Kenny Sizemore
Kenny Sizemore, 65, passed away at home in Elizabeth, Colorado, on December 13, 2022, with Michael and Patricia at his side. Born in Coldwater, Kansas, on May 3, 1957, he was the third son welcomed to the family of Kenneth and Avis (Martin) Sizemore. The family settled in Liberal, Kansas, where Kenny graduated from Liberal High School in 1975.
Nettie Marie Byrum
Nettie Marie Byrum, 91, died Monday, January 9, 2023 at Wheatridge Park Care Center in Liberal, Kansas. She was born on October 8, 1931. She was the daughter of Nettie R. (Comstock) and John R. Morris. She was married to John W. Byrum. They married in Perryton, Texas on February...
Larry Wayne Bryant
Larry Wayne Bryant, 67, left on his next adventure on January 9, 2023 at his residence in Tyrone, Oklahoma. He was born on November 30, 1955 in Satanta, Kansas, the son of Darrell Bryant and Patricia (Miller) Balzer. He married Kimberly Kirk on September 19, 2015 in Hooker, Oklahoma. She...
Hailey Contreras is Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week
Liberal High School junior point guard Hailey Contreras is Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week. She leads the 7-0 Lady Redskins at 14 points per game. She scored a career high 26 points Friday in the 59-50 win over Hays in the Big House. Tuesday at Garden City, Contreras had 15 points and six assists in Liberal’s 58-50 win at Garden City. Contreras has scored in double digits in six of Liberal’s seven games. She also plays volleyball and soccer. Liberal plays at Dodge City Friday night at 6 on 1270 and 92.3.
Friday’s Games
Liberal at Dodge City (5:45 Redskin Pre-game on 1270 and 92.3) Laverne at Beaver (Celebration of 50 years of the Duster Dome)
Redskins Bowl at Garden City
LHS bowling team competed at Garden City on Thursday, Varsity boys finished the day with a total pinfall of 2269, after playing three games of 10-pin and four games of bakers play. Lexton Batie led the team with a series of 481 and high game of 178. “Lexton really gave his best effort today. Yesterday, his finger insert broke and flew out of his ball. So today, he wasn’t using his regular equipment. To be able to still lead the team, show his drive to still be successful,” Coach Potter speaking about Lexton’s performance. JV boys finished with a total pinfall of 1401. Michael Bryd led the team with a 292 series and high game of 102. Varsity girls ended the day with a 2131 total pinfall and earned 1 WAC point. Addison Hartnett had a team high of 416 series. Jackie Cortes had a team high 155 single game. About the girls performance Coach Potter had to say, “Today’s performance by the girls was a big improvement from Tuesdays. Most of the girls either PRed in single game, series, or both. Their team competitiveness and energy vs one of the top girl teams in the state was exciting to see and will be great motivation moving forward.” JV girls ended with a 1465 total pinfall and earned 3.5 WAC points. Anna Bourell led the with 288 series, high game of 104, and finished 3rd overall. Reflecting on the day, Coach Potter had to say, “It was nice to get our first meet out of the way. With most of our team being new, I think it was a good learning moment and understanding of how everything works. Afterwards, I told the team to individually reflect on a good thing that happened and one thing that each of them feel like they need to work to improve on.” Liberal will host Dodge City at 1pm at Billy’s Ayr Lanes.
Liberal Girls Get it Done in Garden City
Liberal’s girls basketball team is 7-0 and 2-0 in the WAC after a 58-50 win at Garden City on Tuesday night. Liberal led by double digits for most of the game. The Lady Redskins led 15-8 after one quarter and took leads of 20-8 and 27-14 in the second quarter before leading 33-16 at the half. The Lady Skins led 39-17 early in the second half but the Lady Buffaloes out scored LHS 17-12 in the third quarter to make the scored 45-33 LHS after three.
Insurance Department recovers more than $139,000 for Seward County residents
Topeka, Kan. – Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt, today, announced the Kansas Insurance. Department recovered $139,130.68 for Seward County residents in 2022. Last year, a total of $7.6. million was recovered for policyholders statewide, the largest single-year recovery in Kansas. history. The Department has recovered over $26 million for Kansans...
SCCC Board Sets Student Housing Costs for 23-24, Adopts New Banking Model
LIBERAL, Kan. — The Seward County Community College Board of Trustees opened the new calendar year with election of officers and committee assignments at its regular meeting Monday. By unanimous vote, the trustees opted to retain Ron Oliver and Marvin Chance Jr. as chair and vice-chair respectively, and reappointed SCCC President Brad Bennett as clerk. The board also voted to remove the vice-treasurer position and named SCCC Vice President of Finance Madalen Day as board treasurer.
Red Flag Warning for the Oklahoma Panhandle
The National Weather Service has placed Cimarron, Texas, and Beaver Counties are under a Red Flag Warning for today. Due to above average temperatures, low humidity levels, and expected high winds the fire danger will be extreme. High temperatures expected in the mid 60’s with winds West to Southwest at...
Liberal City Commission Selects Jose Lara as Mayor, Jeff Parsons Vice Mayor
The Liberal City Commission met Monday evening at 5:30 pm with Reorganization before them. The Commission chose Jose Lara as Mayor and Jeff Parsons as Vice Mayor. After a brief recess, the commission tackled the agenda before them. Commissioners adopted Ordinance 4592 which eases regulations on Food Trucks within the...
