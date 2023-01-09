Blockchain technology has continued to evolve and expand in recent years, with a wide range of projects and platforms vying for attention in the space. Among these are Ethereum (ETH), Decentraland (MANA), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), each of which has its own unique features and benefits. However, while Ethereum (ETH) and Decentraland (MANA) have struggled in various ways, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has shone bright with a blazing presale performance. In this article, we will take a closer look at these three projects and see how they’ve fared in the market.

