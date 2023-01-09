ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Texas Specialty Is One Of The Best Appetizers In America

By Ginny Reese
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

There's nothing quite like the perfect appetizer to kick off a meal. From salads and shrimp cocktail to chicken fingers and cheese sticks, there is always an appetizer to satisfy any craving .

Taste Atlas compiled a list of the 50 best appetizers in America, and one of them has origins right here in Texas. Coming in at number 45 on the list is the chicken fried bacon . The website explains what makes it so special:

"Chicken fried bacon is a tasty appetizer or breakfast consisting of bacon strips that are battered and deep-fried in hot oil, just like chicken fried steak, hence the unusual name of this dish. It was invented in the early 1990s in Texas by Frank Sodolak, who served it in Sodolak’s Original Country Inn in Snook.
Traditionally, chicken fried bacon is served with sausage gravy or cream gravy on the side for dipping. When prepared correctly, the bacon should be perfectly crisp without being too crumbly."

Here are the top 10 best appetizers in America, according to Taste Atlas:

  1. onion rings
  2. avocado toast
  3. shrimp cocktail
  4. mozarella sticks
  5. pigs in a blanket
  6. deviled eggs
  7. chicken fingers
  8. egg roll
  9. Waldorf salad
  10. oysters Rockefeller

Check out the full list on Taste Atlas' website .

San Antonio, TX
