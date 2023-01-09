Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
7 Fantastic Restaurants In Yakima To Get Your Teriyaki Fix!
I guess I don’t know what Teriyaki is. Weirdly, I’m just now realizing it, especially being an overweight guy who loves chicken teriyaki. As my wife & I were discussing our dinner plans and meal prepping for the next week, the topic of Teriyaki came up. I don’t want to get into how dumb I was and how confusing I made our conversation, but let’s just say, between my wife and Wikipedia, I now know more about Teriyaki besides the fact that it’s delicious.
3 Yakima Restaurants That Have Some of the Spiciest Salsa in Town
I like salsa that is so spicy, it makes my eyes water! I don’t know why I love the pain from good salsa, but that is one of the two elements that makes for a great salsa. If a Yakima restaurant's salsa isn't spicy, I don't go back to eat at that establishment.
8 Celebs Spotted in the Yakima Valley
We get it, celebrities are just people like us; they eat and go to the bathroom just like anyone else... When a famous entertainer or someone with notoriety comes to town, a lively spirit seems to fill the Yakima Valley air. Excitement gets kicked up a notch. When a celebrity makes time for a visit to the Yakima Valley it does feel kind of exciting, not going to lie. In fact, the only downside to a celeb being spotted in the Yakima Valley is that the negative and the toxic people get real bent out of shape over it. They act as though we should feel ashamed to feel just a little giddy about seeing a celebrity. We, however, say hey, if you get excited about spotting a celebrity in the Yakima Valley, that’s all that counts.
FOX 11 and 41
Hop Capital Brewing closes doors
YAKIMA, Wash. – After five years owning Hop Capital Brewing, Jonathon Thomas and his wife Aimee Quast are closing the business. Thomas attributed the closure to lasting effects of the pandemic. The brewery saw a price increase of 300% to make their beer and the numbers couldn’t sustain the...
Bon Appétit! 3 of the Best Restaurants in Washington State are in Yakima
A huge congrats to these restaurants in the Yakima Valley. They were picked as the best places to eat by the editors of Seattle Met. But what is the Seattle Met? Well, it’s a magazine that covers everything from lifestyle, shopping, traveling, real estate, health, and eating and drinking, not only in Seattle but throughout Washington State. The Best Restaurants in Washington State had their editors spend a year traveling throughout our state in search of the best of the best in eats.
Pop The Top & Shine Your Ride! Cruise The Ave. Is Back in Yakima: Dates Announced
I’m sick of the snow, so I’m looking forward to the warmer weather. The longer days, brighter nights. Getting into your car and just GOING! No need to sit and scrape your windshield or warm up the engine. Or even shovel the driveway before you pull out. I cannot wait to kick back with the windows down, music up, friends riding shotgun, and the breeze blowing through my scalp (I’m bald). I cannot wait to Cruising The Ave.!
kpq.com
Rhubarb Market Closing Down on January 31
After eight years in the local produce market, Rhubarb Market is closing their doors on January 31. The Rhubarb Market is an enclave of local organic produce, handcrafted specialty goods, located in downtown Wenatchee 10 N Wenatchee Ave. Owner of Rhubarb Market Sandi Bammer decided to open a local produce...
‘We shouldn’t be swept under the rug’: Advocates support WA lawmakers’ push for MMIWP cold case unit
It’s been four years since Rosenda Strong went missing from Legends Casino in Toppenish. It’s been three years since her remains were found in a freezer, abandoned at a dumpsite off of U.S. Highway 97. After all this time, her sister, Cissy Reyes, still has no idea where investigators are at with the case. “Did they question the person that...
Which Johnny Cash Song Mentions Ellensburg, Washington?
Fewer figures in Americana culture stand higher than Johnny Cash. The Man in Black not only dominated country music charts but transcended American society itself, becoming a legend of giant stature. Whether it was the hits of the 1960s like "Ring of Fire" or cover songs that Johnny made his own, Johnny Cash had something for just about everyone. Apparently, he had something for all of Washington as well.
