Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing 150 Locations in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenNevada, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Opinion: Words of wisdom from the greatest graduation speech of all timeEmily RoyGambier, OH
Related
Fans, parents storm court during fight at Hamilton middle school basketball game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A large fight broke out during a middle school basketball game on Monday, according to the Hamilton Local School District. The fight happened at the boys' basketball game between Hamilton and Circleville. In a letter that was sent to parents, it said tempers flared on the...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Mount Gilead School Board recognizes coaches and athletes
MT. GILEAD- At their December 22 meeting, the Mount Gilead School Board recognized the accomplishments of Boys Cross Country State Championship team, Coach Jake Hayes and all Ohio Runners Will Baker, Parker Bartlett and Reed Supplee. Coach Mike Reid was honored as Division Six Ohio Coach of the Year. Individual...
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeyes offer in-state 2024 running back, a former commit enters the portal
Without a running back being signed in the 2023 class, the Buckeyes are still in solid shape thanks to their depth. Players like Miyan Williams, TreVeyon Henderson, Dallan Hayden, and even Evan Pryor all remain in the running back room, which has certainly softened the blow. While the roster is...
Look: Ohio State Team Captain Announces He Will Return In 2023
Tommy Eichenberg will return to Ohio State for his fifth season, he announced in an Instagram post on Thursday. The middle linebacker's return provides a huge boost for the Buckeyes defense. Eichenberg ranked No. 4 in the nation for solo tackles with 77 this season. "After a lot of ...
saturdaytradition.com
Kevin Wilson, departing Ohio State OC, shares farewell note to Buckeyes
Kevin Wilson is leaving Columbus, departing Ohio State for the Tulsa head coaching job following the 2022 season. He originally joined the Buckeyes as a part of Urban Meyer’s coaching staff ahead of the 2017 season. As he leaves Ohio State, Wilson put out a statement on social media...
How successful were deer hunters in Ohio this week?
Ohio's four-day deer muzzleloader season ended on Tuesday, so how successful were hunters in the state?
fcnews.org
2023 Ohio fairs schedule released
Ohioans can start planning visits to all of their favorite fairs across the state. The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the official dates for the 2023 fair season, which includes Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair. The Paulding County Fair will kick off...
crawfordcountynow.com
Longtime Bucyrus car dealership changes hands
BUCYRUS—A longtime new and used car dealership in town is under new management after being sold six months ago. Chevrolet of Bucyrus is now operating the former Mathews Chevrolet Buick, the family-owned dealership at 1885 Marion Road. The sale went through July 26, 2022, according to Tyler Smith, who has taken over as the store’s general manager.
ocj.com
A look at Ohio’s aquaculture industry
Fishing alongside dad or grandpa is a core childhood memory for many people — baiting the hook with a worm, casting the line as far as you could, and feeling that sense of excitement at that tug on the end of the line. For Bill Lynch of Union County,...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Ohio
Ohio receives relatively warm summers and cold winters. The state’s location near the Great Lakes also paves the way for massive blizzards. Every winter, Ohio gets hit with some pretty intense snow storms, but in 1978, there was a storm that was on a completely different level. It brought high winds, frigid temperatures, and feets of snow!
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
13 Hidden Gems in Ohio That Are Worth a Road Trip!
If you think you’ve seen it all, it’s time to venture off the beaten path and visit a few of these hidden gems in Ohio!. There are so many interesting places to visit in Ohio! We love exploring our home state of Ohio and have lost count of the number of times we have said, “I had no idea this was here!” I’ve put together this list to inspire you to explore even more of our great state!
allamericanatlas.com
21 Charming Small Towns in Ohio You Need to Visit (2023)
Known as the jewel of the Midwest, Ohio’s got a little something for everybody!. Cleveland is the place to be to see some of the country’s best sports teams and soak in the State’s heady mixture of culture, nature, and all-round good times, but the many charming small towns in Ohio offer a true glimpse into what make Ohioans tick.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local joints (this list is not at all comprehensive!). This place in northeast Ohio serves some of the most delicious breakfasts in the area. They offer sausage that's flavorful as well as homemade. If you're looking for a sweet way to start your morning, check out their banana and bourbon caramel pudding French toast, which is topped with a delectable homemade bourbon caramel sauce and whipped cream that's infused with maple syrup. You also can't go wrong with their tiramisu pancake. As for savory options, patrons recommend the steak and eggs (the steak is a ribeye with a chili rub) and breakfast burrito, which is stuffed with braised pork shoulder, home fries, scrambled eggs, salsa, and cheddar.
NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer. NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving […]
Georgia-based gas station RaceTrac eyes expansion into Ohio
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain RaceTrac is planning an expansion into Ohio. RaceTrac is proposing its first location in Ohio along U.S. Route 36/State Route 37 at Davidson Lane in Delaware, according to a report by the Delaware Planning Commission. The plans call for a 6,008 square-foot convenience store accompanied […]
sciotopost.com
Rare Winter Tornado Confirmed Just Miles from Ohio Border
Kentucky – A tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in Northern Kentucky during this turbulent weather. According to the National Weather Service, has confirmed a tornado touched down south of Dry Ridge in Grant County. This survey is in relation to thunderstorms that moved through the area earlier this morning and a tornado warning was issued, including this area of Grant County.
This adoptable dog in central Ohio is ready to find his running buddy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There’s a pup available at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center that is looking for a running mate. The 1-year-old pit bull mix came to the shelter as a stray in November 2022, and FCDS Behavior Coordinator Becca Moser described him as a “party boy.” “He has a lot […]
Missing teen found by Hilliard police
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – The Hilliard Division of Police has located a missing, runaway teenager. The girl had previously been spotted Tuesday near the tennis courts at Hilliard Darby High School before disappearing. HPD said her cell phone had been turned off during the search, but confirmed Thursday around 4:45 p.m. that she had been […]
"Cheesy" local restaurant opening new location in Ohio
If you love cheese, you may be excited to learn that a popular local restaurant in Ohio is opening a new location next week, making it even easier for you to satisfy your cheese cravings. Read on to learn more.
5 Unusual Facts About Ohio
Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Ohio, here are five unusual facts:
Comments / 0