concept called Ember Kitchen & Subterra Agave Bar will open in the Seaholm District in early February. Ember Kitchen will serve Latin fare and offer live-fire experiences while dining due to...
Rooftop bar expansion now open at Pour Haus in New Braunfels
The new rooftop patio features a bar, tables and seating for customers to enjoy while listening to live music performances. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The Pour Haus Patio Bar, located at 386 W. San Antonio St., New Braunfels, has expanded to include a rooftop bar with patio seating. The business opened...
Another San Marcos business Solid Gold to close following sale of building
Solid Gold, located at 164 S. Guadalupe St., San Marcos, announced its upcoming closure Jan. 12. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Solid Gold, a woman-owned vintage shop, announced Jan. 12 via social media it will be closing in the coming weeks as the landlord has sold the building. The business recently celebrated its second anniversary in October.
Food truck park Leander Trucking Co. now offering barbecue, hot dog options
Construction on Leander Trucking Co. began in July 2022. (Courtesy Leander Trucking Co.) Two food trucks—Texana BBQ and Topp Dawg—had soft openings at the Leander Trucking Co. food truck park located at 1500 S. Bagdad Road, Leander, on Dec. 18. Texana BBQ serves brisket, ribs and smoked turkey...
St. David’s Women’s Center expansion set for completion in second half of 2023
St. David’s Women’s Center of Texas is undergoing renovations and expansions to meet the growing needs of Central Texas. (Amy Denney/Community Impact) The St. David’s Women’s Center of Texas at St. David’s North Austin Medical Center on Parmer Lane and MoPac is undergoing expansion as a part of a $121 million renovation.
Study to add medians along Williams Drive in Georgetown underway
The study looks to consolidate the number of driveways and turn lanes along Williams Drive by adding a center median. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Research and design of a project to add medians and designated turn lanes to Williams Drive began in late 2022 and is expected to continue throughout 2023.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Austin, Texas
If you’re a fan of water sports and are looking to visit the deepest lake in the Austin area, then Lake Travis is the place to be. Located just a short drive west of Austin, this massive reservoir is popular for its clear, blue water and abundance of recreational activities and wildlife.
Round Rock officials approve interlocal agreements with WilCo for CR 112, Old Settlers Boulevard projects
One of the projects to be partially funded by Williamson County 2018 voter-approved road bonds. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A string of agreements between the city of Round Rock and Williamson County will bring major upgrades to thoroughfares in northeast Round Rock. Round Rock officials on Jan. 12 approved three interlocal...
Stonewall Warehouse owner sells ‘failing’ business, promises employees 2 weeks' pay following closure
Stonewall Warehouse closed Jan. 1 at 141 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Stonewall Warehouse, a staple and lone LGBTQ hot spot in San Marcos, closed abruptly Jan. 1 with no notice to staff, a move that raised eyebrows throughout the community. In an email to Community Impact,...
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0