Chronicle
Wenatchee Growers Win Case in Cherry Patent Lawsuit
SPOKANE — A federal judge in the Eastern District Court of Washington has ruled in favor of several Wenatchee-area farmers in a patent law case involving a variety of cherry tree first developed in Canada. Chief Judge Stanley Bastian granted a motion from the defendants — Van Well Nursery...
Happy Valentine’s Day, Here’s a Hand Made Gift, I bought! Upcoming Craft Fairs & Bazaars
Sure, you can spend the money on throw-away gifts. The kind that ANYONE can find at a store the night before Valentine’s Day. But that’s not you. You’re classy; you plan ahead. You know that candy and flowers lose their appeal over time. Surprise your special someone with something a bit personal. Something that is handmade, and someone spent time crafting it.
State Route 821 reopens between Yakima and Ellensburg after rock slides
State Route 821 between Selah and Ellensburg reopened Thursday afternoon after state geotechnical experts determined there was no risk of additional rockfall. The Washington state Department of Transportation closed SR 821 through the Yakima Canyon Wednesday night into Thursday because of rock slides in the area about 6 miles south of Ellensburg, regional spokesperson for WSDOT Summer Derrey said Thursday.
‘He’s eternally home’: Lucian Munguia’s flame burns bright as community honors his memory
YAKIMA, Wash. — Lucian Munguia didn’t speak much, but he could tell you the names of dozens of sea creatures as he fell asleep to fishy lullabies. His family searched for him for 111 days before their little boy was finally found. “While the outcome, the answer isn’t exactly what his family prayed for, and hoped for, there can be...
FOX 11 and 41
Rock slides closes SR 821 closed at Yakima River Canyon near Selah
SELAH, Wash.— Washington Department of Transportation closes SR 821 near Selah and Ellensburg due to rock slides in the area. At this time, the road is only open to local traffic. All other drivers are asked to us I-82 between Yakima and Ellensburg. WSDOT says there’s not estimated time...
Eastern Washington Commuter Greeted with Four-Legged Friends on Freeway
Whenever I'm driving anywhere, especially in Washington, I'm so much of a 'ooh, look at the deer!' kind of person. Deer, elk, goats, cows -- any living creature I point it out to whoever is in the car with me so we can both be excited to see a thing.
Yakima Email Scam Could Impact Your Computer
An internet scam that's hitting email boxes in Yakima could result in your computer being attacked by malware or hackers. You may be curious but don't click on the link or start button. The email first thanks you for having your Honda Accord Sedan serviced at the local Honda dealership....
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Trails, wind farms, cattle lot upgrades in planning stages
Documents filed under Washington’s environmental review process reveal a list of projects in the works for the Mid-Columbia. The State Environmental Review Act, or SEPA, often provides the first look at the mixed-use projects, mini storage facilities, apartments, industrial expansions, subdivisions and more that are working their way through the various planning departments of Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.
Who’s Cooking Meth Next to You? Washington State Map Shows You
Who's Been Cooking Meth Next To You? Interactive Map Shows You. Meth is bad and now there is an interactive map that'll show if there are or have been any Meth labs in your neighborhood over the last decade. Umatilla County Oregon Has A Large Amount Of Reported Meth Labs.
Bring These Amazing Food Trucks Options to Yakima City Streets
I was watching one of those food documentaries on Netflix. I couldn't tell you which one because there are a thousand of them all with similar names. In the show they were covering different food trucks from different towns including Portland, Oregon. The more I was watching, the more I was realizing Yakima has a decent food truck selection when you can find them pop up at local events or taprooms or where ever they may happen to be. I like what we have but wouldn't mind seeing these ideas in a food truck as well right here in our town.
cwuobserver.com
Honoring dearly departed CWU staff and faculty
CWU lost two cherished members of the staff and faculty between December and January: Shelley Spencer, office manager and assistant to the chair of the Engineering Technologies, Safety and Construction (ETSC) department and Dr. Stephanie Stein, chair of the Psychology department for over 20 years. The Observer interviewed their colleagues and friends on campus to honor their legacy in our community.
1460 ESPN Yakima
Yakima, WA
841
Followers
5K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT
1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1460espnyakima.com/
Comments / 0