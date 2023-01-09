Read full article on original website
A typical North Texas winter day today, wind returns this weekend
A seasonable day today, warming temperatures in the next week, wind returns this weekend, grass fire danger, chance of storms by Wednesday, and then clearing out and cooling off by the end of next week.
2022 rainfall totals, drought is looming again.
The numbers are in and Terry County had very low rainfall in 2022. According to the South Plains Underground Water Conservation District (SPUWCD), the average rainfall amount in Terry County was 10.74 inches. 2022 was the third lowest rainfall in the past 30 years with 2011 being the lowest having only 4.84 inches and 2020 with the second lowest with 8.56 inches in rainfall.
Here are the 21 Storm Names for the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season
The official start of summer isn't until June 21. But we know in Texas that is irrelevant because summer pretty much begins mid-April. The other season that starts in June is hurricane season. Let's take a look at the predictions for the upcoming season and the names for this year's storms.
KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday January 12th
Much colder across the region, which will see overnight temperatures drop below freezing for most of the Concho Valley.
Wind and seasonable temperatures return with the cold front, weekend warms back up
No more record high temperatures for a while, seasonable temperatures today and tomorrow, a slow warm up this weekend, even warmer through the middle of next week, and possibly some rain by next Wednesday
What's in store for the East Texas economy?
TYLER, Texas — A well-known economist presented his economic outlook for Tyler today. He believes the economy here in east Texas will stay strong. One key point to take away is that the health care system here in east Texas is adding jobs to the area. Another is that there are more jobs than workers across the state, and East Texas isn’t spared from that workforce shortage.
WEATHER ALERT DAY WEDNESDAY: High Wind & Fire Danger
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Wednesday will be a WEATHER ALERT DAY due to the likelihood of high winds sustained at 40 mph with gusts over 60 mph along with critical fire conditions for the Texas and Oklahoma panhandle as well as eastern New Mexico. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH highlights the...
KLBK Wednesday Evening Weather Update: January 11th, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update. Breezy and dusty. Low of 32°. Winds NW 20-30 MPH. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with cooler temps. High of 55°. Winds N 12-18 MPH. We will remain windy across the region tonight as our...
Tiny Texas Towns According to the Population, Just How Tiny Are They?
While I think all Texans like to believe that everything is bigger in Texas, I not only believe it, I quote it on a daily basis from when I go to the drive-thru and order my sweet tea and they asked me "what size?" I always say "everything is bigger in Texas so give me the biggest you got!"
Ørsted to commence construction on 471 MW Texas solar project
Ørsted, a utility-scale renewable energy developer with a large footprint in Texas, announced it will break ground this month on the 471 MW Mockingbird solar center. The project is Ørsted’s largest solar facility and ranks seventh on PV Intel’s largest projects to begin construction within the last year.
Texas A&M Fire Service warns of increased wildfire danger as cold front moves in
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As potential wildfire activity increases, the Texas A&M Forest Service firefighting resources are prepared to respond as a cold front moves into the state this week. Communities near Amarillo, Childress, Lubbock, San Angelo, Wichita Falls, Abilene and Eastland are being watched by the organization. “Dry, dormant...
Price of eggs continue to soar in Texas and nationwide
Food prices are up all over the grocery store, but the cost of eggs has almost hit the breaking point. In a month's time they've double in price. Eggs are a staple item that's tough to skip on the grocery list – that's why shelling out big bucks per dozen is no yoke.
First Alert Weather: Strong winds and fire danger
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Increasing winds will elevate the wildfire danger across the KCBD viewing area today and tomorrow. A variety of wind and fire watches and warnings are in effect. It’s a pattern more like Spring than Winter. Today becomes partly cloudy and windy. Afternoon winds will range...
Multiple counties under severe fire watch Wednesday
A severe fire weather watch has been issued for several counties in Texoma throughout the afternoon on Wednesday.
Heat, wind, and fire danger this week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Record heat and critical fire danger possible for the South Plains this week. Spring-like temps and winds will return tomorrow to the region with possible record heat in some communities, including Lubbock Tuesday afternoon. By Wednesday afternoon into Thursday mid-day, strong winds will impact the region...
Natural gas company considering new West Texas-Mexico pipeline
Tulsa-based pipeline company ONEOK is considering building a major new natural gas line through parts of West Texas, designed to export gas from the region to Mexico and then to markets around the world. The company in December announced tentative plans for what it has dubbed the Saguaro Connector Pipeline...
Trey’s First Warn Tuesday AM Forecast (1/10) – Cool weather later this week
A rather weak low pressure area along a cold front just off the Texas coast is keeping the cloud cover in our area, with only a few rain showers around our area. This low will move northeast toward Louisiana on Tuesday. High pressure will build in, clearing our skies and providing us with warmer daytime highs. Another cold front will move through the area Thursday. Limited available moisture will pretty much result in a dry frontal passage. High pressure will build in behind this front, keeping the good weather going into the weekend.
Texas beachgoer finds 'strange' fish washed ashore from Galveston Bay
We found out the species.
A giant fireball was seen shooting across the Texas sky Tuesday night
From Houston to Fort Worth, Texans across the state reported spotting a massive and bright light streaking across the night sky Tuesday. Some thought it may have been a shooting star or even leftover fireworks. It happened so fast that others questioned if they actually saw anything at all. Turns out that the mysterious blazing sky phenomenon was a fireball.
How Many Amusement Parks Does Texas Officially Have?
With Universal Studios opening up a park in Frisco in the future. How many places can we go to for a fun day riding some rides?. Grand Texas - Houston (Opens in 2023) In doing some research on this place, it sounds like a headache. This news report is from 2018 talking about how this place was already supposed to be open. It's now 2023 and they're supposed to officially open in March. It looks like it is mainly a waterpark, but it will have a few rides as well. So it does make the list.
