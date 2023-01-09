Read full article on original website
myklgr.com
Cottonwood man injured in crash with Mankato man in Chippewa County Wednesday
A Cottonwood man was injured in a Chippewa County collision on icy roads Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 11 Manuel Vielmas Cardiel, age 67, of Cottonwood, was driving his Saturn Vue northbound on Highway 23, At about 9:11 a.m., at the intersection with County Road 38, Cardiel’s vehicle collided with a northbound Ford F-350, driven by Adam Benjamin Christians, age 42, of Mankato, attempting to make a left turn.
kduz.com
One Injured in Kandiyohi Co Crash
One driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash near New London Thursday evening. The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 54-year-old Kevin Burke of New London was traveling north on Kandiyohi County Road 40 when it collided with a semi that was northbound on Highway 23. Burke was taken...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured following crash near Sauk Centre
(Sauk Centre, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that one person is injured following a two-vehicle crash near Sauk Centre on Thursday afternoon. According to the report, an SUV was traveling northbound on Highway 71 when it collided with a pickup truck that was also traveling northbound. The SUV driver, Mitch Greninger, 27, of Sauk Centre, was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
willmarradio.com
4 hurt in 3 local crashes Wednesday
(Granite Falls MN-) Icy roads yesterday morning caused several crashes in the area. The state patrol says:. At 9:11 a.m. a pickup and a car collided at the intersection of Highway 23 and Chippewa County Road 8, east of Granite Falls. The car collided with the pickup as it was turning onto County Road 38, and the driver of the car, 67-year-old Manuel Cardiel of Cottonwood was taken to the Granite Falls Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
myklgr.com
Spicer, Montevideo residents injured in Wednesday morning collision
Residents of Spicer and Montevideo were injured when their vehicles collided on an icy road in Chippewa County Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 11, Timothy Coredon Lucas, age 60, of Spicer, was driving a Toyota Corolla westbound on Highway 7. At about 9:14 a.m., near 50th Ave. SE, his vehicle collided with a westbound Volkswagon Beetle being driven by Allesondra Joan Kulberg, age 23, of Montevideo.
voiceofalexandria.com
Barrett man injured in semi crash in central Minnesota
(Stearns County, MN)--A man from Barrett has been injured following a crash in central Minnesota. According to the report, the two vehicle crash took place Tuesday morning on eastbound I-94 between Highway 24 and County Road 8, about two miles east of Clearwater in Stearns County. The Minnesota State Patrol...
kduz.com
One Injured in Winthrop Crash
A North Mankato man was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Winthrop this morning (Wednesday). The State Patrol says 57-year-old Troy Schull was taken to Arlington Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says he was driving east on Highway 19. A semi-tractor, driven by 58-year-old Timothy Fabian...
Woman, 19, killed in rural Minnesota crash
A Clara City, Minnesota teenager was killed in a two-vehicle crash in icy conditions Saturday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the victim as 19-year-old Hailey Ann Berghuis. The crash was reported 9:47 a.m. with Berguis behind the wheel of a Chrysler Town & Country that collided with a...
Southern Minnesota News
2 from Springfield injured in crash near Darfur
Two people from Springfield were injured in a rollover crash on Highway 30 near Darfur, in Watonwan County Thursday evening. The state patrol says the SUV was westbound when it left the roadway, went into the ditch, and rolled, shortly before 8 p.m. The driver, Maribel Lopez, 18, and her...
willmarradio.com
Fire damages home near Darwin
(Darwin MN-) A home near Darwin was severely damaged by fire early Tuesday morning. The Meeker County Sheriff's Department says at 1:48 a.m. Tuesday they received a report of a house fire in the 65000 Block of 225th Street in Darwin Township. The home is owned by 35-year-old Cooper Barrick of Litchfield. It is believed the fire started outside, in a garbage can, then spread to the house. No one was injured. Fire crews from Litchfield and Dassel responded, as well as sheriff's deputies and Mayo Ambulance.
kduz.com
Meeker Co House Fire
A house was extensively damage by fire in Meeker County early this morning (Tuesday). The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office says at 1:48am, they received a report of a house fire in the 65200 block of 225th Street in Darwin township. Meeker County deputies, Litchfield fire, Dassel fire, and Mayo...
Barn Fire Near St. Stephen a Total Loss
STEARNS COUNTY (WJON News) - A barn fire near St. Stephen has been declared a total loss. Stearns County Sheriff Deputies were sent to the 43,000 block of 85th Avenue in Brockway Township Tuesday on reports of a barn on fire. Fire crews from St. Stephen, Rice, Sartell, Avon, and...
myklgr.com
Jacobson, Torgerson named new Redwood County Sheriff, Chief Deputy
The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office has named Jason Jacobson as the new Redwood County Sheriff, replacing Sheriff Randy Hanson. Jacobson assumed the office on Jan. 1. Jacobson has been with with the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office since 2002, where he started his career as a Corrections Officer/Dispatcher, and later as a Deputy Sheriff. Jacobson has also held the titles of Investigator as well as Chief Deputy throughout his 21 years with Redwood County.
myklgr.com
Agenda for the Jan. 17 Redwood Falls City Council meeting
Audience Participation (10-minute time limit for items not on the agenda) Approve Purchase of Community Center Network Video Recorder. Approve City Assistance with Celebrate Redwood Falls – Fire & Ice Festival D. Approve Temporary Liquor License Application – Redwood Area Chamber & Tourism. Scheduled Public Hearings. Old Business.
knuj.net
SLEEPY EYE MAN FACING ASSAULT CHARGES
A Sleepy Eye man is facing charges of assault and domestic assault after an incident in New Ulm Monday. New Ulm Police were called to a residence for a reported domestic. Officers spoke to a victim and the suspect Logan Zinniel. The victim told authorities that they were in the process of ending their relationship when they got into an argument about finances and the argument escalated and Zinniel allegedly became aggressive. The victim said that Zinniel pushed her down several times and injured her wrist. When officers spoke with Zinniel, he told them that the victim kicked and punched him in the arms and hit him in the head and that the only time he pushed the victim was when he was trying to get her away from him. Zinniel was placed under arrest for domestic assault. The victim went to the New Ulm Medical Center for treatment and was diagnosed with an acute fracture of the bone that connects the pinky to the wrist. Zinniel faces charges of felony third-degree assault and misdemeanor assault.
myklgr.com
Linda Arnold
Linda Arnold age 75, of Brookings, South Dakota, formerly of Lamberton, passed away on January 4, 2023, at Brookings Health Systems in Brookings, South Dakota. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the Lamberton American Legion. Service will be held at the...
myklgr.com
Agenda for the Jan. 17 Renville County Board meeting
MISSION STATEMENT: Renville County’s Mission is to keep and enhance the quality of life for our family. of citizens through services, stewardship of resources, and shared responsibility. ACCESSIBILITY: Renville County meetings are accessible to all. Please contact the Administration Office. at 320-523-3710 to arrange for any necessary accommodations. 1....
New Publishers Clearing House Scam Reported In Minnesota
Scams are absolutely nothing new. It seems everyday there is another one we have to be worried about. I just learned of another one, which is a common scam with a new twist that has been reported in Minnesota. We have all heard about Publishers Clearing House scams. They have...
knsiradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – A band of light rain and snow will move through central Minnesota on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, bringing freezing rain, which could turn to snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Meeker, Stearns, Sherburne and Wright Counties from 9:00 p.m. Tuesday to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. Meteorologists say any accumulation of freezing rain and snow will be minimal, but it will make roads and walkways slick and dangerous if not salted. Drivers are reminded to slow down and use caution while traveling.
Is This Minnesota Town Really The ‘Most Unusual’ In The Entire State?
I really hate being sucked into something online, wondering if the answer that I am thinking is right, only to be let down by what the answer is. That was kind of what happened when I came across an online list that states it has the 'most unusual' town in every state. So, of course, I had to see what town was listed in Minnesota. Having lived here pretty much my entire life there are plenty of options for towns that could be called 'most unusual'. Autoreviewhub.com listed Kensington Minnesota, up in Douglas County as the most unusual, really? So what made it the 'most unusual' in Minnesota?
