Read full article on original website
Related
kduz.com
One Injured in Kandiyohi Co Crash
One driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash near New London Thursday evening. The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 54-year-old Kevin Burke of New London was traveling north on Kandiyohi County Road 40 when it collided with a semi that was northbound on Highway 23. Burke was taken...
Southern Minnesota News
North Mankato man injured in crash with semi in Sibley County
A North Mankato man was hospitalized following a crash with a semi in Sibley County Wednesday morning. Troy Schull, 57 was transported to Arlington hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the 10 a.m. crash. The state patrol says Schull’s SUV was eastbound on Highway 19 in Winthrop when the semi...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured following crash near Sauk Centre
(Sauk Centre, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that one person is injured following a two-vehicle crash near Sauk Centre on Thursday afternoon. According to the report, an SUV was traveling northbound on Highway 71 when it collided with a pickup truck that was also traveling northbound. The SUV driver, Mitch Greninger, 27, of Sauk Centre, was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
kduz.com
One Injured in Winthrop Crash
A North Mankato man was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Winthrop this morning (Wednesday). The State Patrol says 57-year-old Troy Schull was taken to Arlington Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says he was driving east on Highway 19. A semi-tractor, driven by 58-year-old Timothy Fabian...
Southern Minnesota News
2 from Springfield injured in crash near Darfur
Two people from Springfield were injured in a rollover crash on Highway 30 near Darfur, in Watonwan County Thursday evening. The state patrol says the SUV was westbound when it left the roadway, went into the ditch, and rolled, shortly before 8 p.m. The driver, Maribel Lopez, 18, and her...
Woman, 19, killed in rural Minnesota crash
A Clara City, Minnesota teenager was killed in a two-vehicle crash in icy conditions Saturday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the victim as 19-year-old Hailey Ann Berghuis. The crash was reported 9:47 a.m. with Berguis behind the wheel of a Chrysler Town & Country that collided with a...
willmarradio.com
Fire damages home near Darwin
(Darwin MN-) A home near Darwin was severely damaged by fire early Tuesday morning. The Meeker County Sheriff's Department says at 1:48 a.m. Tuesday they received a report of a house fire in the 65000 Block of 225th Street in Darwin Township. The home is owned by 35-year-old Cooper Barrick of Litchfield. It is believed the fire started outside, in a garbage can, then spread to the house. No one was injured. Fire crews from Litchfield and Dassel responded, as well as sheriff's deputies and Mayo Ambulance.
Barn Fire Near St. Stephen a Total Loss
STEARNS COUNTY (WJON News) - A barn fire near St. Stephen has been declared a total loss. Stearns County Sheriff Deputies were sent to the 43,000 block of 85th Avenue in Brockway Township Tuesday on reports of a barn on fire. Fire crews from St. Stephen, Rice, Sartell, Avon, and...
New Publishers Clearing House Scam Reported In Minnesota
Scams are absolutely nothing new. It seems everyday there is another one we have to be worried about. I just learned of another one, which is a common scam with a new twist that has been reported in Minnesota. We have all heard about Publishers Clearing House scams. They have...
knsiradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – A band of light rain and snow will move through central Minnesota on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, bringing freezing rain, which could turn to snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Meeker, Stearns, Sherburne and Wright Counties from 9:00 p.m. Tuesday to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. Meteorologists say any accumulation of freezing rain and snow will be minimal, but it will make roads and walkways slick and dangerous if not salted. Drivers are reminded to slow down and use caution while traveling.
Is This Minnesota Town Really The ‘Most Unusual’ In The Entire State?
I really hate being sucked into something online, wondering if the answer that I am thinking is right, only to be let down by what the answer is. That was kind of what happened when I came across an online list that states it has the 'most unusual' town in every state. So, of course, I had to see what town was listed in Minnesota. Having lived here pretty much my entire life there are plenty of options for towns that could be called 'most unusual'. Autoreviewhub.com listed Kensington Minnesota, up in Douglas County as the most unusual, really? So what made it the 'most unusual' in Minnesota?
voiceofalexandria.com
Another winter storm bearing down on the state of Minnesota
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alexandria, Morris, and Long Prairie from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say 2 to 6 inches of snow is possible. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Glenwood, Benson, St. Cloud, and...
voiceofalexandria.com
Winter storm to impact Minnesota on Tuesday and Wednesday
(Undated)--A Winter Weather Advisory is effect for both Douglas County and Todd County from 10 a.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Pope, Stevens, and Stearns Counties and areas south from 7 a.m. Tuesday morning until 6 p.m. this evening. Then a...
thenewsleaders.com
Sheriff urges people to re-set their ‘smart phones’
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Department is urging people who wear Apple watches to adjust or re-adjust the settings on those watches or similar “smart” monitoring devices so they will not send out false alarms. Recently, the sheriff’s department has been receiving emergency alerts about falls or crashes,...
Comments / 0