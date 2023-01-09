Read full article on original website
MECC Foundation Announces Captain Russell E. Cooper Memorial Endowed Buccaneer Scholarship
BIG STONE GAP — The Mountain Empire Community College Foundation has announced a new endowed scholarship. The Captain Russell E. Cooper Memorial Endowed Buccaneer Scholarship for Wise County students has been established by Cooper’s brother and sister-in-law, Kyle and Bobbie Jean Cooper.
Chamber of Commerce holds 108th Annual Meeting, appoints new leadership
The Chamber of Commerce, serving Johnson City, Jonesborough and Washington County, introduced a new slate of board members Thursday at its 108th Annual Meeting. The chamber also held a transfer of leadership and inducted a new member into the Chamber Hall of Fame.
Mount Carmel mayor under fire for committee appointments
MOUNT CARMEL — Mayor Pat Stillwell appointed residents to committees, but some believe it might have been done unfairly. That was a major topic of discussion at the Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s regular meeting on Dec. 15.
Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby is new chair of FTDD board of directors
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby has assumed the role of interim chair of the Board of Directors of the First Tennessee Development District. Woodby has served as mayor of Carter County since August 2000, when she succeeded Mayor Rusty Barnett, who died in office. Woodby has served on the FTDD Board of Directors since 2020, and previously served as vice-chair.
Healthy Kingsport: Caring for Our Community Spotlight on Tamara Graham, RN
Ask any nurse on the cardiovascular floor at Holston Valley Medical Center, and they will tell you that RN Tamara Graham is a nurse they look up to and aspire to be. She is known for remaining calm in stressful situations and brings a sense of peace and control to even the most stressful and chaotic of situations. Her love for her job is evident in how she cares for patients, family members and her team. She is always willing to go above and beyond to help others and gives everything she has to care for her patients.
Watch now: Sullivan board wants third grade promotion authority to be local
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County’s school board has gone on record requesting the Tennessee General Assembly again make third- and fourth-grade promotion decisions local. If not, up to 68% of Sullivan County third-graders could be held back later this year. That’s based on the percentage of third-graders who scored below expectations or approaching expectations in 2021-22 testing, Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said. That’s worse than the state average of roughly 66.3%.
Kingsport to mark MLK's legacy with parade, luncheon and vigil
“I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.” — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., 1967. Those words from the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ring true today, 55 years after the famed civil rights leader was shot to death 500 miles from Kingsport on the other side of Tennessee.
Johnson City Schools display new math textbooks before adoption
As Johnson City Schools prepare to select new math textbooks and instructional materials for the next adoption cycle, the community is invited to review the materials and share any concerns. Johnson City Schools is in the process of selecting math textbooks, which will be in effect for students for the...
Cherokee High hosts breakfast for law enforcement
ROGERSVILLE — Cherokee High School honored members of law enforcement and other first responders on Thursday at its eighth annual appreciation breakfast. The event was attended by several members of the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the Rogersville Police Department, and Persia Volunteer Fire Department.
Elizabethton City Council approves changes in eligibility requirements for hiring new police and firefighters
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council approved several changes in the eligibility requirements for hiring new police officers and firefighters, discussed funding problems with the Elizabethton Golf Course and changes in recycling. Danny Hilbert, the city's street and sanitation manager, told the council that Carter County Landfill manager Benny...
Milligan honors nine leaders in Christian service
ELIZABETHTON — David Beamer, the father of 9/11 hero Todd Beamer, presented the keynote speech on Thursday for Mililigan University’s 21st annual Leaders in Christian Service program. Beamer is a retired engineer and businessman who worked as an engineer at Cape Canaveral during the Apollo Program. His son...
Rogersville BMA approves parking agreement, Cherokee prom plans
ROGERSVILLE — Downtown employees in Rogersville can expect new convenient parking arrangements. At its Tuesday meeting, the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen discussed a parking agreement with the Hawkins County mayor’s office, the Cherokee High School prom and a request from volunteer firefighters.
Unicoi County Public Library creates story time program for adults with special needs
When Hannah Garst started working at the Unicoi County Public Library a little over a year ago, she noticed an unmet need in the community. That’s why she and the library put together a unique program for special needs adults in the area to enjoy.
Draft of Carter director's contract under consideration by Sullivan school board
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Board of Education members are reviewing a draft contract for incoming Director of Schools Chuck Carter, set to be approved at the Feb. 2 board meeting. The two-year agreement includes a salary of $130,000 and other payments of $12,000 annually for a total of $142,000...
Big Stone Gap recognized by travel program
BIG STONE GAP — How does a Southwest Virginia town find itself in a worldwide spotlight?. Big Stone Gap Tourism Director Ked Meade said it is easy: Be what and who you are.
Martin Luther King Jr. remembered in numerous events in the region this month.
Martin Luther King Day is officially observed on Monday, Jan. 16, but the region has observed several events as far back as December in honor of the late Civil Rights leader. Some of the earliest began on Dec. 12. The Jonesborough Area Ministerial Alliance Pantry Food Drive at the McKinney Center goes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Dec. 12 to Jan. 16. The phone number is 423-753-0562.
Wise County School Board elects board officers, sets meeting dates
WISE – The Wise County School Board has shifted its regular meeting day and elected board officers. The board, at its 2023 organizational meeting Monday, re-elected 2022 chair and board member Larry Greear and vice chair Herb Shortt to the same posts for 2023.
Daniel Boone High School to host JROTC drill event on Saturday
The Daniel Boone High School MCJROTC program will be hosting their 26th annual invitational drill meet on Saturday, January 14 at Daniel Boone High School. This drill meet will bring together 26 JROTC teams from across the region, making it the largest ROTC drill competition in the Southeastern United States, according to a release from the DBHS MCJROTC program. JROTC programs representing each branch of the armed services will be present at this meet.
Sullivan Commission looks at temporary halt to South Fork rezoning
BLOUNTVILLE — A Sullivan County commissioner is asking for a moratorium on the rezoning of properties on or near the South Fork of the Holston River until a complete study is conducted to determine whether the area can handle additional residences. Commissioner Joe Carr brought the resolution to the...
Appalachian Events and Gaming Center looks to rebuild after fire
ABINGDON — It’s business as usual for a nonprofit organization after a Christmastime fire left its building with extensive damage. The Dec. 27 blaze at Appalachian Events and Gaming Center at 300 Senior Drive originated in the HVAC system.
