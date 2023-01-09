Read full article on original website
2 to 8 years in prison not enough for man charged with killing BGSU student, student's mother says
FREMONT, Ohio — A man indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence in the September death of a Bowling Green State University student was arraigned in a Sandusky County court Thursday morning. James Baker Jr was indicted in December, three months after a four-vehicle...
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Jonathon Burns, 28, of Lima, was sentenced to three years probation and 10 days in the Allen County Jail for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs or a combination of them.
Jurors at Indiana murder trial to be picked out of county
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Jurors at the trial of an Indiana man accused of killing two teenage girls nearly six years ago will be selected from outside the county where the crime took place, a judge said Friday. Allen County Judge Fran Gull said in court that attorneys for...
Trial scheduled for Lima man charged with manslaughter in drug-related death
LIMA — A Lima man facing charges related to a drug death in June 2022 waived his right to a speedy trial and a trial was scheduled for April of this year. Shane Conrad, 34, is charged with second-degree felony corrupting another with drugs, first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter and fourth-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs. According to the indictment, Conrad provided his cousin, Jarrod Conrad, with fentanyl, causing his death on June 16, 2022.
Seneca County Sheriffs arrest high school student following violent threats
ATTICA, Ohio (WTVG) - A East High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly making violent threats, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says. According to a statement released by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call of a student “threatening violent tendencies” toward other students. Upon the deputy’s arrival, school officials secured the student, and no one was injured.
Lima man who skipped out on his trial is now in custody
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man who skipped out on his trial for a felonious assault charge has been captured. 29-year-old Quintez Burns was wanted by law enforcement and Crime Stoppers after he failed to appear for his trial in September of 2022 for an alleged incident that happened in 2021. Investigators say there was a fight following a basketball game at the YMCA that left a man seriously injured. Burns was also previously scheduled to have a change of plea hearing earlier in summer of 2022 but instead asked for a new attorney after he says they didn't see eye to eye on his defense.
Ohio man charged with kidnapping arrested in Indiana
MOOREFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – A Zanesfield, Ohio, man was arrested at gunpoint by authorities in Indiana after he allegedly kidnapped and detained two women in Springfield, Clark County, Tuesday. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Charles E. Womack, 49, is facing kidnapping and other charges in connection with the Tuesday incident. Womack allegedly […]
18-year-old suspected of murdering Koby Bryant makes his first court appearance
18-year-old suspected of murdering Koby Bryant makes his first court appearance. The Lima Police Department believes that Austin was responsible for the death of 22-year-old Koby Bryant on December 29th. Bryant's body was found with gunshot wounds in the yard of a home on 4th Street. Bryant was the fourth homicide of 2022 for Lima. Austin has a preliminary hearing set for next Tuesday.
Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition's Fatal Traffic Crash Report for December
Press Release from the Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition: Lima, Ohio (January 13, 2023) – The Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition reports there was 1 (one) fatal traffic crash on Allen County roadways during the month of December 2022 for a total of 15 fatalities in 2022. In contrast, in 2021, there was a total of 25 fatalities.
Teen charged as adult in August stabbing
A 17-year-old boy is now charged as an adult in a summer stabbing that left another juvenile in critical condition, according to Allen Superior Court records.
Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 6-11
Ariana E. Daily, 31, of Lima, found guilty of reckless operation. Sentence: 3 days jail. 3 days suspended. $250 fine. Pedro J. Marquez, 21, of Wapakoneta, found guilty of DUS. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $250 fine. Julia M. Martin, 36, of Saginaw, Mi, found guilty of OVI....
Heroin Interdiction Team in Mercer County arrests 3 on drug related charges
Press Release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office: Celina, OH - Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of 3 individuals on drug-related charges during a HIT Operation (Heroin Interdiction Team), on Thursday, January 12th. The HIT Team is made up of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and the Celina Police Department. St. Henry Police Department also assisted.
BG Police arrest man for alleged domestic violence and active felony warrant
A Bowling Green man was arrested for domestic violence and for an active felony warrant on Tuesday at an apartment in the 600 block of South College Avenue. Darnell Johnson, 20, was taken to the Wood County jail. Bowling Green Police received a call around 5 p.m. from a woman...
Grim sentenced for Thanksgiving Eve double murder in 2019
A Logan County jury Thursday convicted Ethan C. Grim of two counts of complicity to murder, felonies of the first degree, and five additional felony counts of violence. Logan County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kevin P. Braig accepted the jury’s verdict and scheduled a sentencing hearing for January 25, 2023.
Grand Lake Task Force investigation leads to the arrest of two in Auglaize County
Grand Lake Task Force investigation leads to the arrest of two in Auglaize County. The Grand Lake Task Force received information that a Cooper Rademacher was wanted by authorities from Williams County, Ohio, for a Failure to Appear Warrant. The Grand Lake Task Force also had information that this subject may be in the Wapakoneta area. The Grand Lake Task Force was able to locate the subject driving and coordinated with the Wapakoneta Police Department to make a traffic stop.
Fatal drunk driving crash nets 16 years in prison
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A New Haven man who previously admitted to his role in a drunk driving crash that left one woman dead received a 16-year prison sentence Monday, according to Allen Superior Court records. A judge handed down the sentence to 38-year-old Douglas E. Acosta, II,...
Body cam shows moment Sidney officers confront armed suspect in deadly officer-involved shooting
SIDNEY — Sidney Police have released new video that shows the moment officers confronted an armed man inside a grocery story last month. On December 21, officers responded to Sidney Foodtown on Wapakoneta Ave after receiving reports of an active shooter inside the store. Police later told News Center 7 that there was an initial confrontation with a man with a handgun in the area of the cash registers. That man, later identified as Todd Jordan, then reportedly fired shots inside the store.
BG man arrested for inducing panic after reportedly pointing gun toward multiple people
A Bowling Green man was arrested Sunday evening after allegedly brandishing a gun and pointing it toward multiple people. Noah Swope, 42, was charged with two counts of inducing panic and disorderly conduct. Bowling Green Police received several calls around 8 p.m. about a man with a firearm. One witness...
Eight weeks later, still no sign of missing Bryan man
EDGERTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Eight agonizing weeks after Noah Johnson was last seen, his family members continue to be desperate for answers. They’re offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to him. “So, we just wake up all the time thinking about it. It’s always on our minds,”...
City Life/Rally Point Lima hosts free concert for youth
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Rally Point Youth Center was packed with kids from Lima and beyond coming to enjoy free live music. City Life/Rally Point Lima held a free concert for kids and teens from Lima and the surrounding counties. There were three musical guests, with one performing group coming all the way from Grand Rapids, Michigan. They have hosted concerts in the past, but this is their first since the pandemic began. With young people coming to these events from both Lima and areas as far as Bluffton, and even Findlay, it turns into not just a night to enjoy music, but an opportunity to socialize and make new friends.
