Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $1.45 million of Coinbase stock as the crypto exchange pops 25% in the past five days
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bought 33,756 shares of crypto exchange Coinbase. COIN is up nearly 25% in the past five days following company-wide layoffs. The famed money manager's ARKK ETF is down 65% in the past year. Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management is on a Coinbase buying spree, scooping up...
dailyhodl.com
Binance Stakes 4,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) As Project Details Update on New Layer-2 Blockchain
The world’s largest crypto exchange by volume is staking trillions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens as the dog-themed asset provides updates on its upcoming layer-2 project. According to data from whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, Binance sent a staggering 4 trillion Shiba Inu worth about $35 million at time of writing to an unknown wallet for staking purposes.
cryptonewsz.com
Insights on why Binance Coin (BNB) holders are turning to HedgeUp (HDUP)
As the cryptocurrency market fluctuates, many investors seek ways to protect their assets and hedge against potential losses. One option that has gained popularity among Binance Coin (BNB) holders is HedgeUp (HDUP). But what is it about this platform that has attracted the attention of BNB holders?. In recent years,...
cryptonewsz.com
BNB surpasses the 100 EMA curve; A breakout is imminent!
BNB, the native cryptocurrency of Binance, was created by one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. Binance users can use BNB to pay trading fees on the exchange, which can result in a discount. Additionally, Binance uses BNB to fund various initiatives, including acquisitions, partnerships, and the development of new features.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Benzinga
Best Crypto to Buy Now
Want to jump straight to the best crypto to buy now? BTC, ETH, LINK, MATIC, DOT, ROSE, RUNE and PUSH are top contenders and they are available on exchanges like Uphold, Binance and eToro. The cryptocurrency market appears to be in shambles. Crypto institutions have gone bankrupt, bad actors have...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Lawyers Say $5,000,000,000 in Assets Now Recovered From Collapsed Crypto Exchange: Report
Sam Bankman-Fried’s attorneys are revealing that billions of dollars worth of liquid assets has been recovered from bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. According to a new report by CNBC, lawyers representing the disgraced former CEO have told a judge that $5 billion in cash, digital assets, and other securities have been recovered from FTX.
Coinbase Confirms End of Era of Insolent Growth in Crypto
Cryptocurrency exchange to cut nearly 1,000 additional jobs and record significant charges.
dailyhodl.com
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz Says 2023 Will Be Year ‘To Survive’ for Crypto Industry – Here’s Why
Billionaire Mike Novogratz says that challenges lay ahead in the digital asset space after a big “washout” in 2022, but that crypto is not going away. In a new interview with CNBC, the CEO of Galaxy Digital says 2023 is now the year to focus on survival after so much market turmoil.
decrypt.co
Law Firm Investigating Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific for Alleged Securities Fraud
Bitcoin miner Core Scientific is being investigated by Pomerantz LLP over alleged securities fraud "or other unlawful business practices." New York-based law firm Pomerantz LLP has launched an investigation against Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific over claims that its leadership had been involved in securities fraud and activities that negatively affected its stock price.
coinchapter.com
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Shines with Blazing Presale Performance, While Decentraland (MANA) Loses 90% Value and Ethereum (ETH) Struggles with Incomplete Upgrade
Blockchain technology has continued to evolve and expand in recent years, with a wide range of projects and platforms vying for attention in the space. Among these are Ethereum (ETH), Decentraland (MANA), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), each of which has its own unique features and benefits. However, while Ethereum (ETH) and Decentraland (MANA) have struggled in various ways, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has shone bright with a blazing presale performance. In this article, we will take a closer look at these three projects and see how they’ve fared in the market.
NASDAQ
Crypto Terms Become Dirty Words as Bear Market Lingers
For years, drawing attention to your company could be as simple as adding a crypto-y word to your name or touting new cryptocurrency-related initiatives. From Long Island Iced Tea Corp.’s infamous 2017 decision to rebrand itself as Long Blockchain Corp., which sent its stock soaring, to big-name companies touting Web3 and NFT (non-fungible token) initiatives, a sure-fire way to generate buzz was to yell about your crypto bona fides.
u.today
Can Ethereum 2.0 Kill Layer 2 Projects?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Crypto DEX Uniswap Introduces Crypto Purchases Through Fiat Using MoonPay
Uniswap users can now purchase crypto using their credit and debit cards. Crypto purchases through fiat will be available on Ethereum mainnet, Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum. The service will be provided with no minimum fees and zero spreads on USDC purchases. The protocol is working on an option to convert...
Gizmodo
Binance Admits Its Stablecoin Wasn't Very Stable, but It's Super Stable Now
After the dreadful crypto winter of 2022, this current year may prove just as cold for the waning crypto industry. More investigations into the most-popular crypto exchange Binance’s financial backbone reveal there are some concerning potholes that the exchange is struggling to fill. On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that the...
Embattled crypto group DCG is reportedly under investigation by US prosecutors over money transfers at lending arm Genesis
Crypto giant Digital Currency Group is under investigation by the SEC and DOJ, according to Bloomberg. The probe examines money flows between DCG and Genesis' troubled lending arm. Pressure is growing on DCG following the implosion of FTX that's left it exposed to liquidity issues. Crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group...
thenewscrypto.com
Centralized Crypto Exchange TeraExchange Lists Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Effective on January 7th, SHIB may be traded against the USDT stablecoin. SHIB/USDT trading pair on Binance continues to have significant trading volumes. TeraExchange, a centralized cryptocurrency exchange, recently stated on Twitter that it has added support for Shiba Inu. Moreover, the post highlighted the platform’s enthusiasm for making one of the most popular meme currencies accessible for trade on the centralized platform.
cryptonewsz.com
Veax to soon deliver its testnet on NEAR
Considering the rather dismal and unfortunate circumstances regarding the complete breaking down of institutional stalwarts, Veax, on its part, is presently actively engaged in activities related to the deliverance of its testnet on NEAR. This is to take place very shortly. The DEX will be providing an entire array of...
coinnewsspan.com
Why Are Indian Crypto Exchanges Not Performing Well?
Indian cryptocurrency exchanges are experiencing challenges due to a significant drop in trading volumes since the implementation of new regulations governing virtual digital assets (VDAs). Exchanges like Binance-backed WazirX have put expansion plans on hold as a result of the token price collapse, the inability of customers to transfer money...
cryptoglobe.com
Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Starts Trending Amid Crypto Market Recovery
As the cryptocurrency market seemingly started recovering, the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) quickly started trending as the SHIBArmy pushed for further adoption of the cryptocurrency and kept burning tokens. According to CoinMarketCap data, $SHIB was the top trending digital asset on January 9, and at the time of writing...
