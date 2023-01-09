Read full article on original website
Michael Thomas
3d ago
Lying in just normal behavior now in America. I know, people have always lied, but not as openly and seemingly not caring that it’s obvious to everyone else.
Reply(2)
24
your.opinions.blow
3d ago
It absolutely does exist. musk comes from an extremely wealthy family. he is not made man.
Reply
8
Kier Delaney
4d ago
Musty is a cancer on humanity~!
Reply(31)
21
Related
Grimes says her 2-year-old son with Elon Musk can identify 'obscure rocket design' and shadows 'engineering/strategy meetings'
The mother of the SpaceX, Tesla and Twitter CEO's son X previously said that he'd use the f-word when his "fake" rockets failed to take flight.
Elon Musk says the US has been 'harmed' by having Elizabeth Warren as a senator after she wrote a scathing letter to Tesla's board
Musk's response came after Warren wrote to Tesla's board, saying his Twitter takeover raised questions about possible violations of securities.
Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of
When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
msn.com
Much Wow! If You Invested $100 When Elon Musk First Tweeted About Dogecoin, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
One of the most popular voices behind the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO has tweeted about the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency many times, and often caused spikes in valuation. The meme cryptocurrency remains one of Musk’s favorite topics on Twitter. Here is...
Elon Musk's lawyers subpoena head of Saudi Arabia's $620 billion wealth fund for Tesla 'funding secured' tweets case
Investors are suing Elon Musk over an August 2018 tweet where he claimed he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private. Musk's lawyers have subpoenaed Saudi Arabia's top wealth manager to be a defense witness in the upcoming court case. Text messages disclosed in April showed Musk raging at Yasir...
A Very Private Man Died & Left Behind An $11 Million Fortune To His 119 Distant Relatives That He Had Never Met
In December 2016, a man, Mr. Joseph Richard Stancak, passed away, leaving behind an $11 million fortune. It is reportedly the largest unclaimed property return in US history. Mr. Stancak died at age 87, preferring a quiet life mirroring his humble beginnings. [ii]
msn.com
‘I feel like a fool.’ I’m 65 and recently met a ‘gorgeous’ 70-year-old millionaire who ‘started acting as my financial adviser.’ But he ghosted me, and left me with less than $20 in my account. What’s my move now?
MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more.
Elon Musk's Prediction That AI Will Be The End of The World, is In Line with Stephen Hawking's Assertion.
Stephen Hawking told the BBC in 2014 that "the development of full artificial intelligence could spell the end of the human race," which correlates with Elon Musk's prediction where he warned that AI is "our biggest existential threat."
Bill Gates says his divorce from ex-wife Melinda French Gates was one of his 'personal low points' over the past few years
Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates divorced last year after 27 years of marriage. They still work together on their philanthropic foundation.
Queen Camilla Demanded Divorce From King Charles In 2018, Threatened To Expose Royal Secrets: Sources
Prince Harry revealed he and his brother William begged their father Charles not to marry Camilla Parker Bowles — pleas that the then-prince ignored — but RadarOnline.com has learned that the King’s marriage almost ended in divorce years after the wedding.Sources claim Charles was hit with divorce demands by Camilla in 2018 after their 13th anniversary. An insider said Camilla had demanded a “fast-track” divorce.The private drama left the palace reeling as a source said at the time, “Camilla knows enough dirty secrets to bring down the monarchy — and she’s angry enough to do it.” An insider said that...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
NASDAQ
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
Harvard professor tells Joe Rogan all tech devices with lithium batteries come from slave mines
Siddharth Kara, the author of the book Cobalt Red: How The Blood of The Congo Powers Our Lives, insists there is no such thing as 'clean cobalt' - the term given to describe ethically mined cobalt.
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
Landlord Caught Entering House Without Permission, Claims They Can “Come Whenever They Want”
Disputes between landlords and tenants aren't uncommon. This is understandable, given how valuable a commodity properties are, especially in competitive markets with astronomically high rent and home costs. And in many instances, it's difficult, as a tenant, to look at the act of renting without a certain bit of disdain.
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
Autoblog
Fed-up Tesla owners say they're so sick of Elon Musk's antics that they're ditching their cars
A self-described former Tesla fanboy, Bob Perkowitz was among the first few thousand people to reserve a Model S way back in 2009. He took delivery in 2012 and eventually upgraded to a 2017 edition of the same sedan. He was planning to buy a 2022 model, too. Then things...
AOL Corp
10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore
In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't.
Elon Musk has lost so much money that the Guinness World Records recognized him for the 'largest loss of personal fortune in history'
By one estimate, Musk lost as much as $200 billion in about a year, largely due to plummeting Tesla shares. Now, that's earned him a new world record.
A Meta employee paid $300,000 for a cruise ship condo so he can work from home while traveling, report says
Austin Wells told CNBC he wanted to travel the world while keeping his job at Meta's Reality Labs, and plans to work unusual hours to do so.
Comments / 97