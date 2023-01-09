LHS bowling team competed at Garden City on Thursday, Varsity boys finished the day with a total pinfall of 2269, after playing three games of 10-pin and four games of bakers play. Lexton Batie led the team with a series of 481 and high game of 178. “Lexton really gave his best effort today. Yesterday, his finger insert broke and flew out of his ball. So today, he wasn’t using his regular equipment. To be able to still lead the team, show his drive to still be successful,” Coach Potter speaking about Lexton’s performance. JV boys finished with a total pinfall of 1401. Michael Bryd led the team with a 292 series and high game of 102. Varsity girls ended the day with a 2131 total pinfall and earned 1 WAC point. Addison Hartnett had a team high of 416 series. Jackie Cortes had a team high 155 single game. About the girls performance Coach Potter had to say, “Today’s performance by the girls was a big improvement from Tuesdays. Most of the girls either PRed in single game, series, or both. Their team competitiveness and energy vs one of the top girl teams in the state was exciting to see and will be great motivation moving forward.” JV girls ended with a 1465 total pinfall and earned 3.5 WAC points. Anna Bourell led the with 288 series, high game of 104, and finished 3rd overall. Reflecting on the day, Coach Potter had to say, “It was nice to get our first meet out of the way. With most of our team being new, I think it was a good learning moment and understanding of how everything works. Afterwards, I told the team to individually reflect on a good thing that happened and one thing that each of them feel like they need to work to improve on.” Liberal will host Dodge City at 1pm at Billy’s Ayr Lanes.

GARDEN CITY, KS ・ 11 HOURS AGO