The City in Louisiana Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest
Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged Thursday with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!”These are the first criminal charges of any kind to emerge from Greene’s bloody death on a roadside in rural northeast Louisiana, a case that got little attention until an Associated Press investigation exposed a cover-up and prompted scrutiny of top Louisiana State Police brass, a...
Louisiana Makes List of States That Produce the Most Serial Killers
Louisiana is known for many amazing things. Our state's food, culture, and music are celebrated around the world. For every action, there's an equal and opposite reaction, this rings true all too loudly when it comes to Louisiana and serial killers. There's no denying the public's interest and fascination with...
Facial recognition leads to week-long wrongful imprisonment
A hot potato: Facial recognition has become increasingly unpopular due to privacy and accuracy concerns, and many organizations across the globe have enacted or called for rules against it. Late last year, police in Louisiana and Georgia used the technology to imprison a man for several days before admitting they got the wrong person.
This Town in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Louisiana, you should add the following town to your list.
Food Stamps: What To Know About SNAP Payments in January
For the more than 42 million Americans who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly food stamps, there may be some questions on top of mind this New Year -- like when...
Extra Funds Coming To Those Who Get SNAP Benefits In January
Those who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will see some extra funding in January of 2023. According to multiple reports, including WGNO in Baton Rouge, the federal government has approved a round of supplemental SNAP benefits to start 2023. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services says...
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."
Louisiana’s first Penitentiary was begun in 1832 in what is now downtown Baton Rouge. It was called “The Walls” because the buildings and yards were behind tall enclosed structures. During the 82 years it was open (1835–1917), it housed thousands of men, women, children, blacks, and whites. The cells were 7 ft. x 3.5 ft. with concrete floors and no bed or mattress!
Mississippi officials: Woman and officer shot each other
A Mississippi police officer shot and killed a woman even as the woman was fatally shooting the officer and his partner in the parking lot of a Gulf Coast motel on Wednesday, authorities now say. Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell said in a statement and interviews that body camera footage, autopsies and other forensic tests have helped to clarify what happened during the encounter.Tindell said Amy Anderson, a 43-year-old Ocean Springs veterinarian, had checked into a motel in Bay St. Louis before dawn on Wednesday with her 8-year-old daughter and then asked the motel manager to call police.“She...
White Louisiana Troopers Who Blamed Black Driver’s 2019 Traffic Stop Death on Car Crash Now Face Criminal Charges
Five Louisiana law enforcement officers have been arrested and charged with a spate of crimes in connection with the 2019 death of a Black motorist whose excessive injuries were captured by the officers’ own body-worn cameras. Ronald Greene, 49, died while in police custody after being pulled over by...
Black man wrongfully jailed for a week after face recognition error, report says
Police in Louisiana reportedly relied on an incorrect facial recognition match to secure warrants to arrest a Black man for thefts he did not commit. Randal Reid, 28, was in jail for almost a week after the false match led to his arrest, according to a report published Monday on NOLA.com, the website of the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate newspaper. Reid told the newspaper that he had never even been to Louisiana:
Five Police Officers Charged With Killing Ronald Greene In Louisiana
Five police officers have been charged in connection to the death of Ronald Greene in Union Parish, LA, according to The Washington Post. The five officers were charged on Dec. 15 with several state crimes, including negligent homicide and malfeasance in office. The police officers claimed Greene died in a car crash at the end of a high-speed chase on May 10, 2019.
What Bryan Kohberger's Parents Have Said About the Idaho Murders
Suspect Bryan Kohberger's parents have called for privacy as they support their son while cooperating with law enforcement.
Will Store Clerk Who Killed Armed Robber Be Protected By Louisiana’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ Law?
A Louisiana store clerk who killed an armed robber was charged with manslaughter despite state law allowing deadly force in self-defense. The post Will Store Clerk Who Killed Armed Robber Be Protected By Louisiana’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ Law? appeared first on NewsOne.
States That Don’t Report Crime to the FBI
Murders surged by 30% in the United States in 2020, the largest single-year increase on record – and possibly the largest in U.S. history. The 2020 homicide figures were released in an annual FBI report, which compiles state and local crime data from across the country and helps to identify trends and inform policy decisions. […]
A Sheriff in Louisiana Has Been Destroying Records of Deputies’ Alleged Misconduct for Years
A lawsuit brought by the family of an autistic teen who died while in custody found the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office destroyed the disciplinary records of a deputy involved in the case.
Bryan Kohberger case: Footprint found inside Idaho crime scene could help cops build case
Idaho court documents revealed last week that investigators found a footprint in the King Road home where four undergrads were killed on Nov. 13, 2022.
A Black man framed for murdering a teen in South Carolina nearly confessed to the crime after his family experienced 13 years of harassment, job loss, and poverty
"You know the movie '12 Years A Slave'?" falsely accused Shaun Taylor told The Observer. "Living under that stuff, it felt like 13 years a slave."
'She's pretty shaken up': Louisiana mother shoots intruder to death
Louisiana police say a mother shot a man to death after he broke into her home armed with a shovel and lug wrench.Jan. 10, 2023.
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Louisiana is a state with a rich history and culture, and it's no surprise that it has its fair share of haunted roads. From the bayous of the southern part of the state to the rolling hills of the north, tales of ghosts and other supernatural occurrences have been passed down through the generations. Here are the five most haunted roads in Louisiana:
