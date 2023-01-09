TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Major General John D. Haas as Adjutant General of Florida. Major General Haas is the Assistant Adjutant General – Army and the Commander of the Florida Army National Guard (FLARNG). Prior to assuming his position, he was the Director of Strategic Plans, Policies, and Programs for the Florida National Guard. General Haas has completed three combat tours and has held multiple company-level commands, including Battalion Operations Officer, Squadron Executive Officer, and Squadron Commander of the 1-153rd Cavalry Squadron. He has received many awards including the Combat Infantry Badge, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, and the Meritorious Service Medal. General Haas earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and his master’s degree in strategic studies from the United States Army War College. General Haas will become the Adjutant General of Florida upon the retirement of Major General James O. Eifert.

