The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
14,000 People in Washington State Left Without Power on Christmas - What Really Happened?Ty D.Snohomish County, WA
The Suburban Times
Permanent speed limit reduction coming to SR 7 in Pierce County
SPANAWAY – As soon as Thursday, January 12, travelers will notice new speed limit signs on a section of State Route 7 in Pierce County. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will install new speed limit signs at the following locations:. 35-mile-per-hour speed limit signs between mileposts 47.89 and...
Atmospheric river hits Puget Sound region; avalanche, landslides possible
The Northwest Avalanche Center in Seattle has issued an Avalanche Warning for the west slopes of the Cascades from the Canadian border to King County, including the mountains in the Mount Baker area, Highway 542, Highway 20 west, and the Mountain Loop Highway. The warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.
q13fox.com
Semi-truck loses brakes, drives off boat ramp in Kitsap County
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Police responded to a semi-truck that drove off a boat ramp, and ended up underwater on Thursday. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), at 8:16 a.m., deputies responded to the crash site on E. Main St. in Manchester. When they arrived, the driver had already safely escaped.
q13fox.com
Troopers investigating deadly crash involving 3 cars in Thurston County
TENINO, Wash. - Troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving three cars Thursday afternoon in Thurston County. According to the Washington State Patrol, troopers were called around 3:00 p.m. Thursday to State Route 507 and Old Military Rd. SE in Tenino. Few details were immediately given, but law enforcement were...
MyNorthwest.com
Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways
Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
King tides return to Puget Sound, but unlikely to bring much flooding
The king tides are back along Washington’s shoreline this week and should peak in the Seattle area on Wednesday. But for this round, at least, we are unlikely to see the flood damage that occurred two weeks ago, the last time the king tides hit. King tides are extraordinarily...
Tree kills woman in Fall City during Monday’s windstorm
Strong winds in Fall City turned deadly Monday morning after Eastside Fire and Rescue crews responded to a report of a tree that had fallen on a woman in her 50s. “We had a tree that impacted the person here on the property and that person was struck fatally by the tree,” said Kathryn Breault of Eastside Fire and Rescue. She said crews tried to save the woman when they got there.
Wind impacting Puget Sound part of larger storm pummeling California
From snow to ice storms and now wind, there seems to be no end to the wild weather in the Puget Sound area over the past several weeks. The windstorm that started off the workweek for the Puget Sound region saw trees downed around the area, killing one person in Fall City and plunging tens of thousands of residents into the dark. At the time of writing this article, 15,500 Puget Sound Energy customers were without electricity, along with 1,500 Seattle City Light customers.
Bellevue sues school in connection with landslide that wiped out Somerset home
BELLEVUE, Wash. — After a water main break and subsequent landslide knocked a house off its foundation, causing it to partially collapse in Bellevue’s Somerset neighborhood last year, the city of Bellevue is now suing a school that owns the property where a troublesome water pipe is located.
Portion of train derails, crashes into power station in south Seattle
SEATTLE — Portions of a train derailed and collided with a power station in south Seattle on Monday night. The slow-moving train, which was heading to west Seattle, crashed near the intersection of Colorado Avenue South and South Spokane Street at about 8 p.m., according to the Seattle Fire Department.
gigharbornow.org
Firefighters aid driver after car plunges into water in Olalla
Firefighters from departments in Gig Harbor and across Kitsap County responded to Olalla Bay Market late Sunday for a report of a vehicle over a cliff. The vehicle landed in water, triggering a massive emergency response. The sole occupant of the car managed to get out of the vehicle without...
kpq.com
Five Injured, Child Flown To Seattle Hospital in Blewett Pass Crash
There's at least one serious injury after a child was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle from a Monday afternoon crash on Blewett Pass. A 2012 Hyundai Veracruz SUV driven by 31-year-old Willow Howard of White Swan was southbound on U.S. 97 when Howard lost control and crossed the center line.
Reduction in private ambulance service in Pierce County could impact 911 system
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Private ambulance company American Medical Response (AMR) announced it will lay off 130 employees in Pierce County at the end of the month, potentially impacting emergency service in some areas. According to West Pierce Fire & Rescue spokesperson Jenny Weekes, private companies like AMR contract...
Chronicle
Search of Onalaska Woman’s Residence Reveals Even More Stolen Mail After Arrest
The 40-year-old Onalaska woman arrested last week for allegedly stealing over 315 pieces of mail from multiple addresses was arrested again Tuesday afternoon after law enforcement found a substantial amount of stolen mail in her residence. Deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on the suspect’s...
q13fox.com
Deputies believe woman died after car she was moving rolled over her
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A woman who was moving two cars died Tuesday morning after police believe one of the cars rolled over her in a Puyallup neighborhood. Deputies responded to a report of a body found in the middle of a road near 165th Street Court East at about 6 a.m.
1 killed in fire at Sumner fourplex
SUMNER, Wash. — One person was killed in a fire at an apartment unit in Sumner on Saturday morning, according to East Pierce Fire & Rescue. At about 9:45 a.m., crews responded to the apartment fire at a fourplex in the 15900 block of 52nd Street East. Upon arriving...
beachconnection.net
Washington Coast's Westport Begins Dropping Real Japanese Glass Floats For 2023
(Westport, Washington) – For fans of glass floats and other such beach drops, 2023 is turning out a banner year on not just the Oregon coast but the Washington coast as well. Lincoln City is the reigning king still, in terms of numbers, but recently Gold Beach and Bandon have joined with their own versions. (Photos courtesy Westport South Beach Historical Society)
lhsledger.org
Major airport in Pierce County?
There are plans to build an airport in rural pierce county. For us here in Lakewood SeaTac is about thirty minutes away, but some state government officials believe there is a need for one here in pierce county. Some of the areas in the plans include Graham and rural Olympia.
KOMO News
Woman walking in Kent dies after getting hit by 2 cars
KENT, Wash. — A woman who was walking died after she was hit by two cars in south King County on Sunday morning. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), the incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. near the 23300 block of 132nd Avenue Southeast. The victim, an unidentified woman, was possibly crossing the street when she was hit by a car driving south, police said. The hit caused the pedestrian to enter the northbound lane, where she was then hit by another driver, police added.
waheagle.com
WSP Sergeant Brad Moon has a horrible, no good, very bad day
According to Sheriff Mark Howie, when the arctic blast gave us freezing rain on December 23, it stranded one deputy at home, and a trooper at the Wahkiakum County Sheriff's Office. Thankfully, according to the sheriff's report, it was a pretty quiet night in Wahkiakum County. Sergeant Brad Moon of...
