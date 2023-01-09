ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FedEx to pare Sunday deliveries again as e-commerce demand wanes

FedEx plans to scale back even more on Sunday package deliveries as the courier grapples with faltering e-commerce demand. The pullback will reduce the availability of Sunday service to "more than 50%" of the U.S. population, according to an internal memo. FedEx had announced in July that it would slash coverage on that day to roughly 80% of U.S. residents from 95%.
Grocery Store Prices Will Rise - Walmart CEO Predicts "Persistent Inflation" In Drug, Grocery, And Consumables

Inflation in grocery stores across the United States has led to higher prices and unhappy customers. Walmart CEO Doug McMillon has warned shoppers to expect a "major shift" in the availability of grocery items in stores as the company adapts to these economic conditions. Consumer prices have increased by 7.1% compared to last year, with food prices jumping by 10.5%.

