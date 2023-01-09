ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRLD News Radio

Ask the Expert: How dangerous is the latest COVID variant?

By Kristin Diaz, David Rancken
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LXE4d_0k8nYr3m00

There is another new variant of the omicron version of COVID that's tearing its way through the country. This one is called XBB.1.5, It makes up a lot of the new cases that we're seeing. The latest numbers here in North Texas show hospitalizations are way up in just the last week.

On Ask The Expert North Texas, Dr. Peter Hotez joined us. He's the dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine and the co-director of the Texas Children’s Center for Vaccine Development

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Do you have covid XBB.1.5? Symptoms for new ‘crazy’ highly infectious variant

The latest covid variant – dubbed XBB.1.5 – is so highly contagious that most people who haven’t had it likely will get the virus, health experts are warning. Early in December, Centers for Disease Control data showed XBB.1.5 accounted for around 1% of infections nationwide. That grew to 27% by the first of January, overtaking as the predominant strain in the northeast.
The Independent

How long does Covid last and what stages do sufferers go through?

The emergence of a highly transmissible new Covid-19 subvariant, XBB.1.5, has revived concern about the spread of the virus in the UK this January.A relative of Omicron, XBB.1.5 was first detected in the state of New York in October 2022, already accounts for more than 40 per cent of American cases and is said to be spreading more than twice as fast as BQ.1.1, one of the most common variations in the UK, according to The Guardian.The variant has been detected in the UK and is thought to constitute at least 4 per cent of Covid viruses being sequenced.There...
newsnationnow.com

Schools again mandate masks as new COVID variant takes hold

(NewsNation) — Some school districts in the U.S. are taking steps to combat a rise in respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, and reinstating mask mandates to start the new year. Students in Philadelphia and Massachusetts are among those that will start the new year under a requirement to mask up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

New COVID variant XBB.1.5 rapidly spreading in US, CDC data shows

Happy New Year! A new Omicron variant is rapidly spreading in the US just in time to ring in 2023, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The strain, known XBB.1.5, accounts for about 41% of confirmed COVID cases across the nation, the data shows. The mutation has gained considerable traction over the past week, the CDC noted — jumping from just 21% seven days ago. It was first reported in mid-November and has now overtaken the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants, which dominated cases in the fall. XBB.1.5, a relative of the XBB strain, has mainly been reported in the...
MAINE STATE
MedicalXpress

Study finds increase in women 65 and older dying of cervical cancer

A new study conducted by UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers shows an alarming number of California women 65 and older are facing late-stage cervical cancer diagnoses and dying from the disease. This is despite guidelines that recommend most women stop screening for cervical cancer at this age. "Our findings...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy