It’s almost that time of year again: tax season. That means it’s time to get your paperwork together. Most of us don’t look forward to it, but it’s a lot easier when you have some help. As you gather up your documents, you’ll come across those old ones you don’t need to keep. We can help you get rid of them – safely, securely and at no cost to you. Join Mercy Care and Mercy Care Advantage for their first ever Shred-A-Thon! Bring the family and a box of documents and let them help you get them shredded.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 18 HOURS AGO