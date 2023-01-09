Read full article on original website
Houston suburb halts new development due to water demand
Water supply woes have led a Houston suburb to halt new construction. The City Council in Magnolia, a Montgomery County town near the Woodlands, ordered a four-month moratorium on any new commercial or residential developments in the city and its extra-territorial jurisdiction, the Houston Business Journal reported. The decision came after an analysis found the city’s water system doesn’t have the capacity to serve more projects.
KBTX.com
College Station police investigate shooting at apartment complex, victim in stable condition
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday evening at an apartment complex. The shots were reported just after 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of University Oaks Boulevard at the Pearl Apartments. Police say a victim was found in the parking lot...
75-year-old man killed by drunk driver while crossing the street after theatre rehearsal in Conroe
A 75-year-old man won't get to perform in his next theatre show after being hit and killed by a drunk driver while crossing the street after a rehearsal. His last performance was said to be last Spring.
kwhi.com
LOCAL OFFICE CLOSURES FOR DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. DAY
Offices in Brenham and Washington County will be closed on Monday in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Brenham City Hall and all county offices will be closed, along with Brenham Municipal Court, Brenham Pet Adoption and Animal Services, the Blue Bell Aquatic Center and the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library.
fox44news.com
Semi hits road work convoy, one killed
Bryan, Tx (FOX44) – A 21-year-old man who was part of a work convoy struck by an 18-wheeler near Bryan Tuesday night has been killed. Michael Gray, of Cumby, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on State Highway 21 – between Old San Antonio Road and FM-50, west of Bryan.
cw39.com
TRAFFIC ALERT | Complete roadway closure after 200 gallons of diesel spills in Montgomery County
HOUSTON (KIAH) I-45 Southbound remains closed. Stop and go speeds seen on the frontage road. An 18-wheeler accident and hazmat spill occurred early this morning on I-45 southbound at Shepard Hill Road. It continues to be investigated, and the freeway inbound is completely closed. After the crash, 200 gallons of...
CBS Austin
Man wanted in Hays County for stealing check from mail, depositing it in Sugar Land
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say fraudulently deposited a check that was stolen from someone's mail in San Marcos. The man allegedly deposited the forged check at a Navy Federal Credit Union in Sugar Land on Nov. 3.
Houston Chronicle
Tesla snaps up Houston-area property for unknown facility
Tesla is expanding its operations into the Houston area with a forthcoming facility slated to open in the township of Brookshire, according to a new report. News of the expansion was broken Thursday by the Houston Chronicle's Marissa Luck, who learned that the electric automaker has signed a lease in the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire, just miles west of Katy. The purchased property features 1.03 million square feet of space and industrial facilities with commercial shipping bays, among other features.
fox44news.com
One hospitalized in College Station shooting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after a Thursday night shooting in College Station. College Station Police officers were on scene in the 600 block of University Oaks Drive, at The Pearl Apartments. A victim was found and transported to the hospital. Police...
kwhi.com
TWO KILLED IN CRASH NEAR NAVASOTA
Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Grimes County. The accident happened around 4:45 p.m. on Highway 90 near County Road 409, just east of Navasota. DPS reports that a 2001 Ford F-250 was traveling northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane, striking a 2016...
Navasota Examiner
Two killed on Hwy. 90
Two people were killed in a three-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon. Around 4:45 p.m. Jan. 10, a 2006 Toyota Tacoma and a 2004 Chevrolet pickup were traveling southbound on Highway 90 near CR 409. A 2001 Ford F-250 traveling northbound crossed into the southbound lane striking the Toyota in the rear...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN CHARGED IN COLLEGE STATION MURDER INVESTIGATION
A Brenham man is charged with murder in Brazos County for the death of a College Station man. 17-year-old Censear Solomon was booked on Tuesday into the Brazos County Jail for his alleged role in the death of 26-year-old Rashawn Jones. College Station police issued a murder warrant on Tuesday...
KWTX
Police release new mugshot of man who shot officers in Brazos County
BENCHLEY, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan man accused of shooting two law enforcement officers in a 12-hour period on Dec. 30, 2022, is now out of the hospital after being treated for a gunshot wound to the face prior to his arrest in the Benchley area. Joshua Ryan Herrin, 44,...
KWTX
Houston woman killed in fiery head-on collision while attempting to pass vehicle on Central Texas road
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Houston woman driving a 2017 Volvo SUV was killed after colliding head-on with a Ford F-350 pickup on FM 485. DPS troopers said the woman was travelling westbound on FM 485 about 5 miles west of Hearne,...
KTSA
Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
KBTX.com
11 shell casings found in College Station drive-by shooting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Monday night. No injuries were reported, but police say multiple 911 callers reported hearing up to 10 gunshots coming from the Balcones Drive and Blanco Drive area just before 10 p.m. Officers on the scene...
fox26houston.com
Humble ISD teacher caught on camera assaulting student, slammed him against wall
HUMBLE, Texas - An investigation is underway after a Humble ISD teacher is accused of assaulting a student and it was caught on camera. The incident happened Wednesday in a Humble High School classroom. The parents of the student say the video of this happening to their son is hard...
2 arrested for murder of 19-year-old man: Bryan police
Two men have been jailed in connection with the Nov. 30 murder of a 19-year-old Bryan man. Police say they found David Lopez dead inside a residence in the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS 26 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury meet this week and returned 26 indictments. Those indicted include:. Jarvis Deshawn Burns, 44 of Brenham, was indicted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child under 14 years of age. Brent Michael Cuthbertson, 39 of Pflugerville, was indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and...
3 Thieves Leave TJ Maxx in Katy, TX With Cart Full of Clothes
The fact that some people think that it’s okay to steal Is mind boggling to me. When I see videos being shared on social media like the one you can see below of the three young ladies stealing from TJ Maxx in Katy, Texas I am shocked. More than...
