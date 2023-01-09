Read full article on original website
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bills Sign All-Pro Wide Receiver Before Playoffs
The Buffalo Bills are getting a boost from an All-Pro wide receiver in the playoffs. The Bills will play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in the Wild Card round. The Bills, who have two wide receivers on injured reserve, needed to bump up a playmaker for quarterback Josh Allen in the postseason.
Will The Bears Pull A Shocker And Get Sean Payton?
All eyes are on the Chicago Bears as the 2023 NFL Draft is slowly approaching in the coming months. The Bears have the first overall pick in the draft and all eyes will be on them. This pick gives them unlimited power in a draft full of excellent quarterbacks. With...
This offensive weapon might be a headache for Chiefs' next opponent
Could a trade-deadline pickup be among the Chiefs' best players in the postseason?. During the TV broadcast of the Chiefs' Week 18 win over the Raiders, ESPN's Louis Riddick said Kansas City GM Brett Veach told him Kadarius Toney may soon be the team's best wideout. In 2008 and 2009, Riddick and Veach worked together for the Philadelphia Eagles under head coach Andy Reid.
Christian McCaffrey saw "greatness" in Brock Purdy after arriving to 49ers
Upon arriving to the San Francisco 49ers via a trade in October, running back Christian McCaffrey got to work. He went through a crash course on his new playbook, intent on learning enough in 48 hours to be on the field with his new teammates against the Kansas City Chiefs.
QB with checkered past campaigns for second chance in NFL
Chad Kelly is hoping at least one NFL team in need of a quarterback will give him a call this offseason. "They have to bring me in, sit me down and talk," Kelly told Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "You can think of everything I’ve done in the past. Obviously, we’re not going to get into that. That’s behind me. That’s not who I am, who I want to be, or who I want to be known as. I’m a different person."
Steelers Superfan Lobbies For Team To Pursue Three-Time Pro Bowl LT In Free Agency And It Might Be Working
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line has taken a step back over the past few years. After the retirements of guys like Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro, and others, it hasn’t been the same. Rightfully so, as those were perennial All-Pro guys that aren’t easy to replace. It was the team’s biggest issue in 2021. They addressed that in the off-season by signing Mason Cole and James Daniels, who happened to be the team’s best linemen in 2022.
Vikings, Giants release first injury reports for playoffs
LB Brian Asamoah (knee) – limited. CB Cam Dantzler (ankle/personal matter – did not practice. Bradbury is Minnesota's starting center and has missed the past five games with a back injury that was exacerbated in a car accident Nov. 17 after the Vikings pulled off the greatest comeback in NFL history against the Colts.
Raiders 3-Round NFL Mock Draft: Building A Post Derek Carr Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders are moving on from their long-time franchise quarterback this offseason. With Derek Carr out, concerns now shift to how the offense will look in the future. In terms of the NFL Draft, who they bring in will surely determine how they attack this year’s player selection meeting. For this mock draft scenario, we’ll assume that the Raiders opted to bring in Tom Brady for at least one year. In addition, general manager Dave Ziegler decides to address the defense via NFL free agency, now possessing extra financial flexibility with Carr gone.
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk suggests Brock Purdy could improve in playoffs
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has suggested fans haven't yet seen the best of rookie quarterback Brock Purdy this season. "I’m starting to know him now, getting to work with him a little more, being able to talk with him a little more, just talking football, seeing the type of dude he is," Aiyuk said of Purdy on Wednesday, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.
Bills Make A Big Playoff Promotion
The Buffalo Bills are getting ready for a home playoff game against the Miami Dolphins, who they will play for the third time this year. Tua Tagovailoa won’t be suiting up for Miami, and it looks like Skylar Thompson will be suiting up in Buffalo for the Dolphins. The...
Steelers DT Cameron Heyward makes decision on football future
Following the Steelers' regular-season finale, DT Cameron Heyward seemed to be questioning his future. After wanting to "take time to think," he's made his decision. "I don't think I'm retiring right now," Heyward said on his "Not Just Football with Cam Heyward" podcast. "I gotta give my body time to rest ... I want to keep playing. I want to continue to be a Pittsburgh Steeler."
The Steelers Need To Make Critical Cap Decisions Surrounding These 5 Players For 2023
While 14 teams have yet to enter off-season mode, the Pittsburgh Steelers are not one of those as the organization failed to make the playoffs for the first time in three seasons. Finishing with a record of 9-8 was hard to buy into when the team sat at 2-6 and 3-7, but they fought their way back into the playoff race in November and December. The off-season is always a time of speculation and discussion. Several key decisions need to be made by the time the new league year begins in March and several of those for the franchise surround players who may not need to hang around in 2023.
Romeo Doubs gives brutally honest statement on rookie season
Romeo Doubs gave an honest reflection recently after his rookie season ended Sunday night. Doubs had a fast start this season for the Green Bay Packers. Doubs caught touchdown passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots. Through early October, Doubs looked like he’d be the best rookie wide receiver for the Packers as he was chasing first-year records.
NFL Exec Reveals Potential Surprise Destination For Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield is going to be a player that a lot of people keep an eye on during the upcoming NFL offseason. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft has had some flashes of brilliance in his career but has just as many low points as well.
