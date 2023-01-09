Ask the Expert: How dangerous is the latest COVID variant?

There is another new variant of the omicron version of COVID that's tearing its way through the country. This one is called XBB.1.5, It makes up a lot of the new cases that we're seeing. The latest numbers here in North Texas show hospitalizations are way up in just the last week.

On Ask The Expert North Texas, Dr. Peter Hotez joined us. He's the dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine and the co-director of the Texas Children’s Center for Vaccine Development

