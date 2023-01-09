ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

wearebuffalo.net

One Of Buffalo’s Favorite Restaurants Is Celebrating 100 Years

It’s amazing to see a local restaurant that we have come to know and love, still serving the Western New York community after 100 years!. It’s really an impressive feat, especially when you think about The Great Depression, recessions, a pandemic, and other economic downturns. Through it all, this locally-owned business kept pushing through.
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

10 Fun Events Happening This Weekend In Western New York

We are two weeks into 2023, and there is no shortage of things to do in Western New York. While the weekend is kicking off with some light snow around Buffalo, it looks like this Sunday will be sunny for the big playoffs game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins when we #SquishTheFish.
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Coffeehouse Finally Re-Opens Following Blizzard Closure

Local businesses mean everything to this community. So it's good to see one finally re-opening after a notice that said they would be closed indefinitely. A couple of weeks ago on Christmas weekend, Buffalo saw what they were calling a "Storm of a Generation" in the days that led up to it. It turned out to be all that and more. It was devastating. People were locked in, businesses were closed, and at least 40 people lost their lives due to exposure or other incidents that were related to the storm.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Record store to open in Niagara Falls on Friday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new record store is coming to the Falls and will be hosting its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at 5 p.m. Daredevil Record Store and Listening Lounge will sell new and used records, CDs, cassettes, and vintage shirts. What will set it apart from many other record […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Beloved Hamburg Bar Set To Close, Be Demolished

A beloved, longtime bar is closing its doors in Hamburg. Sandy Lewis, owner of Hat Trix Bar and Grill announced that the bar is closing its doors for good much earlier than expected. The bar was bought by Taco Bell and the plans are to demolish the building and rebuild the Taco Bell ASAP.
HAMBURG, NY
wearebuffalo.net

This Is Western New York’s Newest Craft Beer Bar

Thirsty pub-goers all over Western New York can agree - local, craft beer is the best. Craft beer is one of Western New York’s best exports. In the Buffalo area, when you sip on a cold, local beer produced by a smaller, independent brewery, you’re not just impressing your palate with unique flavor combinations that came from the mind of a local brewer.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

11 Things To Send Someone Homesick For Buffalo

Relocating for school or a job is hard for anyone - especially if you’re leaving an awesome city like Buffalo. If a friend or a family member is moving away, it can be bittersweet. Even if they’re escaping the gray winter weather of Western New York and settling somewhere sunny, they can still be incredibly lonely if they don’t know anyone there and haven’t made any friends yet.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Large Fire At Western New York Car Dealership

Firefighters and emergency crews were busy early Thursday as a large fire ripped through a popular car dealership south of Hamburg. Multiple companies responded to the blaze that remains under investigation. The call came in early Thursday about a possible fire at Cappellino Chevrolet on Boston State Road. Our thoughts...
HAMBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Unique Hidden House For Sale In Buffalo

Sometimes when you want to get away but don't want to leave the house, you need a house that is hidden away from everyone. That house exists in Orchard Park, New York. This amazing hidden house is located off the street and has plenty of trees and scrubs in the front of the yard to keep the house hidden away.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Huge Explosions In Canada Could Be Felt In New York

A major fire along with several explosions rocked St. Catherines, Canada this morning and they were loud that people in New York could feel it. According to the Facebook page "The Southtowns Scanner" there was a massive fire at a hazmat facility in St. Catherines and the explosions were happening at the site of the fire.
LEWISTON, NY

