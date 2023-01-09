Read full article on original website
High Surf Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 13:55:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet with local sets to 12 feet subsiding to 6 to 9 feet by Saturday evening. Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.
Flood Watch issued for Riverside County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Valleys and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An Atmospheric River will reach Southern California late Saturday afternoon, with a quick passage through late Saturday evening, with rain rates of one-half inch per hour possible, at times, after dark. Locally more intense rates possible along the coastal slopes of the mountains. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
High Surf Warning issued for Ventura County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 13:55:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other water side infrastructure. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously large breaking waves of 9 to 13 feet with sets to 15 feet. Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Powerful waves and strong rip currents will pose an exceptional risk of ocean drowning and damage to coastal structures like piers and jetties. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A rare, strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations possible of 2 to 5 inches from 5000 to 6000 feet, 5 to 10 inches from 6000 to 7000 feet, and 1 to 2 feet above 7000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County Mountains. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds will begin Saturday afternoon, but the heavy snow will be mainly after midnight Saturday night, tapering off during the day Sunday, then another round of heavy snow Sunday night through Monday. Snow levels will start around 7000 feet Saturday, then lower to 5000 to 6000 feet from Sunday through Monday.
Flood Watch issued for Orange County Inland, San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 12:59:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Orange County Inland; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; San Diego County Inland Valleys FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Valleys and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An Atmospheric River will reach Southern California late Saturday afternoon, with a quick passage through late Saturday evening, with rain rates of one-half inch per hour possible, at times, after dark. Locally more intense rates possible along the coastal slopes of the mountains. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Orange County Coastal FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Valleys and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An Atmospheric River will reach Southern California late Saturday afternoon, with a quick passage through late Saturday evening, with rain rates of one-half inch per hour possible, at times, after dark. Locally more intense rates possible along the coastal slopes of the mountains. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
High Surf Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 12:59:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. Local sets 10 to 12 feet through Saturday. * WHERE...Orange County beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and minor beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide of 4.23 ft 218 AM Saturday.
Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT PST SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to midnight PST Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust will make driving difficult. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; Coachella Valley; Orange County Coastal; Orange County Inland; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; San Diego County Coastal Areas; San Diego County Deserts; San Diego County Inland Valleys; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 7 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph expected. Higher wind gusts to 45 mph at the immediate coast and in the foothills and deserts. * WHERE...Portions of Southwest California. * WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to 7 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another Pacific Storm system could bring strong winds again for Monday and Tuesday.
