cryptonewsz.com

Insights on why Binance Coin (BNB) holders are turning to HedgeUp (HDUP)

As the cryptocurrency market fluctuates, many investors seek ways to protect their assets and hedge against potential losses. One option that has gained popularity among Binance Coin (BNB) holders is HedgeUp (HDUP). But what is it about this platform that has attracted the attention of BNB holders?. In recent years,...
cryptonewsz.com

BNB surpasses the 100 EMA curve; A breakout is imminent!

BNB, the native cryptocurrency of Binance, was created by one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. Binance users can use BNB to pay trading fees on the exchange, which can result in a discount. Additionally, Binance uses BNB to fund various initiatives, including acquisitions, partnerships, and the development of new features.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Benzinga

Best Crypto to Buy Now

Want to jump straight to the best crypto to buy now? BTC, ETH, LINK, MATIC, DOT, ROSE, RUNE and PUSH are top contenders and they are available on exchanges like Uphold, Binance and eToro. The cryptocurrency market appears to be in shambles. Crypto institutions have gone bankrupt, bad actors have...
decrypt.co

Law Firm Investigating Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific for Alleged Securities Fraud

Bitcoin miner Core Scientific is being investigated by Pomerantz LLP over alleged securities fraud "or other unlawful business practices." New York-based law firm Pomerantz LLP has launched an investigation against Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific over claims that its leadership had been involved in securities fraud and activities that negatively affected its stock price.
coinchapter.com

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Shines with Blazing Presale Performance, While Decentraland (MANA) Loses 90% Value and Ethereum (ETH) Struggles with Incomplete Upgrade

Blockchain technology has continued to evolve and expand in recent years, with a wide range of projects and platforms vying for attention in the space. Among these are Ethereum (ETH), Decentraland (MANA), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), each of which has its own unique features and benefits. However, while Ethereum (ETH) and Decentraland (MANA) have struggled in various ways, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has shone bright with a blazing presale performance. In this article, we will take a closer look at these three projects and see how they’ve fared in the market.
NASDAQ

Crypto Terms Become Dirty Words as Bear Market Lingers

For years, drawing attention to your company could be as simple as adding a crypto-y word to your name or touting new cryptocurrency-related initiatives. From Long Island Iced Tea Corp.’s infamous 2017 decision to rebrand itself as Long Blockchain Corp., which sent its stock soaring, to big-name companies touting Web3 and NFT (non-fungible token) initiatives, a sure-fire way to generate buzz was to yell about your crypto bona fides.
u.today

Can Ethereum 2.0 Kill Layer 2 Projects?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
EWN

Crypto DEX Uniswap Introduces Crypto Purchases Through Fiat Using MoonPay

Uniswap users can now purchase crypto using their credit and debit cards. Crypto purchases through fiat will be available on Ethereum mainnet, Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum. The service will be provided with no minimum fees and zero spreads on USDC purchases. The protocol is working on an option to convert...
Gizmodo

Binance Admits Its Stablecoin Wasn't Very Stable, but It's Super Stable Now

After the dreadful crypto winter of 2022, this current year may prove just as cold for the waning crypto industry. More investigations into the most-popular crypto exchange Binance’s financial backbone reveal there are some concerning potholes that the exchange is struggling to fill. On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that the...
thenewscrypto.com

Centralized Crypto Exchange TeraExchange Lists Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Effective on January 7th, SHIB may be traded against the USDT stablecoin. SHIB/USDT trading pair on Binance continues to have significant trading volumes. TeraExchange, a centralized cryptocurrency exchange, recently stated on Twitter that it has added support for Shiba Inu. Moreover, the post highlighted the platform’s enthusiasm for making one of the most popular meme currencies accessible for trade on the centralized platform.
cryptonewsz.com

Veax to soon deliver its testnet on NEAR

Considering the rather dismal and unfortunate circumstances regarding the complete breaking down of institutional stalwarts, Veax, on its part, is presently actively engaged in activities related to the deliverance of its testnet on NEAR. This is to take place very shortly. The DEX will be providing an entire array of...
coinnewsspan.com

Why Are Indian Crypto Exchanges Not Performing Well?

Indian cryptocurrency exchanges are experiencing challenges due to a significant drop in trading volumes since the implementation of new regulations governing virtual digital assets (VDAs). Exchanges like Binance-backed WazirX have put expansion plans on hold as a result of the token price collapse, the inability of customers to transfer money...
cryptoglobe.com

Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Starts Trending Amid Crypto Market Recovery

As the cryptocurrency market seemingly started recovering, the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) quickly started trending as the SHIBArmy pushed for further adoption of the cryptocurrency and kept burning tokens. According to CoinMarketCap data, $SHIB was the top trending digital asset on January 9, and at the time of writing...

