Charlotte, NC

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Derek Carr is leaving Las Vegas: 5 potential landing spots for the longtime Raiders QB

Derek Carr is leaving Las Vegas. It's not a matter of if at this point. Just a matter of when and how. The nine-year Raiders quarterback said his goodbyes on Thursday after the franchise that drafted him in 2014 benched him for the final two games of the season in an apparent effort to avoid injury that would guarantee his $33 million in salary next season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Post Register

Anderson Varejão back with Cavs in player development role

CLEVELAND (AP) — Anderson Varejão has bounced back to the Cavaliers. One of the most popular players in Cleveland's history, Varejão has been hired as a player development consultant and global ambassador for the team that he played with for 14 NBA seasons.
CLEVELAND, OH
Post Register

MLB on track to expand robot umps to all Triple-A ballparks

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is on track to expand its experiment with robot umpires to all 30 Triple-A ballparks this season. MLB used the Automatic Ball-Strike system at five Triple-A stadiums for parts of last season and will go ahead with the wider use this year if owners approve of it next month. MLB's intent was first reported by ESPN.
NEW YORK STATE

