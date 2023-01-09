ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navasota, TX

mocomotive.com

Houston suburb halts new development due to water demand

Water supply woes have led a Houston suburb to halt new construction. The City Council in Magnolia, a Montgomery County town near the Woodlands, ordered a four-month moratorium on any new commercial or residential developments in the city and its extra-territorial jurisdiction, the Houston Business Journal reported. The decision came after an analysis found the city’s water system doesn’t have the capacity to serve more projects.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

LOCAL OFFICE CLOSURES FOR DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. DAY

Offices in Brenham and Washington County will be closed on Monday in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Brenham City Hall and all county offices will be closed, along with Brenham Municipal Court, Brenham Pet Adoption and Animal Services, the Blue Bell Aquatic Center and the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library.
BRENHAM, TX
fox44news.com

Semi hits road work convoy, one killed

Bryan, Tx (FOX44) – A 21-year-old man who was part of a work convoy struck by an 18-wheeler near Bryan Tuesday night has been killed. Michael Gray, of Cumby, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on State Highway 21 – between Old San Antonio Road and FM-50, west of Bryan.
BRYAN, TX
Houston Chronicle

Tesla snaps up Houston-area property for unknown facility

Tesla is expanding its operations into the Houston area with a forthcoming facility slated to open in the township of Brookshire, according to a new report. News of the expansion was broken Thursday by the Houston Chronicle's Marissa Luck, who learned that the electric automaker has signed a lease in the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire, just miles west of Katy. The purchased property features 1.03 million square feet of space and industrial facilities with commercial shipping bays, among other features.
HOUSTON, TX
fox44news.com

One hospitalized in College Station shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after a Thursday night shooting in College Station. College Station Police officers were on scene in the 600 block of University Oaks Drive, at The Pearl Apartments. A victim was found and transported to the hospital. Police...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

TWO KILLED IN CRASH NEAR NAVASOTA

Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Grimes County. The accident happened around 4:45 p.m. on Highway 90 near County Road 409, just east of Navasota. DPS reports that a 2001 Ford F-250 was traveling northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane, striking a 2016...
NAVASOTA, TX
Navasota Examiner

Two killed on Hwy. 90

Two people were killed in a three-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon. Around 4:45 p.m. Jan. 10, a 2006 Toyota Tacoma and a 2004 Chevrolet pickup were traveling southbound on Highway 90 near CR 409. A 2001 Ford F-250 traveling northbound crossed into the southbound lane striking the Toyota in the rear...
BUDA, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN CHARGED IN COLLEGE STATION MURDER INVESTIGATION

A Brenham man is charged with murder in Brazos County for the death of a College Station man. 17-year-old Censear Solomon was booked on Tuesday into the Brazos County Jail for his alleged role in the death of 26-year-old Rashawn Jones. College Station police issued a murder warrant on Tuesday...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KTSA

Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

11 shell casings found in College Station drive-by shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Monday night. No injuries were reported, but police say multiple 911 callers reported hearing up to 10 gunshots coming from the Balcones Drive and Blanco Drive area just before 10 p.m. Officers on the scene...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS 26 INDICTMENTS

The Washington County Grand Jury meet this week and returned 26 indictments. Those indicted include:. Jarvis Deshawn Burns, 44 of Brenham, was indicted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child under 14 years of age. Brent Michael Cuthbertson, 39 of Pflugerville, was indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX

