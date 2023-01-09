ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Report: Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert breaks thumb, may miss wild-card game vs. Bills

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert broke his thumb against the New York Jets, leaving his status for Sunday's wild card game against the Buffalo Bills in doubt, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

The news adds to Miami's injury woes in the backfield as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's status remains unclear after his Christmas day concussion against the Green Bay Packers. Tagovailoa has missed two straight games since sustaining the head injury, his third of the season.

Athens, GA
