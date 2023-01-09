Mel Gibson Dropped As Co-Grand Marshal In Mardi Gras Parade After 'Threats That Cause Us Concern' & Backlash From Jewish Groups

mega

Disgraced actor Mel Gibson was invited to serve as The Krewe of Endymion's Grand Marshall for the upcoming Mardi Gras festivities in New Orleans, Louisiana. After the announcement caused backlash due to the actor's controversial past, Endymion walked back their decision and denounced Gibson from the role, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Gibson, 67, is no stranger to controversy. The Passion of the Christ director has come under fire for his antisemitic remarks as well as the alleged use of the N-word, on top of personal drama where he was accused of t hreatening to kill an ex-girlfriend.

The Krewe of Endymion stated their decision to drop Gibson as co-Grand Marshall was done so out of concern for safety.

mega

In a statement released by The Krewe of Endymion, the organization stated "significant feedback" caused them to name Tulane head football coach Willie Fritz as the new co-Grand Marshall.

"The Krewe of Endymion has received significant feedback about our grand marshall announcement yesterday evening," the statement read. "Some of this commentary included threats that cause us great concern. "

"In the best interest of the safety of our riders, special guests, and everyone that welcomes us on the streets, Mel Gibson will not ride as a Co-Grand Marshal for our 2023 parade," the Endymion statement continued.

mega

The statement went on to thank the city of New Orleans for "the cooperation" to address "the issue," as well as the efforts made to move forward with "another wonderful parade."

The Krewe of Endymion is set to parade through the Crescent City's streets on February 18.

Gibson's longstanding remarks against the Jewish culture and its members have been a source of backlash and controversy for the actor and his supporters.

As recently as October 2022 the actor/director's past antisemitic comments were called into question for a high-profile legal battle.

mega

In October 2022 it was announced that Gibson could be called to testify in disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein's criminal trial.

Gibson was a potential witness after one of the victims said she told him about her encounter with Weinstein after the fact.

Judge Lisa B. Lench ruled that Gibson could be called as a witness, however, his past racist and antisemitic remarks would off-limits during cross-examination.