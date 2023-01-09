Read full article on original website
Florida Launches 2023 Black History Month Student and Educator Contests
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, the Florida Department of Education and Volunteer Florida officially launched the 2023 Black History Month student art and essay contests with the theme of “Celebrating the Achievements of African American Floridians.” These contests will run through Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Black History Month is celebrated each year in the month of February.
Today is National AMBER Alert Awareness Day
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today is National AMBER Alert Awareness Day, and FDLE is highlighting Florida’s seven active AMBER Alert cases. FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said, “We never give up our efforts to bring our missing kids home, and the public is often instrumental in helping us. Someone may have a key piece of information to help us find these children, and we ask that you take a few moments to review these cases. If you have information that may help, please call 911 or the phone number listed on the flyer [above].”
Florida’s 2021-22 High School Graduation Rate Exceeds Pre-Pandemic Level, Students Showing Growth through Progress Monitoring Assessments
Press release from Florida Department of Education. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Education announced that Florida’s 2021-22 high school graduation rate was 87.3%, an increase of 0.4 percentage points over the 2018-19 pre-pandemic school year. (Alachua County Public Schools dropped from 88.5% to 85.8% between 2018-19 and 2021-22.) All subgroups of students, including Black students, Hispanic students, students from economically disadvantaged families, and students with disabilities, all increased their graduation rates from the 2018-19 school year. Comparing 2018-2019 to 2021-2022 represents a true “apples to apples” comparison, as the 2018-19 school year was the last year prior to 2021-22 that Florida’s statewide, standardized assessment requirements for graduation were in place without exemption waivers.
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces the Appointment of Major General John D. Haas as Adjutant General of Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Major General John D. Haas as Adjutant General of Florida. Major General Haas is the Assistant Adjutant General – Army and the Commander of the Florida Army National Guard (FLARNG). Prior to assuming his position, he was the Director of Strategic Plans, Policies, and Programs for the Florida National Guard. General Haas has completed three combat tours and has held multiple company-level commands, including Battalion Operations Officer, Squadron Executive Officer, and Squadron Commander of the 1-153rd Cavalry Squadron. He has received many awards including the Combat Infantry Badge, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, and the Meritorious Service Medal. General Haas earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and his master’s degree in strategic studies from the United States Army War College. General Haas will become the Adjutant General of Florida upon the retirement of Major General James O. Eifert.
Governor Ron DeSantis Unveils Comprehensive Legislation to Increase Big Pharma Transparency and Accountability and Lower Prescription Drug Prices
Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis unveiled a legislative proposal to rein in unchecked Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) and drive transparency among prescription drug prices influenced by Big Pharma. This proposal furthers the Administration’s efforts to lower prescription drug prices and reaffirms the state’s commitment to assist Floridians in making more informed healthcare decisions. Many states have enacted comprehensive reforms to PBMs, and it is time for Florida to take action to protect consumers and small businesses. To read the full proposal, click here.
