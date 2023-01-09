Read full article on original website
allnurses.com
Should Hospitals Rehire LPNs/LVNs?
Specializes in Tele, ICU, Staff Development, Freelance Writer. Has 30 years experience. One large healthcare system, Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has decided to do just that-bring LPNs back to address the staffing crisis. Note: LVNs (licensed vocational nurses) and LPNs (licensed practical nurses) are the same, but they...
Doctor performs needless eye surgery that blinds patient, feds say. She will pay $1.8M
Before one surgery, the Georgia patient didn’t believe she had vision problems, court documents state.
ScienceBlog.com
One solution to America’s opioid epidemic: Tell doctors their patients fatally overdosed
There are no simple solutions to America’s deadly overdose epidemic, which costs 100,000 lives each year and is erasing gains in life expectancy. But a team of USC researchers have found one low-cost intervention can make a difference: a letter notifying providers their patient has died from an overdose.
ajmc.com
Dr Ken Cohen Offers Possible Solutions to Reducing Wasteful Health Care
Creating new incentive models and transparently sharing data in a way that changes behaviors are 2 ways to reduce low-value care in the health care system, explains Ken Cohen, MD, director of translational research for Optum Care. Creating new incentive models and transparently sharing data in a way that changes...
beckerspayer.com
Bright Health market president departs for digital health provider
Rondi Rabuse, former Northeast market president at Bright Health, has been named president and chief operating officer at UCM Digital Health. Ms. Rabuse served as Northeast market president at Bright Health since August 2021, according to her LinkedIn profile. According to a Jan. 10 news release, Ms. Rabuse has served...
Woebot Health Names Trina Histon Vice President of Clinical Product Strategy
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Woebot Health today announced that it has appointed Trina Histon, PhD, as its Vice President of Clinical Product Strategy. In the newly-created position, Histon will accelerate Woebot’s capabilities to integrate into care pathways and advance the software transformation of psychiatry, behavioral health and primary care. Histon reports to Chief Product Officer Joe Gallagher, PhD. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005611/en/ Trina Histon, PhD, Vice President of Clinical Product Strategy, Woebot Health (Photo: Business Wire)
ModMed Appoints Chief People Officer, Jody Beaverson
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Practice technology leader ModMed® is proud to announce the appointment of Jody Beaverson as its chief people officer. Ms. Beaverson will help strengthen the company’s commitment to its people as it continues to grow in the specialty-specific software space. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005223/en/ ModMed Appoints Chief People Officer, Jody Beaverson (Photo: Business Wire)
DVM 360
Anivive appoints Jim Beaubien to board of directors
The prior Latham & Watkins LLP office managing partner, with extensive background to bolster the business. Anivive Lifesciences, a technology-driven pet pharmaceutical company, has deemed Jim Beaubien, former Latham and Watkins office managing partner, to its board of directors. Beaubien offers over 30 years of P/E, IPO, and M&A experience to the board as Anivive plans for its first institutional capital raise in 2023.
Greater Medical Practice Operations Through Process Standardization
Standardizing The Clinic Workflow Process Is A Necessity But Needs A Personal Touch. Every medical practice today in developed countries is fronting operational challenges. Some states in the United States may possess their particular challenges more than others. However, almost all suffer from sundry problems, from preparing for reimbursement models and participating in the various administrative incentive programs to dealing with rising operating costs. They also need help with selecting and implementing new Electronic Health Systems.
3M and Edifecs Team to Promote ‘Value-Based’ Healthcare
Health technology company Edifecs and 3M are collaborating to promote value-based payment models in healthcare. The companies say their joint effort combines 3M Health Information Systems tools with “Edifecs’ stable and scalable value-based care platform,” as 3M Global Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sandeep Wadhwa said in a Tuesday (Jan. 10) news release.
