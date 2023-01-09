ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tumwater, WA

The Suburban Times

Permanent speed limit reduction coming to SR 7 in Pierce County

SPANAWAY – As soon as Thursday, January 12, travelers will notice new speed limit signs on a section of State Route 7 in Pierce County. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will install new speed limit signs at the following locations:. 35-mile-per-hour speed limit signs between mileposts 47.89 and...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Semi-truck loses brakes, drives off boat ramp in Kitsap County

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Police responded to a semi-truck that drove off a boat ramp, and ended up underwater on Thursday. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), at 8:16 a.m., deputies responded to the crash site on E. Main St. in Manchester. When they arrived, the driver had already safely escaped.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways

Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
OLYMPIA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tree kills woman in Fall City during Monday’s windstorm

Strong winds in Fall City turned deadly Monday morning after Eastside Fire and Rescue crews responded to a report of a tree that had fallen on a woman in her 50s. “We had a tree that impacted the person here on the property and that person was struck fatally by the tree,” said Kathryn Breault of Eastside Fire and Rescue. She said crews tried to save the woman when they got there.
FALL CITY, WA
MyNorthwest

Wind impacting Puget Sound part of larger storm pummeling California

From snow to ice storms and now wind, there seems to be no end to the wild weather in the Puget Sound area over the past several weeks. The windstorm that started off the workweek for the Puget Sound region saw trees downed around the area, killing one person in Fall City and plunging tens of thousands of residents into the dark. At the time of writing this article, 15,500 Puget Sound Energy customers were without electricity, along with 1,500 Seattle City Light customers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
gigharbornow.org

Firefighters aid driver after car plunges into water in Olalla

Firefighters from departments in Gig Harbor and across Kitsap County responded to Olalla Bay Market late Sunday for a report of a vehicle over a cliff. The vehicle landed in water, triggering a massive emergency response. The sole occupant of the car managed to get out of the vehicle without...
OLALLA, WA
kpq.com

Five Injured, Child Flown To Seattle Hospital in Blewett Pass Crash

There's at least one serious injury after a child was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle from a Monday afternoon crash on Blewett Pass. A 2012 Hyundai Veracruz SUV driven by 31-year-old Willow Howard of White Swan was southbound on U.S. 97 when Howard lost control and crossed the center line.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 killed in fire at Sumner fourplex

SUMNER, Wash. — One person was killed in a fire at an apartment unit in Sumner on Saturday morning, according to East Pierce Fire & Rescue. At about 9:45 a.m., crews responded to the apartment fire at a fourplex in the 15900 block of 52nd Street East. Upon arriving...
SUMNER, WA
beachconnection.net

Washington Coast's Westport Begins Dropping Real Japanese Glass Floats For 2023

(Westport, Washington) – For fans of glass floats and other such beach drops, 2023 is turning out a banner year on not just the Oregon coast but the Washington coast as well. Lincoln City is the reigning king still, in terms of numbers, but recently Gold Beach and Bandon have joined with their own versions. (Photos courtesy Westport South Beach Historical Society)
WESTPORT, WA
lhsledger.org

Major airport in Pierce County?

There are plans to build an airport in rural pierce county. For us here in Lakewood SeaTac is about thirty minutes away, but some state government officials believe there is a need for one here in pierce county. Some of the areas in the plans include Graham and rural Olympia.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Woman walking in Kent dies after getting hit by 2 cars

KENT, Wash. — A woman who was walking died after she was hit by two cars in south King County on Sunday morning. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), the incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. near the 23300 block of 132nd Avenue Southeast. The victim, an unidentified woman, was possibly crossing the street when she was hit by a car driving south, police said. The hit caused the pedestrian to enter the northbound lane, where she was then hit by another driver, police added.
KENT, WA
waheagle.com

WSP Sergeant Brad Moon has a horrible, no good, very bad day

According to Sheriff Mark Howie, when the arctic blast gave us freezing rain on December 23, it stranded one deputy at home, and a trooper at the Wahkiakum County Sheriff's Office. Thankfully, according to the sheriff's report, it was a pretty quiet night in Wahkiakum County. Sergeant Brad Moon of...
WAHKIAKUM COUNTY, WA

